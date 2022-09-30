Read full article on original website
Related
Cargo ships are canceling sailings on key routes as inflation pushes shoppers to stop buying imported goods
Consumer spending is changing and retailers are instead focusing on getting through their excess inventory.
Martin Lewis brands government’s stamp duty savings claim ‘irresponsible nonsense’
Martin Lewis has branded a government claim over stamp duty savings as “irresponsible nonsense”.The consumer champion said messaging from the Treasury could give some people “false hope” about buying properties during the cost-of-living crisis.A Treasury post on Twitter said: “Thanks to the Growth Plan, a typical first-time buyer in London moving into a representative terraced house will save £11,250 on stamp duty & £1,050 on the household’s energy bills – and if they earn £30,000 almost an additional £400 on tax. This is around £12,700 in total.”The Money Saving Expert (MSE) founder retweeted the post, writing: “This is nonsense....
PM’s economic adviser insists he warned her on mini-budget in spat with Kwarteng
Liz Truss’s external economics adviser has insisted he warned her and the Chancellor about the risks of their mini-budget after Kwasi Kwarteng claimed he had not.Mr Kwarteng told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Monday that he could not “remember” being warned by economist Gerard Lyons that the financial markets would not tolerate unfunded tax cuts.Asked about the Chancellor’s claim, Mr Lyons told the PA news agency: “Well that’s incorrect. I was very clear.”The £45 billion tax-cutting package announced by Mr Kwarteng on September 23 triggered turmoil in the City, sending the pound plummeting to historic lows and the cost...
Martin Lewis hits out at ‘irresponsible’ messaging over first-time buyer savings - OLD
Martin Lewis has hit out at “irresponsible” government messaging over the stamp duty savings that could potentially be made by first-time buyers following the mini-budget.Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, which he was co-hosting on Monday, the consumer champion said the messaging from the Treasury could give some people “false hope” during the cost-of-living crisis.A Treasury post on Twitter said: “Thanks to the Growth Plan, a typical first-time buyer in London moving into a representative terraced house will save £11,250 on stamp duty & £1,050 on the household’s energy bills – and if they earn £30,000 almost an additional £400...
IN THIS ARTICLE
envirotech-online.com
4 Ways to Reduce Black Carbon
Much has been made in recent years of the global warming potential (GWP) of black carbon. A report conducted in 2013 found that the contaminant had roughly double the heating effect than previously thought, with its ability to retain solar energy at a rate of 1.1 watts per square metre second only to carbon dioxide’s 1.56 watts per square.
Voices: ‘The lady is for turning’: So much for Liz Truss being the reincarnation of Margaret Thatcher
Rarely, outside of rallycross and supermarket car parks frequented by joyriders, can a U-turn have been executed so rapidly. The plan to ditch the 45p top rate of tax has been scrapped. The emblem of the drive to make the British abandon their obsession with “fairness” is no more. So much for the “plan for growth”, then. So much for Kwasi Kwarteng. So much for Liz Truss being the reincarnation of Margaret Thatcher – “the lady’s not for turning”. So much, indeed, for the Conservative Party.Only about 10 days ago, Kwarteng, in all his pomp as the new chancellor...
U.K.・
Comments / 0