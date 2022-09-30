Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chipotle's Monumental 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order NowLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Where are Epic Buffalo Wings Right Now In LA?Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested ListYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
Doria Ragland: All you need to know about Meghan Markle's momCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Related
Downtown transformation is underway as residents, businesses rebound from pandemic
Downtown Long Beach has undergone major changes recently, mostly due to the lack of tourists and office workers in the area during the worst of the pandemic. But local officials are hopeful that a renaissance is around the corner. The post Downtown transformation is underway as residents, businesses rebound from pandemic appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including… art and architecture
Plus: movies, pumpkins and fall shopping. The post Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including… art and architecture appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Long Beach moves forward with the sale of historic Community Hospital
Under terms of the lease agreement, the city will "sell" the 8.7-acre property for $0 to operator MWN Community Hospital LLC to cover the company's losses. The post Long Beach moves forward with the sale of historic Community Hospital appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Search underway for missing diver near Catalina Island
The Coast Guard said they were alerted to the missing diver around 2:10 a.m. Monday. The post Search underway for missing diver near Catalina Island appeared first on Long Beach Post.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach Post
Pedestrian killed in crash on Terminal Island Freeway ramp
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on an off-ramp for the Terminal Island Freeway last night, according to the California Highway Patrol. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
3 Long Beach men charged with stealing $2.6 million in jewelry during smash-and-grab robbery
Prosecutors said a cellphone dropped at the scene of the crime in Beverly Hills and one robber's brag posts on Instagram helped them track down the suspects. The post 3 Long Beach men charged with stealing $2.6 million in jewelry during smash-and-grab robbery appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Long Beach Post
Bystander wounded by gunfire in Downtown Long Beach, police said
A female bystander was hospitalized early Monday morning after being struck by stray gunfire near the Pike in Downtown Long Beach, police said. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
Councilman suffered stroke a day before son’s death, his office says
“Councilmember Roberto Uranga is receiving medical care and is on the road to recovery,” said a statement from the 7th District office. The post Councilman suffered stroke a day before son’s death, his office says appeared first on Long Beach Post.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These groups are turning Lincoln Park into a hub for Downtown entertainment
A local urban design studio is working with a pair of nonprofits to keep the park active and full of welcoming events for everyone. The post These groups are turning Lincoln Park into a hub for Downtown entertainment appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Average gas price hits record high in LA County
The average price for a gallon of gas has risen 31 consecutive days in LA County, hitting $6.466 today. The post Average gas price hits record high in LA County appeared first on Long Beach Post.
City will let Junipero Beach concession stand sell alcohol after council blocks appeal
Two residents challenged the permit to sell alcohol, saying it was too close to a playground and the ocean, but the City Council voted 7-1 to deny the appeal. The post City will let Junipero Beach concession stand sell alcohol after council blocks appeal appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Long Beach Post
Woman arrested following stabbing at Belmont Pier, police say
A Long Beach woman was arrested following a stabbing Tuesday evening at the Belmont Pier, police said. Police said she and a man who appeared to be her boyfriend were in an argument at the Belmont Pier sometime around 6:20 p.m. when she brandished a knife and stabbed him in the upper body.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City Council approves LBPD’s policies on the use of military equipment
This was the first time the City Council was required to weigh in on the LBPD's use of military equipment. Council members approved it in a 7-0 vote. The post City Council approves LBPD’s policies on the use of military equipment appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2 taken to hospital following apartment fire in Washington neighborhood, fire officials say
Fire crews arrived around 3:30 p.m. at the 1400 block of Cedar Avenue where they witnessed heavy flames coming from one of the apartment units, officials said. The post 2 taken to hospital following apartment fire in Washington neighborhood, fire officials say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Air pollution from Port of Long Beach increased amid pandemic congestion, report shows
After falling 10% below 2005 levels in 2020, greenhouse gas emissions last year rose to 22% above 2005 levels, according to the Port of Long Beach's annual emissions inventory. The post Air pollution from Port of Long Beach increased amid pandemic congestion, report shows appeared first on Long Beach Post.
DLBA accepting applications for Woman-Owned Business Accelerator Grant
Business owners have until Oct. 7 to apply; requirements include operating a woman-owned or majority woman-owned business within Downtown Long Beach that has fewer than 24 employees. The post DLBA accepting applications for Woman-Owned Business Accelerator Grant appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Comments / 0