Newburgh, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Police investigating active shooter at Poughkeepsie hotel (VIDEO)

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Multiple police agencies responded to a Route 9 hotel early Sunday morning for a report of an active shooter. Police recovered one victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Police, fire, and EMS personnel responded to the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on South Road (Route 9) just...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Town police in standoff with barricaded man

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Just hours after a Sunday morning shooting a few hundred yards away, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police were once again using special tactics to deal with a barricaded subject along the Route 9 corridor. On Sunday evening, several Town of Poughkeepsie police officers were investigating...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

BREAKING: Village police investigating Sunday afternoon shooting

VILLAGE OF FISHKILL – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a pizza restaurant in a Village of Fishkill strip mall on Sunday afternoon. Village Police are reporting that a subject, described as a 40-year-old man, approximately 6 feet tall and wearing a plaid robe, fired a handgun multiple times through the window of Antonella’s Restaurant in the Shop Rite Plaza on Route 9, before fleeing the scene.
FISHKILL, NY
Newburgh, NY
Newburgh, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Several people wounded in latest Newburgh shooting

NEWBURGH – One day after a 29-year-old Newburgh man was shot and killed and a five-year-old boy riding his bicycle was wounded, shots rang out Friday night in the City of Newburgh. This time, police and EMS personnel were called to the Newburgh Free Academy Main campus on Fullerton...
NEWBURGH, NY
