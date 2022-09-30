Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett to take over as starter
Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will be taking over starting duties in place of Mitchell Trubisky, NFL Network reported Monday night. Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin originally wouldn't name a starting quarterback for Week 5 in Buffalo after benching Trubisky for Pickett during Sunday's 24-20 home loss to the Jets. With...
How To Watch the Atlanta Falcons Games Live This Season (2022)
With the Atlanta Falcons ridding their roster of longtime quarterback Matt Ryan, the team is looking to Marcus Mariota as
