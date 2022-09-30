Read full article on original website
CNET
Simple Ways to Improve Your Mental Health Without Therapy
Therapy is expensive. Sliding scale payments, insurance and online therapy options can make it more affordable, but the fact is, therapy is still out of reach for a lot of people. Traditional therapy can cost anywhere from $100 to $200 per session without insurance. Online therapy services like BetterHelp and...
ARPA-H could revolutionize medicine for women with severe mental illness
Women have long been left out of clinical research studies funded by the federal government. Despite a law passed in 1993 by Congress that ensures both women and minorities are included in health research, their underrepresentation continues today. This is especially true for women with severe mental illness because most...
Howie Mandel weighs in on mental health: 'Stigma still lives strongly today'
The "America's Got Talent" judge and comedian participated in a virtual discussion this week on mental health issues — and how a new therapy can help those with OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder).
Alcohol is Problematic for Mental Health
I’ve been writing about my sobriety for a while now. I’m 6 years sober and have a unique background of being a former alcoholic and mental health/addictions nurse. I also struggled with depression. Lastly, I also lost my father to alcohol who also struggled with severe depression.
I’m a psychologist – and I believe we’ve been told devastating lies about mental health | Sanah Ahsan
Society’s understanding of mental health issues locates the problem inside the person - and ignores the politics of their distress, says psychologist Sanah Ahsan
Lifehacker
The Differences Between Anxiety and Depression (and When to Get Help)
Even though we’ve made strides in the fight against mental health stigma, it can still be a struggle for people to get the help they need when it comes to depression and anxiety. Part of that is because of the lack of mental health literacy in the U.S. A 2021 study that analyzed this topic during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic found that mental health literacy among American adults is poor, and that individuals are not able to readily identify mental health symptoms and appropriate treatment options.
Urgent warning to all parents over popular sleep aid for kids that could land them in the emergency room
MELATONIN is a well-known sleep aid that can be bought over-the-counter at any local pharmacy, but it could land your child in the emergency room if you're not careful. As The US Sun previously reported, there was a large increase in poisonings from melatonin during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
ADDitude
ADHD Awareness Requires Comorbidity Awareness: ADDitude on Anxiety, Depression, LDs, and Beyond
Of adults with ADHD, 72 percent have anxiety, and 70 percent report depression, according to a recent ADDitude survey of 1,500 readers. These are the two most common comorbid conditions diagnosed alongside ADHD. Also topping the list: sleep disorders, eating disorders, learning differences, and autism spectrum disorder, all of which also impact children with ADHD.
thefreshtoast.com
Indica Or Sativa: Which Is Best To Treat Anxiety?
A growing body of research evidence shows that marijuana can reduce anxiety symptoms, including separation and social anxiety. According to the American Psychological Association, anxiety is a major depressive disorder or mental health issue characterized by fear, worried thoughts, and tension. It also causes physical changes, such as increased heartbeat, shaking, trembling, panic attacks, and high blood pressure.
dallasexpress.com
Pediatric Association: Kids With Lice Should Stay in School
For the first time since 2015, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has updated its guidance on head lice. The AAP pointed to new medications that have been approved and devised a new algorithm for managing child patients, particularly in relation to school attendance and screening. One important point the...
Digital Collegian
Treatment Benefits Adults With Major Depression, With or Without Childhood Trauma
TUESDAY, Sept. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Adults with major depressive disorder and a history of childhood trauma can still benefit from recommended depression treatments, according to a review published online Sept. 22 in The Lancet Psychiatry. Erika Kuzminskaite, from Vrije University in Amsterdam, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature...
Psych Centra
Stress and schizophrenia
Schizophrenia affects a person’s thoughts, feelings, and perception of reality. While its causes aren’t entirely understood, stress may play a role. Schizophrenia can have a significant impact on the way a person experiences the world. It most commonly begins in late adolescence or early adulthood. And causes:. hallucinations.
ajmc.com
CDC to Physicians: Watch for Severe Respiratory, Polio-Like Illness in Children
The CDC this week noted what providers and parents have been seeing across the country: rising cases of a non-polio enterovirus causing severe respiratory illness and acute flaccid myelitis (AFM). Providers should be aware of enterovirus D68 (EV-D68) causing severe respiratory illness and acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) in children and...
MedicalXpress
Study of veterans finds PTSD and conditions such as substance misuse associated with a cellular marker for early death
Psychiatric symptoms and diagnoses increase risk for premature morbidity and mortality. Now a new study has found that trauma-exposed veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and externalizing psychiatric disorders, like substance use disorders and antisocial personality disorder, are at greater risk for early death. "Our study found that PTSD and comorbid...
Should Telsa Humanoids Be Our Future Nurses?
Electric automobile manufacturer Tesla’s new humanoid robots — known colloquially as Tesla Bots — have not yet been released to the public. Many are speculating about the various ways that Tesla Bots can be utilized to improve our world. Here are some of the most compelling ideas for and against using tesla humanoids as our future nurses. The benefits and downsides of utilizing Tesla Bots as nurses can provide one with a deeper and more nuanced understanding of the future of healthcare. There are some positives and negatives about the use of these robots as nurses.
Psychiatric Times
Assessment of Individuals With Older Age Bipolar Disorder
Between 1980 and 1998, the relative frequency of late-onset bipolar disorder increased from 1% to 11%. How can you best assess for this condition?. The DSM-5 describes bipolar disorder (BD) as a condition that is characterized by recurrent and/or cyclical episodes of mania or hypomania and depression.1 In the DSM-5, there are 2 subtypes of BD: bipolar I disorder (BD-I) and bipolar II disorder (BD-II). A diagnosis of BD-I is established if an individual experiences at least 1 manic episode with additional major depressive and/or hypomanic episodes. Individuals are diagnosed with BD-II if they experience at least 1 hypomanic episode and at least 1 major depressive episode without any manic episodes. Although BD is not as common among older adults as it is among younger adults, available evidence indicates that the total number of older adults with BD is expected to increase significantly over the next few decades.2,3 It has been observed that between 1980 and 1998, the relative frequency of late-onset bipolar disorder increased from 1% to 11%.4.
Psychiatric Times
Management of Patients With Older Age Bipolar Disorder
What treatments are available for those with older age bipolar disorder?. Older age bipolar disorder (OABD) is not an uncommon condition among the aging population. Available evidence indicates that individuals with OABD have less family psychiatric history but more medical comorbidities than individuals with early onset bipolar disorder (EOBD). Additionally, individuals with OABD have worse clinical outcomes and higher rates of health care service utilization than age-matched controls. When assessing individuals with OABD, underlying medical conditions, adverse effects prescribed medications, and/or drugs of abuse need to be ruled out as possible etiologies for OABD. In this article, we describe the evidence-based treatments among individuals with OABD.
MedicalXpress
Study identifies emerging illnesses from COVID-19 in children
A National Jewish Health led study finds that children who develop shortness of breath after COVID-19 infection have evidence of peripheral airway obstruction. These children can experience persistent fatigue, shortness of breath, chest pain or cough after recovering from their acute infection symptoms. These symptoms, also known as "long COVID,"...
Leveraging Data Analytics to Improve Patient Adherence
Real-world data show lower levels of patient adherence in the newer patients as compared to the clinical trials. Medication adherence is affected by a wide variety of factors, including health disparities, the nature of the disease, treatment complexities, and more. Declining levels of patient adherence adversely impact patient outcomes and product performance alike.
Hurricane Ian: Mental health struggles may linger long after storm
Hurricane Ian will continue causing damage long after the power is fully back on, gas lines disappear and building repairs are complete.
HackerNoon
