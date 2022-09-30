Week 5 High School Football Schedule/Scores

Week 5 of the High School Football season is here. We’ve got plenty of games to get to this week, here are the scores.

THURSDAY

Menard 0, Opelousas Catholic 48

Mamou 6, Church Point 58

West St. Mary 6, Abbeville 56

Ville Platte 34 , Pine Prairie 13

Sacred Heart VP 0, Caldwell Parish 13

FRIDAY

Breaux Bridge 0 at Teurlings 38

LCA 49 at Avoyelles 28

Cecilia 24 at Notre Dame 24

Denham Springs 21 at STM 42

St. Martinville 41 at Lafayette 44

New Iberia 34 at Carencro 51

Comeaux 6 at Acadiana 59

Barbe 7 at Southside 30

Lagrange 12 at North Vermilion 35

Vermilion Catholic 48 at Highland Baptist 0

Westminster 14 at Delcambre 48

Jennings 13 at Iota 21

Crowley 7 at Rayne 28

Northwest 25 at Port Barre 8

Leesville 20 at Opelousas 56

Beau Chene 13 at Kaplan 50

Gueydan 0 at Basile 27

Erath 28 at Vinton 6

Welsh 20 at Loreauville 16

Central Catholic 47 at Jeanerette 0

Magnolia 0 at Westgate 77

Eunice 18 at Catholic NI 44

Merryville 44 at Elton 57

North Central 36 at Northwood Lena 0

Patterson 41 at Franklin 16

St. Edmund 12 at Oakdale 48

White Castle 8 at Catholic of Pointe Coupee 36

Thrive 16 at Berwick 67

Hanson Memorial 33 at Covenant Christian 0

Ascension Christian 7 at Centerville 48

Morgan City 7 at Assumption 56

Lake Arthur 67 at Pickering 38