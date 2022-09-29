Read full article on original website
Women's Cross Country Runs Well at NCAA DIII Pre-Nationals Race
LANSING, Mich. - The Kalamazoo College women's cross country team took part in the NCAA DIII Pre-Nationals meet on Saturday morning (Oct. 1) at the Forest Akers Golf Course. The Hornets finished 20th with 573 points. In a field of all NCAA DIII opponents, the top five teams in the...
Men's Cross Country Competes at NCAA DIII Pre-Nationals Meet
LANSING, Mich. - The Kalamazoo College men's cross country team took part in the NCAA DIII Pre-Nationals meet on Saturday morning (Oct. 1) at the Forest Akers Golf Course. The Hornets finished 32nd with 980 points. In a field of all NCAA DIII opponents, the top five teams in the...
Football Drops MIAA Opener to No. 20 Albion
KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo College football team lost its MIAA opener 48-6 to Albion College at Angell Field on Saturday. Albion took advantage of two early Kalamazoo fumbles and scored on its first five possessions, leading 24-0 after the first quarter and 38-0 at halftime. Kalamazoo got on the...
Women's Soccer Upends Albion in MIAA Home Opener
KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo College women's soccer team hosted its first MIAA home game on Saturday afternoon (Oct. 1) against Albion. After the first 65 minutes went scoreless, Destiny Garcia hit a 25-yard shot over the goalkeeper for the game-winning goal over the Britons. "I am proud of the...
