Fox40
New law allows Californians to seal arrests and convictions from their records
A new law signed on Thursday will allow Californians to seal old arrests and convictions from their official records, in an effort to give them a fresh start. The bill, SB 731, was introduced by State Senator María Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) in March 2021 and was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sept. 27.
Fox40
3 California taco restaurants named best in the country, according to Yelp
The best tacos in the nation can be found in California, according to Yelp reviews. In honor of National Taco Day, which is Oct. 4, Yelp has released its Top 100 Tacos list, which ranks the best taco shops in the country. Yelp reviewers have spoken, ranking three California restaurants...
Fox40
California Raisins: How a longshot sales ploy became an ’80s sensation
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – You may have heard through the grapevine that the ’80s featured a musical group that took the nation by storm in the name of promoting California Raisins, but you may not know the story behind the fad that would be considered a viral sensation by today’s standards.
Fox40
How much snow does California need to escape drought?
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Winter is coming. Will this winter’s snow and rain save California from its severe drought? To get a sense of how possible that outcome is, we first have to figure out how much we need. “That is the magic question,” said Andrew Schwartz, lead...
Fox40
California’s road trip-worthy haunted places to visit before Halloween
If you’ve got money and time for travel, California offers plenty of places to spook yourself during the Halloween season. Nearly every town in the state has some allegedly haunted area, but a few locations in the state stand out. We collected a list of our top haunted houses and landmarks below for those who are brave enough to risk encountering spirits.
