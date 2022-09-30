ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How much snow does California need to escape drought?

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Winter is coming. Will this winter’s snow and rain save California from its severe drought? To get a sense of how possible that outcome is, we first have to figure out how much we need. “That is the magic question,” said Andrew Schwartz, lead...
Fox40

California’s road trip-worthy haunted places to visit before Halloween

If you’ve got money and time for travel, California offers plenty of places to spook yourself during the Halloween season. Nearly every town in the state has some allegedly haunted area, but a few locations in the state stand out. We collected a list of our top haunted houses and landmarks below for those who are brave enough to risk encountering spirits.
