1027superhits.com
Bond set for teen charged in Peoria’s 18th homicide
PEORIA, Ill. – A teenager is remains in custody on $2 million bond after he was charged with committing the city’s 18th homicide almost two weeks ago. The 16-year-old male — who is not yet being named publicly — was in Peoria County Court Friday for his first appearance since being arrested.
Bond set for man charged in West Peoria double homicide
PEORIA, Ill. – More information is coming from both the coroner and the court following Thursday’s suspected double-homicide in West Peoria. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victims as Quardreka Payne, 32 — and her son, Cael Thornton, 8. Both were found dead inside a...
Alleged animal abuser back in jail
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins confirms that a man charged in connection with an animal cruelty case has been arrested. Watkins says Nicholas Prince, of Dunlap, was arrested by Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday. Prince was indicted in August on a felony animal cruelty charge,...
PPD seeks info after homeless man’s body is found in Peoria alleyway
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police have launched a death investigation and are seeking the public’s help in the wake of the discovery of a homeless man’s dead body late Thursday. PPD says officers were called to the 600 block of NE Adams Street around 4:10 p.m. on...
Pepper spray used in fights at Peoria middle school
PEORIA, Ill. – Officials with Peoria Public Schools say security personnel used pepper spray to diffuse several fights at a middle school Thursday. District 150 issued a statement indicating the fights happened during the 7th and 8th grade lunch period at Von Steuben Middle School. It’s not known how many students were involved, and they say specific details are confidential. But they do say in addition to the pepper spray being used, video evidence and witnesses named the students responsible and they’ve been disciplined.
Scenic Drives return this and next weekend
CANTON, Ill. – As if the recent stretch of somewhat cool temperatures wasn’t enough of an indication that fall is here, two annual events in the area have also made their return. Organizers of the Spoon River Valley and Knox County Scenic Drives have events this weekend and...
Streator drops AMT, starts own ambulance service
STREATOR, Ill. – Peoria-based Advanced Medical Transport officially loses a client. According to a news release, the City of Streator’s Fire Department is beginning its own transport ambulance service as of 8:00 A.M. Saturday. Streator is contracting with American Medical Response to provide staffing for the ambulance. It’s...
