Michigan State

100.7 WITL

Kitten Saves Michigan Family of Four from Carbon Monoxide

Carbon Monoxide from a portable generator nearly took the lives of this Michigan family during a recent power outage. On August 30th, the Stamper family in Farmington Hills lost power after severe thunderstorms passed through the area. They were running a small, portable generator in the garage in order to keep appliances running until power was restored. Someone had mistakenly closed the garage door which could have led to a deadly ending if it weren't for Thor.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
ABOUT

100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan.

