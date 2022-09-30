ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
inForney.com

Keke Palmer launches her own digital network

Keke Palmer is launching her own digital network. The 29-year-old actress has taken to social media to announce that she's launching KeyTV, with the ambition of showcasing a "new generation of creators". The Hollywood star - whose real name is Lauren - said in an Instagram video: "Hi, I'm Lauren...
CELEBRITIES
inForney.com

James Bond boss recalls 'distressing' meeting with Amy Winehouse

James Bond boss Barbara Broccoli attended a "distressing" meeting with Amy Winehouse over the theme song for 'Quantum Of Solace'. The late singer was among the stars in the running to sing the theme tune for the 2008 film, but Bond producer Barbara has revealed Amy wasn't really an option for the job because she came across as "very fragile emotionally" with the movie mogul calling the situation "very tragic".
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
inForney.com

Julia Fox suffers from ADHD

Jula Fox suffers from ADHD. The 32-year-old star - who previously dated rapper Kanye West following his divorce from Kim Kardashian - took to social media on Saturday (01.02.22) where she spoke out about struggling with productivity issues and described suffering from the neurological disorder which causes a lack of control over impulsive decisions as "very tough."
CELEBRITIES
inForney.com

Meghan King was 'completely horrified' by her nose job

Meghan King was left "completely horrified" by her nose job. The 38-year-old reality star had undergone rhinoplasty surgery back in August admitted that she was "not prepared" for the post-op swelling and threw up at the sight of her new face. She said: "I was stunned. The doctor did very...
CELEBRITIES
inForney.com

Coolio's girlfriend was 'aware' he was seeing other women

Coolio's girlfriend was "aware" he was seeing other women. The 'Gangasta's Paradise' rapper - who passed away on Wednesday (28.09.22) after suffering cardiac arrest at the age of 59 - had been in a 10-year -relationship with Mimi Ivey when he died and now she has claimed the pair had "no secrets.".
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
inForney.com

Melanie C found it hilarious when her sexuality was questioned in the 90s

Melanie C has "always felt female". The Spice Girl may have been nicknamed Sporty Spice in the girl group and known for donning tracksuits and trainers, but she admits she always found it hilarious when her sexuality was questioned because of her style and image, because she's always been sure of her sexual preference and gender identity.
MUSIC
inForney.com

inForney.com

Forney, TX
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kaufman County's news leader.

 http://www.inForney.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy