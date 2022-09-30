A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on an off-ramp for the Terminal Island Freeway last night, according to the California Highway Patrol. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO