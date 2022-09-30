Read full article on original website
Rochester City School District audit: Student grades inflated
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — According to a recent audit report, the Rochester School District has been inflating student grades through antiquated systems and ineffective practices. The audit was first initiated after the School Board had several inquiries pertaining to graduation rates previously presented by former Superintendent Myers-Small. She requested the Office of Auditor General perform […]
