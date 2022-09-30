ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

Council repeals outdated vice laws against pool, pinball

Teenagers who enjoy playing some pool or pinball can breath a sigh of relief after the City of Laurens repealed some outdated laws last week. During its regular September meeting last Tuesday, Laurens City Council voted unanimously to repeal Chap. 8 of the Code or Ordinances: Regulation of Amusements and Entertainment within the city, which specified it was illegal for all minors to play pinball.
LAURENS, SC

