Read full article on original website
Related
USC Gamecock
Thomas Hodges named dean of College of Education
USC announced on twitter Monday that Thomas Hodges would take over as dean of the College of Education after serving as interim dean for 15 months. As dean, Hodges plans to strengthen support systems within the college, expand outreach and increase diversity. He said in a written statement that he sees making people feel like they are valued as an important part of his job as dean.
Comments / 0