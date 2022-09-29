PEORIA, Ill. – Officials with Peoria Public Schools say security personnel used pepper spray to diffuse several fights at a middle school Thursday. District 150 issued a statement indicating the fights happened during the 7th and 8th grade lunch period at Von Steuben Middle School. It’s not known how many students were involved, and they say specific details are confidential. But they do say in addition to the pepper spray being used, video evidence and witnesses named the students responsible and they’ve been disciplined.

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO