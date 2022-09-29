KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo College football team lost its MIAA opener 48-6 to Albion College at Angell Field on Saturday. Albion took advantage of two early Kalamazoo fumbles and scored on its first five possessions, leading 24-0 after the first quarter and 38-0 at halftime. Kalamazoo got on the...

ALBION, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO