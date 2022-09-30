ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett to take over as starter

Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will be taking over starting duties in place of Mitchell Trubisky, NFL Network reported Monday night. Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin originally wouldn't name a starting quarterback for Week 5 in Buffalo after benching Trubisky for Pickett during Sunday's 24-20 home loss to the Jets. With...
