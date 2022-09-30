Read full article on original website
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are 'doing great' amid cheating scandal
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are "doing great" amid their cheating scandal. The 34-year-old model is expecting her third child with her Maroon 5 star husband Adam, 43, and although he had recently been accused of messaging other women in a flirtatious manner, she still turned up to support him at The Event fundraiser hosted by The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation, where he played a 40-minute set.
Kesha's mum explains Cannibal's Jeffrey Dahmer lyric
Kesha's mum Pebe Sebert has revealed she wrote the controversial lyric about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in her daughter's song 'Cannibal'. The 2010 track has been thrust back into the spotlight following the release of Netflix's new drama 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' starring Evan Peters with many suggesting it was insensitive to the victims to name-check the multiple murderer in the song as the pop star sang: "Be too sweet and you'll be a goner. Yeah, I'll pull a Jeffrey Dahmer."
Ashton Kutcher remembers drunkenly telling Mila Kunis he loves her for the first time
Ashton Kutcher was drunk the first time he professed his love to Mila Kunis. The 44-year-old actor - who met his now-wife when they were teenage co-stars on classic sitcom 'That 70s Show' but didn't start dating until 2012 - has recalled the moment he told her he loves her.
I'm proud of my mental health journey, says Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi feels "really proud" of his mental heath journey. The 38-year-old rap star has previously battled depression and suicidal thoughts - but Cudi insists he's now in a "great place" with his mental health. He said: "Even if touring stuff wasn't going swimmingly and, and all this stuff wasn't...
Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin has faced racism since first appearing on the show
Caleb McLaughlin has felt the "toll" of racism since rising to fame on 'Stranger Things'. The 20-year-old actor - who has played Lucas Sinclair on the show since its first series launched on Netflix in 2016 and has appeared in all four seasons to date - has recalled the treatment he's been forced to deal with over the years.
Constance Wu feared being fired if she complained about harassment
Constance Wu was "scared" of losing her job if she reported the sexual harassment she allegedly experienced on the 'Fresh Off the Boat' set. The 40-year-old actress recently that she was harassed by a producer on the sitcom but she felt her ordeal was "pretty common" and not "that bad" in comparison to other situations she had faced.
James Bond boss recalls 'distressing' meeting with Amy Winehouse
James Bond boss Barbara Broccoli attended a "distressing" meeting with Amy Winehouse over the theme song for 'Quantum Of Solace'. The late singer was among the stars in the running to sing the theme tune for the 2008 film, but Bond producer Barbara has revealed Amy wasn't really an option for the job because she came across as "very fragile emotionally" with the movie mogul calling the situation "very tragic".
Keke Palmer launches her own digital network
Keke Palmer is launching her own digital network. The 29-year-old actress has taken to social media to announce that she's launching KeyTV, with the ambition of showcasing a "new generation of creators". The Hollywood star - whose real name is Lauren - said in an Instagram video: "Hi, I'm Lauren...
Jodie Turner-Smith slams Kanye West
Jodie Turner-Smith has branded Kanye West "disgusting". The 'Queen and Slim' actress has hit out at the "embarrassing" rapper after he caused controversy with his Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday (03.10.22) by wearing a 'White Lives Matter' t-shirt and urged the 45-year-old star to stop sharing his "toxic" opinions.
Kelly Osbourne says her parents have been 'incredible' throughout her pregnancy
Kelly Osbourne says her parents have been "incredible" throughout her pregnancy. The 37-year-old star - who is the daughter of Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy, 73, and his wife Sharon,69, - is expecting her first child with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson and explained that her parents have been there "every step of the way" while her boyfriend is away on tour.
Girls Aloud won’t sing together in tribute to Sarah Harding when they reunite at charity gala in her memory
Kimberley Walsh says Girls Aloud will not sing together in tribute to Sarah Harding when they reunite at a charity gala in memory of their late bandmate. The 40-year-old told The Sun on Sunday night (02.10.22) it would not “feel right” for them to perform as a band on stage at The Primrose Ball event.
Kaley Cuoco had to keep her relationship with Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny Galecki a secret
Kaley Cuoco had to keep her relationship with Johnny Galecki a secret. The 36-year-old actress started dating 'Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny, 47, around the time their fictional counterparts on the hit sitcom were about to get together and kept schtum about their real-life arrangement in case it "ruined" things for the fans.
Carrie Underwood pays tribute to Loretta Lynn
Carrie Underwood has recalled how the late Loretta Lynn "smacked [her] on the rear end" the first time they met. The 39-year-old singer has paid tribute to the country legend - who she collaborated with in 2021, along with Reba McEntire, on 'Still Woman Enough', the title track from Loretta's 50th studio album - following her death at the age of 90 on Tuesday (04.10.22), and remembered the country legend as a "cantankerous little pistol" who could also be "friendly and sweet".
Tia Mowry splits from husband
Tia Mowry has split from her husband. The 44-year-old actress has split from Cory Hardrict - the father of her children Cree, 11, and four-year-old Cairo - after 14 years of marriage but has vowed to "maintain a friendship" with him. She announced on Instagram: "I wanted to share that...
Topher Grace and Ashley Hinshaw expecting third child together
Topher Grace and Ashley Hinshaw are expecting their third child together. The 'That 70's Show' actor and his wife already have daughter Mabel Jane, four, and another baby born in 2020, together and they are set to expand their family. Speaking to Kelly Clarkson on her chat show, Topher said:...
Kim Kardashian wants Florence Pugh to be her new best friend
Kim Kardashian is keen to become pals with Florence Pugh. The SKIMS founder recently confessed she is “obsessed” with the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ star since seeing her in the psychological drama alongside Harry Styles, and now it’s claimed the 41-year-old reality star is on a mission to hang out with the 26-year-old Brit.
Elizabeth Olsen remembers first panic attacks at 21 years old
Elizabeth Olsen thought she was going to "drop dead" after suffering her first panic attack. The 33-year-old actress was 21 and living in New York City when she started experiencing the attacks "on the hour every hour" for a six month spell. She told Variety: "I didn’t understand what anxiety...
Trevor Noah leaving The Daily show
Trevor Noah is leaving 'The Daily Show'. The 38-year-old presenter has decided it is "time" to walk away from the late-night talk show after seven years and admitted he will always be grateful to have spent so long at the helm of the Comedy Central show. In a video posted...
Lance Bass is 'so happy' for Britney Spears
Lance Bass is "so happy" for Britney Spears. The 40-year-old pop star - who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated back in 2021 - returned to music with fellow legend Sir Elton John back in August with 'Hold Me Closer', and NSYNC star Lance, 43, admitted that he is so "glad" to see Britney back in the charts.
Melanie C found it hilarious when her sexuality was questioned in the 90s
Melanie C has "always felt female". The Spice Girl may have been nicknamed Sporty Spice in the girl group and known for donning tracksuits and trainers, but she admits she always found it hilarious when her sexuality was questioned because of her style and image, because she's always been sure of her sexual preference and gender identity.
