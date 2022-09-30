Week 5 High School Football Schedule/Scores
Week 5 of the High School Football season is here. We’ve got plenty of games to get to this week, here are the scores.
* Bold indicates winner*
THURSDAY
Menard 0, Opelousas Catholic 48
Mamou 6, Church Point 58
West St. Mary 6, Abbeville 56
Ville Platte 34 , Pine Prairie 13
Sacred Heart VP 0, Caldwell Parish 13
FRIDAY
Breaux Bridge 0 at Teurlings 38
LCA 49 at Avoyelles 28
Cecilia 24 at Notre Dame 24
Denham Springs 21 at STM 42
St. Martinville 41 at Lafayette 44
New Iberia 34 at Carencro 51
Comeaux 6 at Acadiana 59
Barbe 7 at Southside 30
Lagrange 12 at North Vermilion 35
Vermilion Catholic 48 at Highland Baptist 0
Westminster 14 at Delcambre 48
Jennings 13 at Iota 21
Crowley 7 at Rayne 28
Northwest 25 at Port Barre 8
Leesville 20 at Opelousas 56
Beau Chene 13 at Kaplan 50
Gueydan 0 at Basile 27
Erath 28 at Vinton 6
Welsh 20 at Loreauville 16
Central Catholic 47 at Jeanerette 0
Magnolia 0 at Westgate 77
Eunice 18 at Catholic NI 44
Merryville 44 at Elton 57
North Central 36 at Northwood Lena 0
Patterson 41 at Franklin 16
St. Edmund 12 at Oakdale 48
White Castle 8 at Catholic of Pointe Coupee 36
Thrive 16 at Berwick 67
Hanson Memorial 33 at Covenant Christian 0
Ascension Christian 7 at Centerville 48
Morgan City 7 at Assumption 56
Lake Arthur 67 at Pickering 38
