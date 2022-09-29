ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

3 Industrial Dividend Stocks Smart Investors Are Buying in the Bear Market

Today's bear market has created a potential buying opportunity. Smart investors are flocking to industrial stocks due to their reliability and long-term growth opportunities. These three stocks give investors ideal exposure to the fast-growing industrial real estate industry -- and with dividends to boot. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool

The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Target's share price is down, but the company has some underappreciated competitive advantages. Prologis continues to expand its footprint as a leader in logistics for retailers and e-commerce companies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
#Linus Stocks#Precious Metals#Stock#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Gold
Economy
Markets
Motley Fool

Stock Market Sell-Off: 2 Safe Tech Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Microsoft is reaping the benefits of its diverse revenue streams, particularly from its cloud business. The services segment is buoying Apple's revenue growth, but hardware should get a lift from its recently released new models. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
actionlifemedia.com

Expert Tips – Pros and Cons of Gold Investment

Money is of great importance to every person. But the money just sitting in your savings fund can soon become worthless. That’s why experts suggest investing in different ways for different types of investors and their risk appetites. Investing means putting your money into something that should bring you...
coinfomania.com

Third Quarter: Global Cryptocurrency Market Cap Ends With a Slight Increase

The global cryptocurrency cap saw very little changes during the third quarter. Nonetheless, we observed a more than 4% increase. It opened the three-month period at $900 billion. The sector saw a lot of upward push as most cryptocurrencies saw notable gains. As a result, it peaked at $1.18 trillion....
Motley Fool

Got $2,000? Buy These 2 Bear Market-Beating Growth Stocks

Healthcare stocks haven't performed very well during this bear market. AbbVie's two newest cash cow drugs are finding traction in the market. Jazz is hoping for EU approval of one drug soon and is ramping up sales of another. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
International Business Times

Asian Markets Swing As Traders Eye US Jobs, Earnings

Stocks drifted in Asia on Monday as investors await key US jobs data, while girding themselves for a corporate earnings season many fear will highlight the impact of surging inflation and interest rates. A report showing prices rose in the eurozone at a record pace last month added concerns that...
coinfomania.com

BlackRock Launches New Crypto ETF to Attract European Investors

Leading global asset management company BlackRock announced today the launch of its blockchain exchange-traded fund (ETF) called iShares Blockchain Technology UCITS ETF (BLKC) to attract European customers, Finextra reported Thursday. BlackRock Offers European Clients Crypto Exposure. According to the report, the new Fund is listed on the European stock exchange...
