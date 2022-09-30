Read full article on original website
Web3's Hidden Problem: Data Accuracy
A blockchain is a distributed ledger maintained by a network of computers called nodes that operate in a peer-to-peer fashion. Instead of relying on a central intermediary, thousands of nodes record transactions by trustlessly propagating information to each other; this structural element is central to Web3’s promise of decentralization.
Reach DAO Project for the Umoja 3 Bounty Hack - Built With Reach
Reach is the platform for practical blockchain development, making it exponentially faster and cheaper to launch decentralized apps on any network while providing the safety you need to grow. Reach is easy to learn, as it’s syntactically and semantically similar to JavaScript. The Reach compiler includes a built-in verification engine that lets you guarantee the safety and correctness of your code by encoding your assumptions about its behavior into the program via assert statements. We came up with the idea to build something that could help developers gain experience and improve their skills while earning some money.
The Effect of Blockchain Technology on Content Creation
The blockchain is an unchangeable, decentralized and distributed ledger that contains data shared in a publicly accessible network. On this digital record, copies of the different transactions are available for everyone to see without the interference of a bank or any other central governing authority. The blockchain gives content creators digital IDs that can be verified, reducing piracy of digital content. Publishing content on a blockchain protects content creators from traditional digital copyright issues. There is freedom of expression as created content is not censored. Content creators can connect directly with their audiences and build communities.
The Alternative DAO Path: Disruptive Voting Methods Can Change Power Dynamics
Decentralized Autonomous Organisations (DAOs) were created with the aim of providing a new, democratized, and (hopefully) transparent voting structure. The goal of DAO structure is to facilitate processes taking place in businesses, projects, and online/offline communities. This facilitation gives the opportunity to any member that is part of such communities to vote on organizational decisions by casting their votes on the blockchain.
Decentralized Metaverse Versus All-in-one Web3 Hub
Since the inception of digital currencies, decentralized technology has continued to evolve in the direction of web 3.0 (i.e., a new version of the internet with advanced capabilities of decentralization and more real connection). This evolution can be said to be occurring in a layered manner as several web 3 innovations appear to expand the technology as they are introduced.
The Noonification: Cryptos Vaporware Problem (9/19/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. HackerNoon Writing Contests: How Editors Vote for the Winners...
Why Should You Care about Blockchain Oracles? Explained!
Blockchains and smart contracts can’t get information from outside of their organization. To realize what to do, a Smart Contract regularly needs access to in-development from the rest of the world that is relevant to the authoritative arrangement, as electronic information, additionally referred to as oracles. These oracles are services that send and check real-world occurrences and present this data to smart contracts, setting off state changes on the blockchain.
Noonies Nominee Bader is Obsessed with Web3 and Blockchain
I’m Bader - known as bader y in most parts of the interwebs. I’m a web3 developer, and content creator, and generally love creating ideas from nothing - even if they don’t make too much sense. I’ve been nominated for the categories below and if you've enjoyed...
Decentralized Systems of Identity and Owning Your Own Data
This episode is sponsored by Circle and Near. By what means do we think about identity? A substantial amount of regulation and policy work that is happening in crypto right now, is about how and when one will need to classify a transaction or exchange and to what extent do pre-existing rules apply in the Web3 space.
The Metaverse Needs Cross-Chain Interoperability, Like Now
I’m becoming fascinated by cross-chain interoperability, or rather the lack of it for now but where it may lead and why it needs to happen. For me, a lot of activity feels like it’s centered on two approaches - > One size fits all. > Winner takes all.
What Is a DApp and How Is It Different From a Normal Application?
With the rise of DApps, there is some confusion about how DApps function differently from regular mobile or desktop apps. To start off first, the word app is abbreviated from the application. In 1997, the very first mobile was when Nokia 6110 introduced the built-in version of the basic. ....
Why Compliance and Data Protection is Important in the Blockchain Space
Elisenda Fabrega is the Head of Legal & Data Protection Officer of Brickken. She discusses data protection, decentralization for commercial businesse's, and compliance within the blockchain space. She says data protection is important in the "digital world," but it is also extremely important in "analog world" She says the regulator must take a step forward and adopt a regulatory approach that applies to our life due to technological advances that occur every day. The EU Intellectual Property Office has already successfully connected two of its search services as "Design" and "TM"
Ethereum POS: What’s Next?
After over two years of planning, testing, and executing, the highly anticipated event in web3, the Ethereum merge, has finally happened. In the early hours of Thursday, 15 September 2022, the last block,. , was mined by F2pool. Ethereum's proof of stake (POS) consensus mechanism, known as the Beacon Chain,...
Understanding Cryptocurrency - Part II - Basic Terminology
Cryptocurrency has different seasons of Spring, Autumn, and Summer. Bitcoin season and Altcoin season change with the demand and supply. Smart contracts are not agreements written on paper but a technology that was introduced by Etherium into the world of Cryptocurrency. The market cap is basically the value of your business on a particular date on that very particular date. Bitcoin is the most valuable Cryptocurrencies because it gives others a platform to build their own businesses. For instance, Shiba Inu was built on Etherium, which makes Etherium the second most valuable Crypto.
Why Proof-of-work Will Always be an Essential Part of Ethereum
Always controversial, Tron founder Justin Sun said he thinks the proof-of-work way of operating is an "essential" component of Ethereum – just as the Ethereum community readies to transition to a different, proof-of-stake, system after a multi-year effort. Many billions of dollars are at stake. The crypto entrepreneur still...
What Are The Benefits Of Having DApps Run 100% On-Chain?
Decentralized applications (DApps) are a new form of mobile or computer application that function in a decentralized way, use smart contracts for transactions/computations, and run on blockchain technology. DApps are similar to computer and phone apps developed on Windows, iOS, or on Android. So it’s easiest to think of them...
The Noonification: Snippets (9/23/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Importance of Brand Storytelling, Emerging as the Next Trend...
How to Make Your Blockchain Game Fun-to-Play in 2022
Play-To-Earn birth was the fast money Eureka! moment gaming industry developers had always coveted; they no longer have to wait weeks or months to earn their paychecks. Sadly, most of these elite blockchain developers had zero game development experience and presumed their games' tokenomics appeal was enough incentive to trump fun gaming experience. However, Axies' 2022 crash, amidst others, proves that crypto games that are nothing without their P2E appeal will attract more investors and collectors than gamers. Therefore, this article explains how to drive your game's sustainability and profitability with a Fun-To-Play gaming appeal.
Developers Never Sleep but Money Does: Here’s the Surprising Data
A recent BCG-report highlight that despite the recent cryptocurrency crash, developer activity has continued to sustain. Logically you would expect the ‘Developer Activity’, and ‘Market Capitalization’ to be closely correlated. Since that's not the case, what are the drivers behind the ‘Developer Activity’?. Money,...
Flow $FLOW Wiki: Coin History, Techstack, and Crypto News
This is the official HackerNoon wiki for Flow. As part of our coin price pages, this living wiki displays on Flow crypto price page. If you’d like to suggest edits to our official Flow wiki, please submit them in comment field below, a real human editor will read and review your suggestions for accuracy and publication.
