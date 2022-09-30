Read full article on original website
Related
envirotech-online.com
4 Ways to Reduce Black Carbon
Much has been made in recent years of the global warming potential (GWP) of black carbon. A report conducted in 2013 found that the contaminant had roughly double the heating effect than previously thought, with its ability to retain solar energy at a rate of 1.1 watts per square metre second only to carbon dioxide’s 1.56 watts per square.
Cargo ships are canceling sailings on key routes as inflation pushes shoppers to stop buying imported goods
Consumer spending is changing and retailers are instead focusing on getting through their excess inventory.
Benzinga
Moderna Says No To China's Request To Handover COVID-19 Vaccine Technology: Report
Moderna Inc MRNA refused to hand over to China the core intellectual property related to the development of its famed COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this month, Moderna's CEO Stephane Bancel said the company has talked with the Chinese government about supplying COVID-19 vaccines. Moderna refused to transfer the technology for its...
Comments / 0