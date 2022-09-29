The unbeaten Stone Memorial High School Panthers, the ninth ranked team in the State in this week’s Associated Press Class 4A State Top Ten, played the Jets at Cumberland County High School in a Region game Friday night. The Panthers improved to 7 and 0 this season, with a 40-14 victory. SMHS held at 19-0 lead at the half.

CROSSVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO