Read full article on original website
Related
Girls Aloud won’t sing together in tribute to Sarah Harding when they reunite at charity gala in her memory
Kimberley Walsh says Girls Aloud will not sing together in tribute to Sarah Harding when they reunite at a charity gala in memory of their late bandmate. The 40-year-old told The Sun on Sunday night (02.10.22) it would not “feel right” for them to perform as a band on stage at The Primrose Ball event.
Ashton Kutcher remembers drunkenly telling Mila Kunis he loves her for the first time
Ashton Kutcher was drunk the first time he professed his love to Mila Kunis. The 44-year-old actor - who met his now-wife when they were teenage co-stars on classic sitcom 'That 70s Show' but didn't start dating until 2012 - has recalled the moment he told her he loves her.
Post Malone struggles being away from his baby daughter on tour
Post Malone admits it's "really tough" being away from his daughter on the road. The 'Circles' hitmaker confirmed he had become a father for the first time in June, and he has admitted it's "heartbreaking" whenever he is apart from his baby girl for long periods. He told GQ: “It’s...
Tia Mowry splits from husband
Tia Mowry has split from her husband. The 44-year-old actress has split from Cory Hardrict - the father of her children Cree, 11, and four-year-old Cairo - after 14 years of marriage but has vowed to "maintain a friendship" with him. She announced on Instagram: "I wanted to share that...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mila Kunis leaves the door open when she's in the bathroom
Mila Kunis leaves the door open when she uses the bathroom. The 39-year-old actress has Wyatt, seven, and Dimitri, five, with her husband Ashton Kutcher, and she's revealed that they have a strict family policy of keeping all of the doors open at home. Speaking about their unusual house rule,...
James Bond boss recalls 'distressing' meeting with Amy Winehouse
James Bond boss Barbara Broccoli attended a "distressing" meeting with Amy Winehouse over the theme song for 'Quantum Of Solace'. The late singer was among the stars in the running to sing the theme tune for the 2008 film, but Bond producer Barbara has revealed Amy wasn't really an option for the job because she came across as "very fragile emotionally" with the movie mogul calling the situation "very tragic".
Coolio's girlfriend was 'aware' he was seeing other women
Coolio's girlfriend was "aware" he was seeing other women. The 'Gangasta's Paradise' rapper - who passed away on Wednesday (28.09.22) after suffering cardiac arrest at the age of 59 - had been in a 10-year -relationship with Mimi Ivey when he died and now she has claimed the pair had "no secrets.".
‘Heartland’ actor Robert Cormier dead aged 33
Robert Cormier, who played Finn Cotter on the long-running family drama ‘Heartland’, has died aged 33. The actor passed on Friday, but his death was not confirmed until Tuesday (28.09.22) and a cause of death has not yet been announced. An obituary for the actor printed by People...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Keke Palmer launches her own digital network
Keke Palmer is launching her own digital network. The 29-year-old actress has taken to social media to announce that she's launching KeyTV, with the ambition of showcasing a "new generation of creators". The Hollywood star - whose real name is Lauren - said in an Instagram video: "Hi, I'm Lauren...
Carrie Underwood pays tribute to Loretta Lynn
Carrie Underwood has recalled how the late Loretta Lynn "smacked [her] on the rear end" the first time they met. The 39-year-old singer has paid tribute to the country legend - who she collaborated with in 2021, along with Reba McEntire, on 'Still Woman Enough', the title track from Loretta's 50th studio album - following her death at the age of 90 on Tuesday (04.10.22), and remembered the country legend as a "cantankerous little pistol" who could also be "friendly and sweet".
Kesha's mum explains Cannibal's Jeffrey Dahmer lyric
Kesha's mum Pebe Sebert has revealed she wrote the controversial lyric about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in her daughter's song 'Cannibal'. The 2010 track has been thrust back into the spotlight following the release of Netflix's new drama 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' starring Evan Peters with many suggesting it was insensitive to the victims to name-check the multiple murderer in the song as the pop star sang: "Be too sweet and you'll be a goner. Yeah, I'll pull a Jeffrey Dahmer."
Emma Caulfield has MS
Emma Caulfield has multiple sclerosis. The 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' actress recalled the "out-of-body experience" she had when she was given her diagnosis after going for an MRI on the insistence of her acupuncturist when she experienced a number of concerning symptoms. She told America's Vanity Fair magazine:"Once upon a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kaley Cuoco had to keep her relationship with Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny Galecki a secret
Kaley Cuoco had to keep her relationship with Johnny Galecki a secret. The 36-year-old actress started dating 'Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny, 47, around the time their fictional counterparts on the hit sitcom were about to get together and kept schtum about their real-life arrangement in case it "ruined" things for the fans.
Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin has faced racism since first appearing on the show
Caleb McLaughlin has felt the "toll" of racism since rising to fame on 'Stranger Things'. The 20-year-old actor - who has played Lucas Sinclair on the show since its first series launched on Netflix in 2016 and has appeared in all four seasons to date - has recalled the treatment he's been forced to deal with over the years.
Topher Grace and Ashley Hinshaw expecting third child together
Topher Grace and Ashley Hinshaw are expecting their third child together. The 'That 70's Show' actor and his wife already have daughter Mabel Jane, four, and another baby born in 2020, together and they are set to expand their family. Speaking to Kelly Clarkson on her chat show, Topher said:...
Brad Pitt accused of 'choking' one of his kids and 'striking' another in the face
Brad Pitt allegedly "choked" one of his children and "struck" another in the face during an explosive row in 2016. The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor's ex-wife Angelina Jolie has filed a cross complaint as part of a legal battle over Château Miraval, the winery they once owned together, and in the documents, she has detailed shocking details about the altercation on a private plane that led to the breakdown of their marriage, including that he allegedly "grabbed" the actress "by the head".
Don Cheadle's Armor Wars being redeveloped as feature film
Marvel's 'Armor Wars' project is being redeveloped as a feature film. Don Cheadle had been due to reprise his long-running MCU role as Colonel James 'Rhodey' Rhodes AKA War Machine for a Disney+ series, but it has now been decided to transfer the project to the big screen instead. Sources...
Melanie C found it hilarious when her sexuality was questioned in the 90s
Melanie C has "always felt female". The Spice Girl may have been nicknamed Sporty Spice in the girl group and known for donning tracksuits and trainers, but she admits she always found it hilarious when her sexuality was questioned because of her style and image, because she's always been sure of her sexual preference and gender identity.
Julia Fox suffers from ADHD
Jula Fox suffers from ADHD. The 32-year-old star - who previously dated rapper Kanye West following his divorce from Kim Kardashian - took to social media on Saturday (01.02.22) where she spoke out about struggling with productivity issues and described suffering from the neurological disorder which causes a lack of control over impulsive decisions as "very tough."
I'll always stand up for myself, says Shania Twain
Shania Twain will always "stand up for [herself]". The 57-year-old singer has "been accused of a lot of things" during her career - but Shania will always defend her corner. She explained: "I've been accused of changing the sound of country music forever. But I've also been accused of ruining country. I've been accused of a lot of things."
inForney.com
Forney, TX
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kaufman County's news leader.http://www.inForney.com
Comments / 0