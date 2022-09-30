Welcome to Culture Hound, InsideHook’s deep dive into the month’s most important cultural happenings, pop and otherwise. Erich Maria Remarque’s iconic novel is reimagined for the screen for a second time, albeit this time on Netflix. Quiet tells the story of a young German soldier on the Western Front of World War I — though the message seems timeless, as it’s already garnering accolades as a “bleak, beautiful, anti-war film.” (10/28, Netflix)

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 7 MINUTES AGO