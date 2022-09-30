ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsboro, PA

therecord-online.com

Williamsport spoils CM football homecoming, 48-16

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – Try as they might, the Central Mountain football team had no answer for Williamsport’s big-play offense, the Millionaires scoring early and often on the way to a 48-16 win in the Wildcats’ Friday night homecoming contest. Williamsport couldn’t be stopped in the...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
bucknellian.net

Bucknell alumni helps build bridge in Selinsgrove

A new construction project that was finished this summer in Selinsgrove was worked on by a Bucknell alum, Tyler Keiser ‘21. PennDOT held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project in June, commemorating the termination of the Northern Section construction and the recent beginning of construction on the Southern Section. The new construction began in May of 2022, and is expected to be finished in 2027.
SELINSGROVE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

'Just give it a try': CrossFit gym opens in Old City Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa. — To find a fitness routine you can stick with, you have to figure out what works for you. Is it running outside or on a treadmill with music blaring in your ears? Maybe it's slinging weights in the gym, or the calm of yoga. "CrossFit is exciting. There's never the same routine. It challenges, it pushes you to try new things, it's satisfying to measure the results," said Stacey Kadenas, co-owner of Lumber Capital Athletics, a new CrossFit gym in Williamsport. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Nostalgia for former Williamsport businesses leads man to start t-shirt shop

A trip down memory lane led a former Loyalsock Township man to start a business selling a little bit of local nostalgia. It started with a series of visits back to the Williamsport area after Ben Kaplan’s father died in March 2021. The death of his father brought back a flood of childhood memories for 51-year-old Kaplan. “You get to thinking of life and the things that leave an imprint...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Highland Chocolates of Wellsboro stands out with PA Route 6 award

Tioga County, Pa. — Highland Chocolates of Wellsboro, a chocolate factory and retails store, brings specialty sweet snacks and premium chocolates to the region. Highland Chocolates sells their chocolates at a variety of specialty retail stores across the east coast; most locations are in Tioga and Potter Counties. Highland Chocolates is owned and operated by Partners In Progress, a nonprofit vocational agency which provides vocational training and employment for adults...
WELLSBORO, PA
webbweekly.com

Mary Lou Engel, 73

Mary Lou Engel, 73, of Montoursville, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at home, surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her husband James B. Engel in 2016. Born December 26, 1948, in Altoona, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Andrew and Mary Jane (Walker)...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290

Spencer Van Etten High School Student Dies in Crash Into House

A Tioga County high school senior is dead after crashing the car he was driving into a house on Monday morning, September 26. Tioga County Sheriff’s officials were called to a report of a crash on Ithaca Road in the Town of Spencer shortly before 8 o'clock and found the sedan driven by a 16-year-old had left the road and crashed into the building.
SPENCER, NY
thehomepagenetwork.com

Spaghetti Dinner & Auction to Benefit Fisher Cole

On October 16 the Canton American Legion will be hosting a Benefit Spaghetti Dinner and Chinese Auction to support Fisher Cole. The event will take place at 465 Springbrook Drive, from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. Fisher was involved in an ATV accident in August of 2022. He sustained injuries that necessitated...
CANTON, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

Two Local Deputies Receive Combat Cross Award

WELLSBORO – On Wednesday September 28, Chief Deputy Brad Boyce, and Deputy Richard Kotch were decorated with the second highest award given to law enforcement: the combat cross. Sheriff Frank Levindoski held a press conference to honor their service and bravery. Stephanie Boyce, assisted Sheriff Levindoski in presenting the...
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Anthony Nieves

Anthony Nieves is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Nieves has violated his probation. Nieves was convicted of criminal contempt in the first degree. Nieves is 33 years old. Nieves has black hair and brown eyes. Nieves is 5’8″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. The last...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Tioga County teen dies in car crash

SPENCER, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County teen has died. The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash in the Town of Spencer Monday morning. A vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a house. No one in the home was injured. The driver was transported to Robert Packer Hospital, where he later died. He was a senior at Spencer Van-Etten High School. His passing was confirmed by Spencer-Van Etten School District Superintendent Barbara Case.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Mistrial declared in homicide trial

Williamsport, Pa. — A mistrial was declared in the trial of a man arrested in the shooting death of a 31-year-old Lycoming County mother of four. Jurors were deadlocked on eight of the nine charges, including the most serious homicide and aggravated assault charges, court officials said. Antwan McClain was accused of shooting Jimia Alston as she stood on her front porch near the 500 block of Louisa Street on...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man steals more than $34,000 from games of skill machines

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — State police are still looking for an unidentified man who stole more than $34,000 from games of skill machines from Nittany Minit Mart on E. Third Street. State police at Montoursville say the man was at the store shortly before 11 p.m. Aug. 16 when he used two keys to gain access to the machine. Police believe two unknown accomplices helped the man gain access. The man is described as having a Hispanic/Latino accent. State police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 570-368-5700.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Victim in Williamsport shooting identified

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Officials have identified the woman killed in a Williamsport apartment. The Lycoming County coroner says Heather Cohick, 41, was shot in the apartment in the 800 block of West 4th Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The coroner says Cohick's 2-year-old child was also inside and is...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

