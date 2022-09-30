Read full article on original website
Related
The Best Movies, TV and Music for October
Welcome to Culture Hound, InsideHook’s deep dive into the month’s most important cultural happenings, pop and otherwise. Erich Maria Remarque’s iconic novel is reimagined for the screen for a second time, albeit this time on Netflix. Quiet tells the story of a young German soldier on the Western Front of World War I — though the message seems timeless, as it’s already garnering accolades as a “bleak, beautiful, anti-war film.” (10/28, Netflix)
Comments / 0