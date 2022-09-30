Read full article on original website
Survey reveals the 15 most annoying things you can do on an airplaneBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Denver Health may examine deceased children for child abuseDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Coffee a treat for Denver homeless peopleDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Homeless people can earn $90 cash daily with Denver Day WorksDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver homelessness and housing budget tops $254 millionDavid HeitzDenver, CO
CU students scared after shooting feet from campus
Boulder Police are actively investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened near 12th Avenue and Pennsylvania early Sunday morning.
KKTV
Suspicious death at Department of Corrections facility under investigation in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at a Department of Corrections facility. Officers were called to the Community Alternatives of El Paso County building off East Las Vegas Street around 6:15 p.m. Saturday on the reported death. No details have been released on the identity of the deceased or whether there was any obvious signs of foul play. It’s also unclear how the person was found.
CBS News
Police walk into active shootout on Boulder's Univsersity Hill, suspects at large
The Boulder Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early this morning in the University Hill neighborhood. Around 1:27 a.m., officers were on foot near the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for another call when they received a report about a disturbance with guns nearby. As they rounded the corner, they encountered armed individuals who were actively shooting. One officer discharged his gun during the interaction with the suspects. During the incident, a man was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests made in East Colfax neighborhood stabbing
A man was stabbed in Denver's East Colfax neighborhood early Sunday morning and now investigators are searching for the person responsible.
Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon's killer arrested, police say
Eight weeks after 14-year-old Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon was killed outside Denver's Southwest Rec Center, his family finally has answers.Denver police say community tips led them to Jojo's suspected killer a 17-year-old boy he went to school with last year."Throughout the summer it appears the two were having conversations back and forth about the sale of a firearm," says Denver Police Major Crimes Division Commander, Matt Clark.Police can't say which boy was selling and which was buying the gun. On Aug. 8, both boys came to the Southwest Rec Center to exchange that gun, but only one walked away."During that transaction,...
Officers shoot, kill suspect on RTD bus
An alleged armed suspect was shot and killed by police on an RTD bus Sunday night, Interim Aurora Police Chief Dan Oates said.
Suspects still at-large after shootout with Boulder Police
The Boulder Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early this morning in the University Hill neighborhood.
Colorado Springs Police officer suffers seizure in her police cruiser, discovers rare brain cancer
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a seizure in her police cruiser, Colorado Springs Police Officer Brianna Ragsdale is navigating the diagnosis of astrocytoma — a rare form of brain cancer. Ragsdale says all she remembers is pulling into a parking lot to work on paperwork in her squad car, before waking up at Memorial The post Colorado Springs Police officer suffers seizure in her police cruiser, discovers rare brain cancer appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Eight arrested after the Colorado Springs Police Department targeted retail crime
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they have identified an ongoing rise in retail crime across the City of Colorado Springs. According to CSPD, law enforcement has identified a connection between retail theft cases and drug use, often tied to the Fentanyl crisis occurring in the community.
Arrest made in brutal August murder of Denver 14 year old
When Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon was two years old, he could do a one-handed pushup. His friends said he's the one who would cheer them up when they were down. It was that zest for life which shocked his friends and family when they found out that the the 14 year old had been brutally murdered on a suburban baseball field.
CBS News
'I want you all dead': Boulder man arrested for threatening phone calls placed to politician's offices
A 46-year-old Boulder man is set to go to trial next year on charges of stalking and harassment after allegedly making hundreds of threatening phone calls in a single day to a Colorado congressman's offices. Travis Chaudoir is accused of calling the Boulder and Washington D.C. offices of Rep. Joe...
Investigation: Law enforcement reviewing bomb threat, potential connection to Niceta
Multiple sources have confirmed to CBS News Colorado that law enforcement investigators -- including the FBI -- are reexamining a phony bomb threat that occurred in January 2022. Robin Niceta -- the woman who was later charged in connection with a false report of child abuse against an Aurora city councilwoman -- was the person who initially reported the bomb threat. The bomb threat occurred at the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services building, 14980 East Alameda Drive, Aurora, where Niceta worked as a child abuse case worker. Police did not make any arrests in the false bomb...
1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting near DIA
Police were led on a high-speed chase just after 5 a.m. Saturday morning near Denver International Airport, that left one officer hospitalized, one suspect dead and another in custody.
Woman arrested in deadly Lakewood hit-and-run
An Aurora woman has been arrested following a deadly hit-and-run in Lakewood Thursday night.
denverite.com
Teen arrested, charged in death of 14-year-old Denver boy this summer
A 17-year-old boy was arrested Friday night in Southwest Denver and accused of murder in the death of 14-year-old Josiaz “JoJo” Aragon. Denver police said the teen, who’s name hasn’t been released because of his age, has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.
Suspect charged with kidnapping incident in Thornton
A man accused of trying to kidnap a young student outside a school has been charged with second-degree kidnapping. Suspect Diego James Gettler, 28, was arrested on Monday in connection to a recent attempted child abduction in Thornton.Gettler was booked into Adams County Jail. Gettler is accused of trying to take a child at the STEM Launch education center on Pecos Street on Sept. 23. A 10-year-old girl reported a man grabbed her outside the school, and police say she resisted the attack, and the suspect ran.Anyone with more information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).RELATED: Thornton Police release new pictures of alleged would-be child abductor and his car in attempt to locate him
"Operation Endless Test Drive" breaks up auto theft ring
A group of alleged criminals from northern Colorado have been arrested and booked into jail after a series of car thefts in the past year. According to the Greeley Police Department, an investigation into one car theft ring lead to a larger one that may bring justice to more than 50 different stolen car victims. According to Greeley police, in the early summer of 2021, two suspects were behind a trend of stealing brand new vehicles from car dealerships in Loveland, Windsor and Greeley. The police department says the suspects allegedly used fake identification cards and more in order to...
Undercover Fort Collins detective seriously hurt in attack
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — An undercover Fort Collins police detective was attacked and seriously injured by an acquaintance of a suspect who was the target of a prior investigation, the department said Friday. Plainclothed, undercover detectives were conducting follow-up work for the case near North Boise Avenue and East...
Occupants located, claimed they did not motion to 9-year-old
Police were looking for surveillance footage or information after a 9-year-old girl was beckoned to approach a man in a car.
$238K check sent to hackers by mistake, Boulder County says
BOULDER, Colo. — An investigation is underway after Boulder County mistakingly sent a $238,000 check to a fraudulent account. The county said on Friday that one of the county's vendors experienced a cyberattack, which allowed hackers to access information from the vendor to create a spearfishing email. The email...
