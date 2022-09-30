Professor Ricky Crano, formerly of Tufts University, is always amazed at how students' attention picks up when he brings up crypto. “Everyone was coming at it pretty fresh and curious, uncertain what to make of it at the end of the day,” he said. They were reading primers on everything from Bitcoin to decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), in the last week of his "Science, Technology and Society" seminar.

