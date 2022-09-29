Read full article on original website
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
Here's My No-Brainer Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now
Speed, low cost, and ease of use make Solana a great cryptocurrency today.
Credit Suisse CEO reassures staff bank has solid balance sheet amid market speculation
The chief executive of Credit Suisse has attempted to reassure staff the globally significant Swiss bank has a solid balance sheet after credit markets rated its risk of default as the highest in a decade. In a memo to staff, Ulrich Körner said there were “many factually inaccurate statements being...
CoinTelegraph
IRS to summon users who don’t report and pay tax on crypto transactions
With the crypto community growing bigger and as trading volumes reach new highs, the United States is also making more effort to ensure that its Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could properly collect cryptocurrency tax. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Hubbert and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig announced...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Hits the 3.2 Million Mark in Presale – as Cardano and XRP are set to thrive post-merge
Big Eye’s recent success is mounting up! The meme token is celebrating reaching the end of stage two of its presale and entering stage three! This growth has got a lot of people talking about the coin’s bright future. This couldn’t have come at a better time, as...
Coinbase Vs. Gemini: The Big Differences Between The Crypto Exchanges Explained
Cryptocurrency traders will be intimately familiar with the names Gemini and Coinbase. Earthweb reports that about 18,000 companies accept cryptocurrency as a payment option in place of fiat products, and that more than 300 million people worldwide use these digital currency alternatives in 2022. This doesn't mean that everyone approaching...
forkast.news
Cryptocurrency crowd shrugs off market woes at upbeat TOKEN2049 conference
The first day of this year’s TOKEN2049 cryptocurrency conference kicked off Wednesday in Singapore, its second edition as an in-person event since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. If the virus failed to put a damper on the 2021 event at the peak of pandemic peril last year, its...
NEWSBTC
Three Must Have Crypto For Every Investor In The Ongoing Bear Market – Uniswap, Aave and Big Eyes Coin
After crypto markets crashed alongside global financial markets in May, the cryptocurrency industry was plunged into a bear market that has refused to let up and continues to strain the day-to-day activities of investors and traders severely. The situation is forcing crypto players to turn to various strategies to mitigate the effect of the bear market. One such method is long-term cryptocurrency investments on favourable altcoins that can yield massive returns in the long run. It is a strategy that has proved effective in previous bear markets and could be the solution for struggling investors and traders in the current climate.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Holders: Will Crypto Be Confiscated Like 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Predicts?
This article was originally published on March 13, 2022. Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga readers...
dailyhodl.com
Decentralized Social (DESO) Outpaces Crypto Market and Surges 102% This Week Amid Integration With MetaMask
A social media-focused altcoin is surging this week after the announcement of a new partnership with the popular crypto wallet MetaMask. Decentralized social media platform Decentralized Social (DESO) rallied to a weekly high of $11 today, marking a 102% increase from its seven-day low of $5.43. The 226th-ranked crypto asset...
techaiapp.com
Basel Study Shows World’s Largest Banks Are Exposed to $9 Billion in Crypto Assets – Bitcoin News
A first-of-its-kind study published by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision details that the world’s largest financial institutions are exposed to roughly €9.4 billion (US$9 billion) in crypto assets. The research paper authored by the Basel Committee’s secretariat Renzo Corrias further explains that out of all the banks’ total risk exposure, cryptocurrency exposure is estimated to be around 0.01% of total exposures.
bitcoinist.com
Quit Stocks and Invest in These Cryptos: Oryen (ORY), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)
Between stocks and cryptocurrency, traditional investors may opt for the first one. They find that it’s easier to trade stocks, where they expect the market to generally trends upwards and can achieve relatively stable returns. Cryptocurrency, on the other hand, exhibits higher risk and volatility. However, it can also...
The Biden administration just rolled out recommendations for regulating crypto that signals potential for a digital dollar and tighter penalties to crack down on crime
The Biden administration published preliminary guidance on regulating cryptocurrencies. The report follows Biden's executive order in March calling for an examination of digital assets. The White House's new crypto framework said a central bank digital currency "has the potential to offer significant benefits." The White House released Friday a comprehensive...
blockchain.news
DeFiance Capital Seeking $100M in Funding to Invest in Liquid Tokens
Crypto Venture Capital firm, DeFiance Capital is in the process of raising as much as $100 million as it looks to invest in “Liquid Tokens.”. According to three sources familiar with the matter who spoke to The Block, the fund is dubbed the "Liquid Venture Fund," and one of the sources affirmed that more than 50% of the projected capital had been raised.
CoinDesk
Cryptocurrencies XRP, MKR Shine as BTC, ETH Hold Steady Ahead of US Inflation Data
Payments-focused cryptocurrency XRP and MKR, the governance token of the peer-to-peer lending platform Maker, are rallying in an otherwise moribund crypto market awaiting the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation: core personal consumption expenditure (PCE). XRP traded recently at around 50 cents, representing an 11% gain...
boundingintocrypto.com
The Case Against CBDCs In A Capitalist Society: Banks Won’t Be Happy
The Bitcoin Policy Institute’s report on CBDCs makes a strong case for why the US should reject a centrally issued version of the dollar. Bitcoinist covered that already. This time, we’ll focus on the reasons why The Bitcoin Policy Institute thinks CBDCs don’t make sense and are not practical for capitalist societies. The main argument is that a CBDC would obsolete banks, and banks won’t allow that. So, the question is, how influential are banks in state policy?
privatebankerinternational.com
BlackRock debuts blockchain ETF for European client base
BlackRock has augmented its presence in the digital assets space by rolling out a blockchain technology exchange traded fund (ETF). The iShares Blockchain Technology UCITS ETF will give clients in Europe access to blockchain and crypto companies. Listed on Euronext, it will help track the NYSE FactSet Global Blockchain Technologies...
coinfomania.com
Third Quarter: Global Cryptocurrency Market Cap Ends With a Slight Increase
The global cryptocurrency cap saw very little changes during the third quarter. Nonetheless, we observed a more than 4% increase. It opened the three-month period at $900 billion. The sector saw a lot of upward push as most cryptocurrencies saw notable gains. As a result, it peaked at $1.18 trillion....
