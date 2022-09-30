ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida

Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
Distinctly Montana

Unsolved Montana Murders

Unsolved Montana Murders Every state has their unsolved murders, of which they are justifiably proud (or is it ashamed?), and Montana is no different. Here, then, are six of Montana’s most enigmatic cases. May they send a...
disneydining.com

Disney Offering Boxed Meals For Hurricane-Stranded Guests

Hurricane Ian has now made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane — with massive storm surges, flooding, and sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. The storm is expected to weaken as it continues across the state, but the Orlando area will still be hit with intense wind and rain. The weather will be so severe that Walt Disney World Resort has announced a closure of its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT — along with its one open water park — Typhoon Lagoon — as well as Disney Springs.
disneyfoodblog.com

FULL SCHEDULE for Disney World Parks Reopening After Hurricane Ian

On Tuesday, September 27th, Disney World announced that the theme parks would close due to the threat of Hurricane Ian. This closure was scheduled to last through Thursday, September 29th. Now that the storm has passed by Central Florida and the weather is starting to clear up, Disney is getting...
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Announces Theme Park Hours for September 30 Phased Reopening

Walt Disney World has announced park hours for all four theme parks as the post-Hurricane Ian phased reopening begins. Please note that park reservations are still required, and new reservations have only reopened for Resort Hotel guests. All dining reservations and Enchanted Extra prior to Early Theme Park Entry times will be cancelled, and guests with existing reservations during Early Theme Park Entry will be able to enter even if they are not a resort guest.
disneyfoodblog.com

As Guests Shelter in Disney Hotels for Hurricane Ian, Mobile Order Slots Fill Up

Hurricane Ian has officially made landfall in Florida, bringing extreme winds, rain, and potential flooding with it. In preparation for the storm, Disney World closed its theme parks on Wednesday and Thursday (September 28th and 29th). The Orlando International Airport also shut down commercial operations, which means anyone staying at Disney World hotels is currently riding out the storm inside those rooms.
disneydining.com

Disney World Parade Comes to Standstill When Child Runs Into Street and Climbs Onto Float

When visiting Magic Kingdom Park at the Walt Disney World Resort, there are a ton of things to make your day full of fun and magic. From riding classic attractions like the Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad to dining at places like Be Our Guest, The Crystal Palace, and Casey’s Corner. There are also some truly great parades that run through the Park daily — like Disney’s Festival of Fantasy Parade, which is currently running twice per day.
The Associated Press

Frustration and desperation mount as Ian's effects linger

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Ten additional deaths were blamed on the storm in Florida as frustration and desperation mounted in the path the storm cut through state. And the hurricane’s remnants, now a nor’easter, weren’t done with the U.S. The mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts were getting flooding rains. The storm’s onshore winds piled even more water into an already inundated Chesapeake Bay. Norfolk and Virginia Beach declared states of emergency, although a shift in wind direction prevented potentially catastrophic levels Monday, said Cody Poche, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia
Reuters

Hurricane Ian: Florida search and rescue efforts redoubled

FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct 3 (Reuters) - Search and rescue teams in Florida on Monday were doubling back to check on tens of thousands of homes and businesses along the Gulf Coast after completing an initial search of the area that was ravaged by Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever to strike the United States.
