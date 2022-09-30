ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mirada, CA

Long Beach Post

Pedestrian killed in crash on Terminal Island Freeway ramp

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on an off-ramp for the Terminal Island Freeway last night, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Bystander wounded by gunfire in Downtown Long Beach, police said

A female bystander was hospitalized early Monday morning after being struck by stray gunfire near the Pike in Downtown Long Beach, police said.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Woman arrested following stabbing at Belmont Pier, police say

A Long Beach woman was arrested following a stabbing Tuesday evening at the Belmont Pier, police said. Police said she and a man who appeared to be her boyfriend were in an argument at the Belmont Pier sometime around 6:20 p.m. when she brandished a knife and stabbed him in the upper body.
LONG BEACH, CA
