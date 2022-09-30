ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Authorities say unoccupied vehicle that plunged off Casper Mountain Road was stolen

CASPER, Wyo. — Law enforcement authorities confirmed Wednesday that the truck that plunged unoccupied off Casper Mountain Road on Sept. 24 was stolen in Casper. Wyoming Highway Patrol has transferred the case to the Casper Police Department, where it is being investigated by the detectives division, according to CPD Lt. Jeff Bullard.
Casper Council Approves MOU for Story Walk Along Platte River

On Tuesday, the Casper city council approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Natrona County Public library to set up a story walk along the Platte River Trail. The walk, which according to the MOU will be completed by Nov. 15, would include 24 panels spaced 20 feet apart along the trail, each with a page from a book, which can be rotated out as the library sees fit.
City
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
Natrona County Crime Clips: Juvenile crime spree, cookie dough burglary

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities in Natrona County. Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and the Casper Police Department Lt. Jeff Bullard provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Other sources may include affidavits and...
Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/4/22–10/5/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Warrant Issued For Alleged Wyoming Hard Drug Dealer

A warrant was issued Wednesday for a woman identified as a supplier of hard drugs in Natrona County and elsewhere in Wyoming, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court. According to court records, Breanna Elizabeth Oliver has not been arrested yet, but the government will seek to detain...
Hot Springs authorities say runaway teen last seen in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — The Hot Springs County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate juvenile runaway Katherine Wagler. She was last seen in Casper on Saturday, Oct. 1, wearing a black hoodie and carrying two backpacks, one pink and one blue, the sheriff’s release said. She has also...
Public Safety
Security Cameras
Two juvenile males arrested in Rawlins after tri-county crime spree

During the early morning hours of Monday, October 3rd, two male juveniles went on a wild crime spree through three counties. Rawlins Police Chief Mike Ward said the two suspects stole a vehicle in Casper and drove it to Bairoil. Once there, they stole another vehicle. Ward said they destroyed the two stolen cars before police had responded to the crime.
Natrona County Coroner Investigates Death of Casper Man

The Natrona County Coroner, along with the Casper Police Department and the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation, is investigating the death of Calvin Aubin, 33, of Casper, according to a news release from Coroner James Whipps on Tuesday. Next of kin have been notified and an autopsy has been conducted.
Sheriff’s Office swears in new deputies, promotes detention center vets

CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County Sheriff John Harlin swore in two new deputies and promoted the rank of two others on Monday, Oct. 3. Sheriff Harlin swore in new deputies Taylor Smith and Dean Jackett. Deputy Smith is a Casper native and previously served as a dedicated volunteer with the NCSO Victim Services Unit, according to an announcement. Deputy Smith shared that her uncle, Hot Springs County Sheriff Jerimie Kraushaar, played an influential role in her decision to pursue a career as a deputy. Smith is currently working on completing her bachelor’s degree in social work and is eager to apply her education toward mental health and wellness in law enforcement.
Two people dead after crash in Converse County

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The Converse County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Wyoming Highway Patrol Crash Investigation Team, is investigating a one vehicle roll over that resulted in two Fatalities. At about 11:50 AM on October 1, 2022, Converse County Deputies, Ambulance, and Fire responded to a one vehicle rollover near mile marker 26 on Cold Springs Road. While they were still enroute, Life Flight was requested.
My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

