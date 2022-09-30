ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Philadelphia

Free SEPTA Rides Home Offered for Eagles Season

Mobile casino and sportsbook app betPARX has teamed up with SEPTA to offer Eagles fans a free ride home from the NRG Station on the Broad Street Line after each home game this season, starting with Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. “We are excited for football season and...
CBS Philly

CBS Philadelphia wins multiple Mid-Atlantic Emmys

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 40th annual Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards were handed out at the Lowe's Hotel in Center City last night.CBS3's Ukee Washington accepted the Board of Governors Award and delivered taped remarks. The award honors longevity and contributions to the industry.The CBS Philadelphia team won the Emmy for continuing coverage of Hurricane Ida. Producer Monica Robinson accepted that award.Our photojournalists Brad Nau and Matthew Mariano took home Emmys, too.
NBC Philadelphia

Man Fatally Shot in North Philadelphia Event Hall

A 24-year-old man was fatally shot at a Juniata Park event space early Sunday morning, authorities said. At around 4:31 a.m. on the 900 block of East Luzerne Street, Philadelphia police responded to a report of a 24-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to the back. The victim, who was...
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Philadelphia, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Philadelphia as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
NBC Philadelphia

2 Critical in Northeast Philly Double Shooting: Police

Two men were critically injured in a double shooting in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday morning, authorities said. At around 1:55 a.m., Philadelphia police officers responded to the area of Castor Avenue and Lansing Street in Rhawnhurst for a report of gunshots, authorities said. Medics from the Philadelphia Fire Department performed CPR...
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Flower Show theme for 2023 announced

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Friday morning, officials announced next year's theme for the Philadelphia Flower Show outside of the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The show is returning to the convention center after two years outdoors at FDR park.The 2023 Philadelphia Flower Show theme will be "The Garden Electric." They say the title is inspired by the spark of joy that comes from giving and receiving flowers. The Philadelphia Flower Show will run from March 4 through 12.
kensingtonvoice.com

Where to find free food and produce in Kensington this fall

Harvest season has begun in Philadelphia. Many Kensington community gardens, food distributions, and food pantries will be overflowing with fresh produce soon. In Kensington, residents can take advantage of yearlong and seasonal resources addressing food access. According to Feeding America’s annual study, nearly 250,000 Philadelphians (about 16%) experienced food insecurity...
Next City

Next City

Next City is a nonprofit organization with a mission to inspire social, economic and environmental change in cities through journalism and events around the world.

