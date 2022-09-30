ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

KEYC

Minnesota astronaut heads to space on Space-X mission

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) — NASA astronaut and Minnesota native Josh Cassada is part of the Space-X mission that launched on Wednesday. The launch of Crew-5 also includes NASA astronaut Nicole Mann, Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s Koichi Wakata. Cassada grew...
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
KEYC

National cheese recall causes Hy-Vee to pull certain products

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - No illnesses have been reported to Hy-Vee; however, the company announced a recall of eight products that potentially included listeria-contaminated cheese. Out of an abundance of caution, Hy-Vee, Inc. is voluntarily recalling a list of products that include cheese after Old Europe Cheese,...
WISCONSIN STATE
KEYC

Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Frontline workers in Minnesota will start receiving payments as part of the state’s Frontline Worker Pay Program. Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers beginning Wednesday. The funds come from the $500 million package signed into law...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Longtime Minnesota DNR naturalist hanging up his boots

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For 11 years, Scott Kudelka has been a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources naturalist at Minneopa State Park. He has guided people through the park, explored different places, and held presentations about the animals found around the area. “Of course, having this as your office you...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Gov. Walz proclaims October as Manufacturing Month

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz proclaims the month of October as Manufacturing Month in Minnesota. The act is to give recognition of the critical importance of manufacturing to the state’s economy and highlight career opportunities in the industry. Manufacturing accounted for $56 billion of the state’s...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

USDA announces $22M for high-speed internet in rural Minnesota communities

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Minnesota Colleen Landkamer announced Tuesday that the Department is awarding $22 million in loans and grants to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses in Minnesota. Funding was provided through the ReConnect...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Minnesota community rallies around injured farmer, helps with harvest

A Mankato man faces felony charges for allegedly beating and choking a woman. AT&T is awarding $15,000 to the local nonprofit to boost programs providing digital resources for those who may not have access. Red Cross volunteer from Minnesota assists Hurricane Ian relief. Updated: 5 hours ago. Devastation in the...
KEYC

Connections Shelter is back for its 6th season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Connections Shelter is kicking off another season. Monday afternoon, they opened their doors to house men, women, and families. They are expecting a busy season. “We are already full and have a waiting list. So we know that the need is really high, this year,” said...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Minnesota BCA asks for public’s help locating missing juvenile

A Mankato man faces felony charges for allegedly beating and choking a woman. AT&T is awarding $15,000 to the local nonprofit to boost programs providing digital resources for those who may not have access. Red Cross volunteer from Minnesota assists Hurricane Ian relief. Updated: 4 hours ago. Devastation in the...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

MN Attorney General sues Fleet Farm for allegedly negligently selling firearms

ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a lawsuit against Fleet Farm for allegedly negligently selling firearms to straw purchasers, aiding and abetting these criminals, and contributing to gun trafficking in Minnesota. The Attorney General claims Fleet Farm repeatedly sold handguns to straw purchasers —...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Prep Athlete: St. Peter’s Denzer leading the way for Saints

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Swimming is something St. Peter junior Hannah Denzer continues to grow at. From the start of her high school career in middle school, coaches knew what type of leader she’d be for the Saints. “Having Hannah on the team has been a pleasure,” Saints...
SAINT PETER, MN
KEYC

Weekly state high school football rankings

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota High School Football State Rankings for week of October 5, 2022. Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota. Includes first-place votes in parentheses, records, and total voting points. LOCAL TEAMS ARE IN BOLD. CLASS 6A. 1. Maple Grove...
MINNESOTA STATE

