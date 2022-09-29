Read full article on original website
Related
waewradio.com
Tennessee Sends 9-1-1 Resources to Florida for Hurricane Ian Response
The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) has deployed two teams of 9-1-1 emergency response personnel to Florida to help local first responders answer emergency calls and dispatch resources in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath. That includes 26 members representing departments from eight Tennessee counties and jurisdictions. The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency...
waewradio.com
TN Attorney General’s Office Refunds Consumers After Canceled Walker Stalkers/Fanfest Events
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has announced a consumer restitution program to provide refunds for cancelled “Fan Fest” events organized by Walker Stalkers, LLC. Consumers wishing to request refunds (either for tickets purchased or for fees paid to participate as a vendor) must act quickly, as this program will only accept claims until January 30th, 2023.
waewradio.com
High School Football
The unbeaten Stone Memorial High School Panthers, the ninth ranked team in the State in this week’s Associated Press Class 4A State Top Ten, played the Jets at Cumberland County High School in a Region game Friday night. The Panthers improved to 7 and 0 this season, with a 40-14 victory. SMHS held at 19-0 lead at the half.
Comments / 0