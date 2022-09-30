ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
miltontimes.com

Historic house free for the taking

With homes in Milton going for premium prices, Corrine Perkins, the headmistress of Delphi Academy, has an unusual offer. Standing in front of a historic cottage on the grounds of the school on Blue Hill Avenue, Perkins issued this invitation: “Come and take it.”. Perkins, who has shepherded students...
MILTON, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Dockside Cottage in Rhode Island

This abode has a cozy fireplace, a sunroom, plus waterfront views, making it great for any time of year. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,395,000. Size: 1,954 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial. There...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
City
Lexington, MA
Boston, MA
Business
Boston, MA
Real Estate
City
Boston, MA
nbcboston.com

Hundreds of Workers Strike Outside of Sysco's Boston HQ After Negotiations Fail

Over 100 employees rallied outside of Sysco Boston headquarters in Plympton, Massachusetts, Saturday morning as they officially went on strike amid ongoing contract disputes with the company, which is the largest food distributor in New England. Workers arrived at the food distribution company's building at midnight holding signs, jeering at...
PLYMPTON, MA
maritime-executive.com

Major Port Improvements Completed with $850M Investment in Boston

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) marked the completion of critical infrastructure investments as part of a nearly $850 million plan to upgrade the Port of Boston. The multi-year investment is designed to accommodate bigger ships and is already resulting in new services that are connecting Boston to more global ports.
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

8 things to do in Boston after Midnight….and #1 is just between you and me

Looking for things to do in Boston? Well…. If you have lived in the Boston area for any amount of time you may have noticed that it seems like a ghost town late at night. If New York City is the City that never sleeps Boston is the city with over-bearing parochial parents who enforce a very strict bedtime. However, maybe you are the type of kid who wasn’t above tying the bed-sheets together and escaping out of your bedroom window in the middle of the night. If so this list of things is right up your alley!
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner plans to use $10 million prize on a house

With more than a million dollars in his bank account, one lucky Massachusetts State Lottery winner is planning to use his gigantic prize practically: to buy a house. Nicolas Recinos of Everett was the Sept. 15 winner of the $10 million prize in the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. He chose to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6.5 million before taxes, according to a statement from the State Lottery.
EVERETT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Property Owner#Business Industry#Linus Business#Greater Boston#I 495
WCVB

Wind spreads fire among four triple-deckers, including former Wahlberg home

BOSTON — Winds pushed flames through several neighboring triple-deckers, including one where the Wahlberg family used to live, in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke, the situation began at approximately 10 a.m. He said heavy wind conditions pushed the fire to three...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

New North Station fare gates now in action

Passengers looking to ride the MBTA’s commuter rail out of North Station better keep a frim grasp on their tickets. Starting Saturday, the MBTA announced that their 30 new electronic gates are in effect at the station. Riders will need to tap their ticket to the gate in order to reach the train platform.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Amazon
97.5 WOKQ

Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run

According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Town outside Boston makes list of best places for families

BROOKLINE - Fortune magazine says one of the best places in America for families to live is "parked in Boston's backyard."Brookline was No. 16 on the magazine's list of the "25 Best Places to Live for Families."Fortune says it ranked about 2,000 communities based on education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health and livability."The town of Brookline truly combines the best of urban and suburban living," Fortune wrote, highlighting the town's walkability, public transit access, schools and senior groups.Town administrator Chas Carey said it was an honor for Brookline to be "recognized as a great place to live and raise a family.""We pride ourselves on being a vibrant and diverse community, one that aims to support residents of all ages and walks of life," Carey said.     Living in Brookline isn't cheap of course - Fortune noted that the median sale price for a single family home is just over $930,000.Coming in first was Ann Arbor, Michigan. Click here to see the full list. 
BROOKLINE, MA
Daily Free Press

COVID-19 updated boosters garner underwhelming opinion among Bostonians

The Food and Drug Administration approved updated Pfizer and Moderna boosters that are adapted to the Omicron variant last month, but less than half of people who are eligible for the booster have received it. “The Boston Public Health Commission strongly encourages residents to protect themselves now by staying up...
BOSTON, MA
ournewton.org

Three Affordable Housing Opportunities

Here are three new affordable housing opportunities available in Newton, at Haywood House, the Golda Meir Expansion (2Life Communities), and 77 Court Street:. Haywood House: The Newton Housing Authority is now accepting applications for the Haywood House (83-127 Kennedy Circle, Newton Corner), which has 55 one-bedroom units for elders over the age of 62 (with 32 units <60% AMI; 11 units <30% AMI, and 23 units up to 99% AMI). Three units are fully accessible for individuals with mobility impairments under Community Based Housing (CBH), and three units are designated for individuals currently or at risk of being homeless under the state Facilities Consolidation Fund (FCF). These one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartments will be available through a lottery. To request an application, email HaywoodHouse@MaloneyProperties.com, call 617-209-5220, or visit www.HaywoodHouseApts.com. Completed applications can be submitted by email: HaywoodHouse@MaloneyProperties.com or mail to Haywood House, c/o Maloney Properties, Inc., 27 Mica Lane, 3rd Floor, Wellesley, MA 02481. See flyer for more information. Two informational sessions will be held:
NEWTON, MA
Eater

One of Greater Boston’s Best Thai Restaurants Is Moving

Cha Yen Thai Cookery, one of Greater Boston’s best Thai restaurants and a particular favorite for its ice cream, is expanding across the street, according to an Instagram post. The updated address will be 620 Mt Auburn St, Watertown, the former home of Andrea’s House of Pizza, which closed August 19 after 40 years when the owners retired. Cha Yen owner Manita Bunnagitkarn, who also runs masterful Kala Thai Cookery in the heart of Boston, says in the video she’s hoping to finish renovations in about six months and add new menu items in the new space, as well as hang onto the old venue for another project.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Hundreds of Sysco Boston workers go on strike

PLYMPTON - More than 300 Teamsters at Local 653 walked off the job at Sysco Boston on Saturday, Plympton Police said. Police were monitoring the situation but said there was no threat to public safety. Drivers may see traffic in the Spring Street area though. The strike began at 12:01 a.m., one minute after the workers' contract ended."We are currently striking a company on unfair labor practice charges and economics, pension, wages, health care, the whole bit," said Trevor Ashley, who represents the union workers at Sysco.   "The workload is a huge issue right now. Some of these guys are working 14,...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy