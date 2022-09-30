Read full article on original website
Unoccupied Car That Drove Off Casper Mountain Road Was Stolen
On September 24, it was reported that a car had driven off Casper Mountain Road and plunged into a ravine. Sgt. Clint Christensen told K2 Radio News that the car was unoccupied at the moment that it left the roadway. "Natrona County Search and Rescue were called in and assisted...
Authorities say unoccupied vehicle that plunged off Casper Mountain Road was stolen
CASPER, Wyo. — Law enforcement authorities confirmed Wednesday that the truck that plunged unoccupied off Casper Mountain Road on Sept. 24 was stolen in Casper. Wyoming Highway Patrol has transferred the case to the Casper Police Department, where it is being investigated by the detectives division, according to CPD Lt. Jeff Bullard.
East Side Walgreens Evacuated After ‘Smell of Smoke,’ Source Not Located, Area Cleared
While it turned out to be 'Much Ado About Nothing,' Casper Fire-EMS responded to reports of smoke at the east side Walgreens, located at 190 SE Wyoming Boulevard. That's according to Casper Fire-EMS Engineer and Public Information Officer Toph Steinhoff, who told K2 Radio News that they received a report of a structure fire on Tuesday night.
Casper Council Approves MOU for Story Walk Along Platte River
On Tuesday, the Casper city council approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Natrona County Public library to set up a story walk along the Platte River Trail. The walk, which according to the MOU will be completed by Nov. 15, would include 24 panels spaced 20 feet apart along the trail, each with a page from a book, which can be rotated out as the library sees fit.
Natrona County Crime Clips: Juvenile crime spree, cookie dough burglary
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities in Natrona County. Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and the Casper Police Department Lt. Jeff Bullard provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Other sources may include affidavits and...
Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/4/22–10/5/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Moose on the loose: Moose in Natrona County evades Game and Fish Department during relocation attempt
EVANSVILLE, Wyo. — In recent weeks, social media has been abuzz after a wild moose was spotted in the Evansville area. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department took swift action to relocate the animal to the wilderness, but after subduing it, the moose managed to escape and is once again at large in and around Natrona County.
Thanks Goodness: ‘Thai Kitchen of Casper’ Is Reopening This October
One of Casper's favorite Asian restaurants is reopening after a three-month hiatus. The Thai Kitchen of Casper is set to reopen on Friday, October 14th, 2022. The official Thai Kitchen of Casper Facebook paged shared the reopening news late yesterday evening (Tuesday, October 4th, 2022), with a photo and a caption that read:
(UPDATED) Natrona County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of Edgerton woman
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County sheriff’s investigators and the coroner’s office are jointly investigating the death of Edgerton resident Kim Blackman. Sheriff’s deputies responded around 11:16 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 to a call for a deceased person at a residence on the 300 block of North 2nd Street in Edgerton, according to call logs.
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (10/3/22–10/4/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Warrant Issued For Alleged Wyoming Hard Drug Dealer
A warrant was issued Wednesday for a woman identified as a supplier of hard drugs in Natrona County and elsewhere in Wyoming, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court. According to court records, Breanna Elizabeth Oliver has not been arrested yet, but the government will seek to detain...
Hot Springs authorities say runaway teen last seen in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The Hot Springs County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate juvenile runaway Katherine Wagler. She was last seen in Casper on Saturday, Oct. 1, wearing a black hoodie and carrying two backpacks, one pink and one blue, the sheriff’s release said. She has also...
Two juvenile males arrested in Rawlins after tri-county crime spree
During the early morning hours of Monday, October 3rd, two male juveniles went on a wild crime spree through three counties. Rawlins Police Chief Mike Ward said the two suspects stole a vehicle in Casper and drove it to Bairoil. Once there, they stole another vehicle. Ward said they destroyed the two stolen cars before police had responded to the crime.
Natrona County Coroner Investigates Death of Casper Man
The Natrona County Coroner, along with the Casper Police Department and the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation, is investigating the death of Calvin Aubin, 33, of Casper, according to a news release from Coroner James Whipps on Tuesday. Next of kin have been notified and an autopsy has been conducted.
Natrona County Sheriff Warns Of New Arrest-Threat Scam
The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a new scam making the rounds using the threat of arrest if a resident doesn't pay up, according to a news release. "Phone scammers can be very convincing, and typically use intimidation tactics to scare you into sharing personal and...
Sheriff’s Office swears in new deputies, promotes detention center vets
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County Sheriff John Harlin swore in two new deputies and promoted the rank of two others on Monday, Oct. 3. Sheriff Harlin swore in new deputies Taylor Smith and Dean Jackett. Deputy Smith is a Casper native and previously served as a dedicated volunteer with the NCSO Victim Services Unit, according to an announcement. Deputy Smith shared that her uncle, Hot Springs County Sheriff Jerimie Kraushaar, played an influential role in her decision to pursue a career as a deputy. Smith is currently working on completing her bachelor’s degree in social work and is eager to apply her education toward mental health and wellness in law enforcement.
Casper Pride Hosting ‘Coming Out Day Party’ at The Void October 11
Tuesday, October 11 is 'National Coming Out Day' and Casper Pride is partnering with The Void to throw a party. That's according to a Facebook post from Casper Pride, who wrote that the event would take place on October 11 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in Downtown Casper. "Hey...
Two people dead after crash in Converse County
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The Converse County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Wyoming Highway Patrol Crash Investigation Team, is investigating a one vehicle roll over that resulted in two Fatalities. At about 11:50 AM on October 1, 2022, Converse County Deputies, Ambulance, and Fire responded to a one vehicle rollover near mile marker 26 on Cold Springs Road. While they were still enroute, Life Flight was requested.
Volunteers help UW harvest 10K+ pounds of potatoes grown to help feed Wyoming families
CASPER, Wyo. — 10,920 pounds of potatoes were harvested from the University of Wyoming’s James C. Hageman Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center this season to help feed families facing food insecurity. This was the second year the center harvested potatoes as part of a partnership with two...
Casper Fire-EMS Chief Sworn in Along With the Promotion of 4 Other
On Wednesday, Jacob Black was officially sworn in as chief for Casper Fire-EMS, while they also announced the promotion of four other officers. At city hall, Fleur Tremel, assistant to the city manager, gave the oath of office to Black, who has been the interim fire chief since May of this year.
