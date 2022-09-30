CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County Sheriff John Harlin swore in two new deputies and promoted the rank of two others on Monday, Oct. 3. Sheriff Harlin swore in new deputies Taylor Smith and Dean Jackett. Deputy Smith is a Casper native and previously served as a dedicated volunteer with the NCSO Victim Services Unit, according to an announcement. Deputy Smith shared that her uncle, Hot Springs County Sheriff Jerimie Kraushaar, played an influential role in her decision to pursue a career as a deputy. Smith is currently working on completing her bachelor’s degree in social work and is eager to apply her education toward mental health and wellness in law enforcement.

