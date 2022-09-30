Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
Iowan in Florida shelters in closet for eight hours during hurricane
NORTH PORT, Florida (KCCI) - An Iowa woman living in Florida said she and her family took shelter in a closet for eight hours during Hurricane Ian. Melanie Rozenbeck-Beste, from Boone, Iowa, moved with her family to Florida four months ago. She said their home shook for hours into the...
KEYC
Red Cross volunteer from Minnesota assists with Hurricane Ian relief
MARSHALL, Minn. (KEYC) - Devastation in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian has some Floridians still scrambling to meet their basic needs. That’s where people like Marielle Thomas come in. The American Red Cross volunteer left her home in Marshall right after Ian hit. “They said ‘We’re here, we have...
KEYC
Minnesota astronaut heads to space on Space-X mission
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) — NASA astronaut and Minnesota native Josh Cassada is part of the Space-X mission that launched on Wednesday. The launch of Crew-5 also includes NASA astronaut Nicole Mann, Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s Koichi Wakata. Cassada grew...
KEYC
National cheese recall causes Hy-Vee to pull certain products
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - No illnesses have been reported to Hy-Vee; however, the company announced a recall of eight products that potentially included listeria-contaminated cheese. Out of an abundance of caution, Hy-Vee, Inc. is voluntarily recalling a list of products that include cheese after Old Europe Cheese,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYC
Volunteers across the Midwest help save Minnesota farmer’s harvest
GEORGETOWN, MN (Valley News Live) - Harvest season is a chaotic time for farmers. Anything from bad weather, to broken machinery can bring operations to a halt. But for one Minnesota farmer, Tom Odegard, his season was put in jeopardy after he ruptured a tendon in his leg in spring.
KEYC
Paula Overby, Legal Marijuana Now candidate for MN U.S. House District 2, has died
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Paula Overby, the Legal Marijuana Now candidate for MN U.S. House District 2, has died, according to her family. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office, Overby will remain on the Nov. 8 ballot. In 2021, a federal district court ruled that Minnesota’s...
KEYC
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Frontline workers in Minnesota will start receiving payments as part of the state’s Frontline Worker Pay Program. Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers beginning Wednesday. The funds come from the $500 million package signed into law...
KEYC
Longtime Minnesota DNR naturalist hanging up his boots
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For 11 years, Scott Kudelka has been a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources naturalist at Minneopa State Park. He has guided people through the park, explored different places, and held presentations about the animals found around the area. “Of course, having this as your office you...
RELATED PEOPLE
KEYC
Gov. Walz proclaims October as Manufacturing Month
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz proclaims the month of October as Manufacturing Month in Minnesota. The act is to give recognition of the critical importance of manufacturing to the state’s economy and highlight career opportunities in the industry. Manufacturing accounted for $56 billion of the state’s...
KEYC
USDA announces $22M for high-speed internet in rural Minnesota communities
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Minnesota Colleen Landkamer announced Tuesday that the Department is awarding $22 million in loans and grants to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses in Minnesota. Funding was provided through the ReConnect...
KEYC
Minnesota community rallies around injured farmer, helps with harvest
A Mankato man faces felony charges for allegedly beating and choking a woman. AT&T is awarding $15,000 to the local nonprofit to boost programs providing digital resources for those who may not have access. Red Cross volunteer from Minnesota assists Hurricane Ian relief. Updated: 5 hours ago. Devastation in the...
KEYC
Connections Shelter is back for its 6th season
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Connections Shelter is kicking off another season. Monday afternoon, they opened their doors to house men, women, and families. They are expecting a busy season. “We are already full and have a waiting list. So we know that the need is really high, this year,” said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYC
Minnesota DFL, republican party leaders discuss paths to victory on election day
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- It’s just over one month until election day. In Minnesota, all 201 seats in the state legislature are on the ballot, in brand new districts, thanks to re-districting. Both the DFL and state republicans are making their final campaign pushes. “We feel really...
KEYC
Minnesota BCA asks for public’s help locating missing juvenile
A Mankato man faces felony charges for allegedly beating and choking a woman. AT&T is awarding $15,000 to the local nonprofit to boost programs providing digital resources for those who may not have access. Red Cross volunteer from Minnesota assists Hurricane Ian relief. Updated: 4 hours ago. Devastation in the...
KEYC
MN Attorney General sues Fleet Farm for allegedly negligently selling firearms
ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a lawsuit against Fleet Farm for allegedly negligently selling firearms to straw purchasers, aiding and abetting these criminals, and contributing to gun trafficking in Minnesota. The Attorney General claims Fleet Farm repeatedly sold handguns to straw purchasers —...
KEYC
Passengers ditch car, woman rushed to hospital following crash
NEAR DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman was rushed to the hospital and everyone else in the car ran after a crash near Detroit Lakes, MN. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2 along Hwy. 59 near Co. Rd. 131.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYC
Mankato West defeats St. Peter in 91-90 nailbiter
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Scarlets Swimming and Diving team defeated St. Peter 91-90 Tuesday evening at Mankato East High School. The Scarlets will face Northfield at home Thursday.
KEYC
Prep Athlete: St. Peter’s Denzer leading the way for Saints
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Swimming is something St. Peter junior Hannah Denzer continues to grow at. From the start of her high school career in middle school, coaches knew what type of leader she’d be for the Saints. “Having Hannah on the team has been a pleasure,” Saints...
KEYC
Weekly state high school football rankings
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota High School Football State Rankings for week of October 5, 2022. Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota. Includes first-place votes in parentheses, records, and total voting points. LOCAL TEAMS ARE IN BOLD. CLASS 6A. 1. Maple Grove...
Comments / 0