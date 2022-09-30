Read full article on original website
gotodestinations.com
21 Fun and Fantastic Things to Do in Tucson, Arizona
Tucson, Arizona is an amazing city with so much to see and do! From hiking and biking in the beautiful desert landscape to exploring the vibrant downtown area, there is something for everyone in Tucson. And of course, no visit to Tucson would be complete without spending some time enjoying...
Last-Minute game Information for Arizona Football vs Colorado
TUCSON, AZ – Fresh off of a humbling loss to Cal, Arizona Football (2-2, 0-1) returns to action in search of their first conference win against Colorado (0-4, 0-1). We are moving right along in the 2022 Arizona Football season, as the Wildcats are now into week five. And with the year quickly rolling along, Arizona will continue their Pac-12 action as they return home to take on the Colorado Buffaloes.
CBS Sports
How to watch Arizona vs. Colorado: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Colorado Buffaloes and the Arizona Wildcats are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 9:30 p.m. ET Oct. 1 at Arizona Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'. Colorado suffered a grim 45-17 defeat...
KOLD-TV
Pride weekend officially underway in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pride weekend in Tucson is back for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Festivities kicked off Friday night with a parade downtown. Organizers told KOLD News 13 it feels great to celebrate LGBTQ pride after years of COVID-19. While things have...
520sportstalk.com
Kyleigh Oliver and Nayeli Vidal provide second half spark as Aztecs Women’s Soccer downs Chandler-Gilbert CC
(Tucson, AZ) The Pima Community College women’s soccer team (8-1, 5-1 in ACCAC) earned its eighth shutout victory in nine games after beating Chandler-Gilbert Community College (4-6, 1-5) on Saturday at the West Campus Aztec Field. The No. 3 ranked Aztecs scored both goals in the second half beating...
etxview.com
Arizona tight end Alex Lines 'no longer on the team,' coach Jedd Fisch says
Following Arizona's 43-20 win over Colorado on Saturday, Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch revealed tight end Alex Lines is no longer a part of the team, but didn't share details for his departure. "Alex is no longer on the team. ... That's up to him to disclose that. He chose...
ABC 15 News
Monsoon season leaves impact across Arizona in 2022
PHOENIX — Today marks the end of Monsoon 2022 and it was a busy one as dust, high winds, lightning, and flash floods hit many parts of Arizona. Phoenix Sky Harbor, where official rainfall measurements are taken, picked up 2.23" of rainfall, which is slightly below the 30-year average.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how ‘quiet quitting’ is impacting Arizona businesses
It has become more of a talking point since the last year and a half, it is a reference to people now spending and taking the time to focus on their work/life balance front and center, versus spending most of their time at work.” “It” is known as Quiet Quitting. The recently discovered term is understood to be a trend that a large majority of employees in the workforce have since started participating in, beginning after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This Is Arizona's Best Bakery
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of each state's best bakery.
Maryvale used to be the place to be. Then everything changed
PHOENIX — Daniel Barajas grew up down the street from the restaurant he now owns. "It was, like, perfect," he said. "(I) went to school at Estrella Middle School for a little bit, lived here for a little bit. Went on my own, went on my journey, and came back around."
thisistucson.com
Here are all 46 food vendors at Tucson Meet Yourself this year
Tucson Meet Yourself is Tucson’s annual folklife festival, where we have the opportunity to meet our neighbors from across different cultural backgrounds. Festival organizers will sometimes call the event “Tucson Eat Yourself” because of its outstanding, diverse array of food vendors, many of whom come out exclusively for this event.
Eastern Progress
Photos: 2022 Arizona Wildcats Red-Blue basketball game
Arizona Men's Basketball hosted their annual Red and Blue Game at McKale Center on Sept. 30, 2022. The blue team won, 49-45. Arizona's forward Azuolas Tubelis won the dunk contest. Originally published on tucson.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
kjzz.org
Refinery struggles lead to high gas prices in Phoenix
Gas prices have skyrocketed recently in parts of the state, with some pumps seeing about $5 a gallon. The difference could be well over a dollar per gallon depending on your county. The current average price in Maricopa County is about $4.80 a gallon. But those in Pima County are...
thisistucson.com
6 plant sales happening in Tucson this October 🌱
Fall brings pumpkins, cool(er) weather and lower A/C bills. But let's take a moment to appreciate another autumn favorite: fall plant sales. Here are six happening in October. Bring home your newest plant baby (or should we say babies?). Pima County Master Gardeners' upcoming sale features cacti and succulents, perennials, compost, gardening books, decor and more.
azpm.org
Inflation up in Arizona because of housing prices
A housing subdivision under construction in Tucson off Silverbell Road. December 2020. Arizona’s inflation rate is outpacing the country on the whole, but University of Arizona economist George Hammond said gas and food prices are not to blame. "Inflation is running rapidly in the US, it’s particularly fast here...
Phoenix New Times
Meet the People Turning Metro Phoenix Into a Container Home Oasis
Property owners, developers, and even media personalities are thinking outside, ahem, inside the box, and transforming metro Phoenix into a prominent hub for container homes. This year, Phoenix has seen the tallest container tower in North America debut downtown and a container apartment complex break ground in Apache Junction. From Washington Street to the West Valley, there are plenty more containers coming.
kjzz.org
Comedian Lewis Black is ready to read Arizona's rants
There are comedians who talk about current events, and then there’s Lewis Black. He’s been called the “King of Rant” and has talked about what’s on his mind on stage, on “The Daily Show” and elsewhere. He’s bringing his “Off The Rails” tour...
KOLD-TV
One dead in motorcycle crash in midtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in midtown Tucson late Sunday, Oct. 2. According to the Tucson Police Department, the accident happened at the intersection of Speedway and Craycoft. As of 9 p.m., some lanes at the intersection are closed. Drivers should...
travellemming.com
29 Best Phoenix Restaurants (Where to Eat in 2022)
I’m an Arizona local and in this guide, I give the low-down on this year’s absolute best Phoenix restaurants and places to eat. Featured eateries cover a range of international cuisines, and some you’ve likely seen in the press before. But I also share a few personal favorite restaurants that fly under the radar and are so worth visiting.
iheart.com
Haunted Houses Near Tucson You Have To Visit This Spooky Season
Haunted houses are the perfect experience for those who love a good scare, and Tucson has plenty of them. This Is Tucson has a complete list of great haunted houses in the area for those looking for an adrenaline rush. Here's are three nearby haunted houses for those wanting a...
