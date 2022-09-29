ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CoinTelegraph

IRS to summon users who don’t report and pay tax on crypto transactions

With the crypto community growing bigger and as trading volumes reach new highs, the United States is also making more effort to ensure that its Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could properly collect cryptocurrency tax. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Hubbert and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig announced...
forkast.news

Cryptocurrency crowd shrugs off market woes at upbeat TOKEN2049 conference

The first day of this year’s TOKEN2049 cryptocurrency conference kicked off Wednesday in Singapore, its second edition as an in-person event since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. If the virus failed to put a damper on the 2021 event at the peak of pandemic peril last year, its...
NEWSBTC

Three Must Have Crypto For Every Investor In The Ongoing Bear Market – Uniswap, Aave and Big Eyes Coin

After crypto markets crashed alongside global financial markets in May, the cryptocurrency industry was plunged into a bear market that has refused to let up and continues to strain the day-to-day activities of investors and traders severely. The situation is forcing crypto players to turn to various strategies to mitigate the effect of the bear market. One such method is long-term cryptocurrency investments on favourable altcoins that can yield massive returns in the long run. It is a strategy that has proved effective in previous bear markets and could be the solution for struggling investors and traders in the current climate.
techaiapp.com

Basel Study Shows World’s Largest Banks Are Exposed to $9 Billion in Crypto Assets – Bitcoin News

A first-of-its-kind study published by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision details that the world’s largest financial institutions are exposed to roughly €9.4 billion (US$9 billion) in crypto assets. The research paper authored by the Basel Committee’s secretariat Renzo Corrias further explains that out of all the banks’ total risk exposure, cryptocurrency exposure is estimated to be around 0.01% of total exposures.
bitcoinist.com

Quit Stocks and Invest in These Cryptos: Oryen (ORY), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)

Between stocks and cryptocurrency, traditional investors may opt for the first one. They find that it’s easier to trade stocks, where they expect the market to generally trends upwards and can achieve relatively stable returns. Cryptocurrency, on the other hand, exhibits higher risk and volatility. However, it can also...
Markets Insider

The Biden administration just rolled out recommendations for regulating crypto that signals potential for a digital dollar and tighter penalties to crack down on crime

The Biden administration published preliminary guidance on regulating cryptocurrencies. The report follows Biden's executive order in March calling for an examination of digital assets. The White House's new crypto framework said a central bank digital currency "has the potential to offer significant benefits." The White House released Friday a comprehensive...
blockchain.news

DeFiance Capital Seeking $100M in Funding to Invest in Liquid Tokens

Crypto Venture Capital firm, DeFiance Capital is in the process of raising as much as $100 million as it looks to invest in “Liquid Tokens.”. According to three sources familiar with the matter who spoke to The Block, the fund is dubbed the "Liquid Venture Fund," and one of the sources affirmed that more than 50% of the projected capital had been raised.
CoinDesk

Cryptocurrencies XRP, MKR Shine as BTC, ETH Hold Steady Ahead of US Inflation Data

Payments-focused cryptocurrency XRP and MKR, the governance token of the peer-to-peer lending platform Maker, are rallying in an otherwise moribund crypto market awaiting the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation: core personal consumption expenditure (PCE). XRP traded recently at around 50 cents, representing an 11% gain...
boundingintocrypto.com

The Case Against CBDCs In A Capitalist Society: Banks Won’t Be Happy

The Bitcoin Policy Institute’s report on CBDCs makes a strong case for why the US should reject a centrally issued version of the dollar. Bitcoinist covered that already. This time, we’ll focus on the reasons why The Bitcoin Policy Institute thinks CBDCs don’t make sense and are not practical for capitalist societies. The main argument is that a CBDC would obsolete banks, and banks won’t allow that. So, the question is, how influential are banks in state policy?
privatebankerinternational.com

BlackRock debuts blockchain ETF for European client base

BlackRock has augmented its presence in the digital assets space by rolling out a blockchain technology exchange traded fund (ETF). The iShares Blockchain Technology UCITS ETF will give clients in Europe access to blockchain and crypto companies. Listed on Euronext, it will help track the NYSE FactSet Global Blockchain Technologies...
coinfomania.com

Third Quarter: Global Cryptocurrency Market Cap Ends With a Slight Increase

The global cryptocurrency cap saw very little changes during the third quarter. Nonetheless, we observed a more than 4% increase. It opened the three-month period at $900 billion. The sector saw a lot of upward push as most cryptocurrencies saw notable gains. As a result, it peaked at $1.18 trillion....
