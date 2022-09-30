ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

foxwilmington.com

Gov. Cooper’s office releases statement following WECT report into Columbus Co. Sheriff’s racist comments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – Governor Roy Cooper’s office has released a statement following WECT’s investigative report of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording. “These allegations are deeply disturbing and if true, should disqualify anyone from serving in law enforcement,”...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Ian claims four lives in North Carolina, Gov. Cooper announces

NORTH CAROLINA — Ian has claimed the lives of four people in North Carolina since Friday morning, according to state officials. Three of the four victims died from driving-related incidents. A 25-year-old man died in a car crash Friday after he hydroplaned into another vehicle in stormy conditions on...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WECT

UPDATE: NC NAACP calls for sheriff’s resignation following racially charged comments caught on recording; Greene resigns from N.C. Sheriff’s Association

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One day after WECT broke the story of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording, the N.C. NAACP issued a statement calling for his resignation. The N.C. Sheriff’s Association was scheduled to hold a hearing regarding Greene’s comments on Friday, Sept. 30, but Greene resigned Thursday afternoon.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Dublin, NC
WECT

One arrested after domestic-related homicide in Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, October 1st, the Oak Island Police Department responded to a 911 call for a welfare check on Minnesota Drive in Oak Island. When officers arrived 50-year-old Tina Sedberry Carlton was found with a stab wound and pronounced dead on...
OAK ISLAND, NC
FOX8 News

NC sheriff investigated after comments surface condemning Black staff

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff was recorded calling Black employees derogatory names and saying they should be fired, a television station reported. Several Black officers in leadership positions were later demoted or fired. Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene issued a statement arguing that the recording of the February 2019 phone call obtained […]
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
#Dublin School
WBTW News13

Numerous car break-ins reported in Scotland, Marlboro counties

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating several car break-ins reported early Friday morning throughout Scotland and Marlboro counties. Areas in Scotland County affected by the break-ins include the Quail Ridge and Leisure Living areas, Highway 79 near Gibson and the Calhoun Road area. The thieves also hit the Random Woods area in Laurinburg […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Sunday

1. East Bladen High Class of 1982 40th Reunion: Oct. 14-15, 6-10 p.m., Whimsical Events, 312 S. Poplar Street, Elizabethtown. Information: Stanley Carter at 910-303-0182 or stanleycarter63.sc@gmail.com. 2. Trooper Kevin Conner Memorial Run: Oct. 15, 8:30 a.m., 422 S. Madison Street, Whiteville. There is a 5k, 1-mile run/walk and 5k...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
nrcolumbus.com

Hurricane Ian closures, delays, cancelations [free read]

Chadbourn Town Hall will be closed Friday, Sept. 30. City of Whiteville All city offices are closed to the public Friday. All public safety (police and fire) employees are to work their normal shifts. All public works crews are on standby. All other employees (including off-duty police and fire) of the city will be on standby for recall on short notice.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Conditions expected to worsen as Ian continues towards southeast coast

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane Ian continues to move towards an expected landfall in South Carolina Friday afternoon. The storm has sustained winds of 85 mph as of the 8:00 am advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Ian is projected to make landfall somewhere south of the Myrtle Beach...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Hurricane Ian traffic: some Wilmington roads closed due to flooding

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities across southeastern North Carolina announced the closure of multiple roads as local communities felt the effects of Hurricane Ian. The North Carolina Department of Transportation reminds drivers to “turn around, don’t drown” when approaching flooded roadways. This story will be updated as...
WILMINGTON, NC
theforgottensouth.com

Family House Was The Site Of A Tragedy In 1935

This old farmhouse holds more than 170 years of stories within its walls, many of which we will never know, and one particularly tragic story that has come to define the place. But for generations before that, the Houston Family led a quiet life here in this rural community in Eastern North Carolina.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist

It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC

