Governor J.B. Pritzker has suggested that changes to the state’s controversial SAFE-T Act could be needed to better inform the public. The SAFE-T Act eliminates cash bail in Illinois. Supporters say it will keep criminals in jail, while those opposed believe it will let people out. Pritzker recently suggested the SAFE-T Act could undergo some changes, mainly to help Illinois citizens better understand what the measure does.

