Tia Mowry splits from husband

Tia Mowry has split from her husband. The 44-year-old actress has split from Cory Hardrict - the father of her children Cree, 11, and four-year-old Cairo - after 14 years of marriage but has vowed to "maintain a friendship" with him. She announced on Instagram: "I wanted to share that...
James Bond boss recalls 'distressing' meeting with Amy Winehouse

James Bond boss Barbara Broccoli attended a "distressing" meeting with Amy Winehouse over the theme song for 'Quantum Of Solace'. The late singer was among the stars in the running to sing the theme tune for the 2008 film, but Bond producer Barbara has revealed Amy wasn't really an option for the job because she came across as "very fragile emotionally" with the movie mogul calling the situation "very tragic".
Coolio's girlfriend was 'aware' he was seeing other women

Coolio's girlfriend was "aware" he was seeing other women. The 'Gangasta's Paradise' rapper - who passed away on Wednesday (28.09.22) after suffering cardiac arrest at the age of 59 - had been in a 10-year -relationship with Mimi Ivey when he died and now she has claimed the pair had "no secrets.".
‘Heartland’ actor Robert Cormier dead aged 33

Robert Cormier, who played Finn Cotter on the long-running family drama ‘Heartland’, has died aged 33. The actor passed on Friday, but his death was not confirmed until Tuesday (28.09.22) and a cause of death has not yet been announced. An obituary for the actor printed by People...
Keke Palmer launches her own digital network

Keke Palmer is launching her own digital network. The 29-year-old actress has taken to social media to announce that she's launching KeyTV, with the ambition of showcasing a "new generation of creators". The Hollywood star - whose real name is Lauren - said in an Instagram video: "Hi, I'm Lauren...
Carrie Underwood pays tribute to Loretta Lynn

Carrie Underwood has recalled how the late Loretta Lynn "smacked [her] on the rear end" the first time they met. The 39-year-old singer has paid tribute to the country legend - who she collaborated with in 2021, along with Reba McEntire, on 'Still Woman Enough', the title track from Loretta's 50th studio album - following her death at the age of 90 on Tuesday (04.10.22), and remembered the country legend as a "cantankerous little pistol" who could also be "friendly and sweet".
Kesha's mum explains Cannibal's Jeffrey Dahmer lyric

Kesha's mum Pebe Sebert has revealed she wrote the controversial lyric about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in her daughter's song 'Cannibal'. The 2010 track has been thrust back into the spotlight following the release of Netflix's new drama 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' starring Evan Peters with many suggesting it was insensitive to the victims to name-check the multiple murderer in the song as the pop star sang: "Be too sweet and you'll be a goner. Yeah, I'll pull a Jeffrey Dahmer."
Emma Caulfield has MS

Emma Caulfield has multiple sclerosis. The 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' actress recalled the "out-of-body experience" she had when she was given her diagnosis after going for an MRI on the insistence of her acupuncturist when she experienced a number of concerning symptoms. She told America's Vanity Fair magazine:"Once upon a...
Brad Pitt accused of 'choking' one of his kids and 'striking' another in the face

Brad Pitt allegedly "choked" one of his children and "struck" another in the face during an explosive row in 2016. The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor's ex-wife Angelina Jolie has filed a cross complaint as part of a legal battle over Château Miraval, the winery they once owned together, and in the documents, she has detailed shocking details about the altercation on a private plane that led to the breakdown of their marriage, including that he allegedly "grabbed" the actress "by the head".
Don Cheadle's Armor Wars being redeveloped as feature film

Marvel's 'Armor Wars' project is being redeveloped as a feature film. Don Cheadle had been due to reprise his long-running MCU role as Colonel James 'Rhodey' Rhodes AKA War Machine for a Disney+ series, but it has now been decided to transfer the project to the big screen instead. Sources...
Melanie C found it hilarious when her sexuality was questioned in the 90s

Melanie C has "always felt female". The Spice Girl may have been nicknamed Sporty Spice in the girl group and known for donning tracksuits and trainers, but she admits she always found it hilarious when her sexuality was questioned because of her style and image, because she's always been sure of her sexual preference and gender identity.
Julia Fox suffers from ADHD

Jula Fox suffers from ADHD. The 32-year-old star - who previously dated rapper Kanye West following his divorce from Kim Kardashian - took to social media on Saturday (01.02.22) where she spoke out about struggling with productivity issues and described suffering from the neurological disorder which causes a lack of control over impulsive decisions as "very tough."
I'll always stand up for myself, says Shania Twain

Shania Twain will always "stand up for [herself]". The 57-year-old singer has "been accused of a lot of things" during her career - but Shania will always defend her corner. She explained: "I've been accused of changing the sound of country music forever. But I've also been accused of ruining country. I've been accused of a lot of things."
