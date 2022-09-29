Read full article on original website
vandaliaradio.com
COVID-19 Cases Way Down In Illinois
(Springfield, IL) — COVID-19 case rates are way down in Illinois. The state’s Department of Public Health health reported less than 11-thousand new cases on Friday, the lowest number of weekly cases since April 8th. For the first time since the middle of May, there are no Illinois counties listed at the High Community Level for the virus.
vandaliaradio.com
Sen Bailey Questions Gov Pritzker’s Patriotism
(Xenia, IL) — Darren Bailey is questioning the patriotism of his opponent, Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker. In a Facebook video yesterday, the Republican candidate for Illinois governor noted that his annual fundraiser at his farm in Xenia included a stage with a large American flag as a backdrop. The...
vandaliaradio.com
Dramatic uptick in Illinois traffic deaths driven by distractions
Illinois experienced a 22.7% surge in traffic-related deaths during the first three months of 2022 compared to the same period last year. There were an estimated 276 traffic deaths that took place during the first quarter in Illinois. The state police identified 4 contributing factors to the increase. That was...
vandaliaradio.com
Gov Pritzker suggests SAFE T Act changes could be needed
Governor J.B. Pritzker has suggested that changes to the state’s controversial SAFE-T Act could be needed to better inform the public. The SAFE-T Act eliminates cash bail in Illinois. Supporters say it will keep criminals in jail, while those opposed believe it will let people out. Pritzker recently suggested the SAFE-T Act could undergo some changes, mainly to help Illinois citizens better understand what the measure does.
