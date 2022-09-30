Carrie Underwood has recalled how the late Loretta Lynn "smacked [her] on the rear end" the first time they met. The 39-year-old singer has paid tribute to the country legend - who she collaborated with in 2021, along with Reba McEntire, on 'Still Woman Enough', the title track from Loretta's 50th studio album - following her death at the age of 90 on Tuesday (04.10.22), and remembered the country legend as a "cantankerous little pistol" who could also be "friendly and sweet".

