Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMedford, NJ
Plan Cites Open Space DesignsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
Related
OutFest street festival canceled, but other Philly gayborhood events remain
The Oct. 9 street festival will not happen. Here's a rundown of your other options for the weekend of Oct. 7. The post OutFest street festival canceled, but other Philly gayborhood events remain appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
NBC Philadelphia
Free SEPTA Rides Home Offered for Eagles Season
Mobile casino and sportsbook app betPARX has teamed up with SEPTA to offer Eagles fans a free ride home from the NRG Station on the Broad Street Line after each home game this season, starting with Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. “We are excited for football season and...
Video: Police break-up drag race rally in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New video shows police breaking up a drag racing rally in North Philadelphia. Cell phone video captured cars illegally doing donuts at the intersection of Broad and York Streets around midnight on Sunday.A large crowd watched the dangerous stunts.No one was injured.Police did not arrest anyone.
CBS Philadelphia wins multiple Mid-Atlantic Emmys
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 40th annual Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards were handed out at the Lowe's Hotel in Center City last night.CBS3's Ukee Washington accepted the Board of Governors Award and delivered taped remarks. The award honors longevity and contributions to the industry.The CBS Philadelphia team won the Emmy for continuing coverage of Hurricane Ida. Producer Monica Robinson accepted that award.Our photojournalists Brad Nau and Matthew Mariano took home Emmys, too.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northeast Philly man shot, killed on his porch
A Northeast Philadelphia man was shot and killed Saturday night in front of his home on Marcella Street, in what police believe was a targeted shooting.
Man shot, killed outside business in Philly neighborhood
An investigation is underway after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed at a Philadelphia event space Sunday morning. The shooting happened on the 900 block of East Luzerne Street in the Juniata Park neighborhood around 4:30 a.m., according to NBC10. Philadelphia police responded to the scene and found the...
billypenn.com
Why did Philly hear tons of fireworks on a random rainy Friday night? A health care gala
Some people just got loud booms. Others heard the sizzle. And a few caught sight of them — tons of fireworks lighting up the Friday night sky over Philadelphia. No matter that it was kinda raining, and definitely cloudy. No matter that it was Sept. 30, a non-holiday evening with no major announced public events. Not a football night. The Phillies were in DC.
Philly T&T Rhythm Makers highlight Caribbean culture
The Philly T&T Rhythm Makers are celebrating their Caribbean culture along the Avenue of the Arts.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Philadelphia
Man Fatally Shot in North Philadelphia Event Hall
A 24-year-old man was fatally shot at a Juniata Park event space early Sunday morning, authorities said. At around 4:31 a.m. on the 900 block of East Luzerne Street, Philadelphia police responded to a report of a 24-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to the back. The victim, who was...
Stranger Things Inspired Halloween Beer Garden Debuts in Center City
Craft Concepts Group and owner Teddy Sourias are proud to announce the grand opening of Uptown Upside Down. Center City's largest beer garden is now open for the first time as a Halloween pop-up beer garden that transports visitors to Hawkins, Indiana, 1983.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Philadelphia, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Philadelphia as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
Philadelphia police still searching for suspects who ransacked Wawa in Mayfair
Police say kids possibly as young as 10 years old were involved.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Philadelphia
2 Critical in Northeast Philly Double Shooting: Police
Two men were critically injured in a double shooting in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday morning, authorities said. At around 1:55 a.m., Philadelphia police officers responded to the area of Castor Avenue and Lansing Street in Rhawnhurst for a report of gunshots, authorities said. Medics from the Philadelphia Fire Department performed CPR...
Philadelphia Flower Show theme for 2023 announced
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Friday morning, officials announced next year's theme for the Philadelphia Flower Show outside of the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The show is returning to the convention center after two years outdoors at FDR park.The 2023 Philadelphia Flower Show theme will be "The Garden Electric." They say the title is inspired by the spark of joy that comes from giving and receiving flowers. The Philadelphia Flower Show will run from March 4 through 12.
These Philly women took DNA tests to trace their roots. The results altered their lives.
DNA testing kits that can reveal ancestry have been growing in popularity over the years. But what do people do when they find out life-changing information?
Like a Black Friday Consumer at the Mall, SEPTA to Go on KoP Real Estate Shopping Binge
Image via KOP Rail at YouTube. Black Friday is still weeks away; however, SEPTA is about to go on a King of Prussia shopping spree of its own, as Thomas Fitzgerald reported for The Philadelphia Inquirer. With $200 million in its wallet, it will soon seek to acquire 70 land parcels and easements needed for the KOP Rail project.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox29.com
Police: Quadruple shooting erupts just feet from hospital in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Four men were struck by gunfire as shots rang out less than a block from a hospital in Northeast Philadelphia early Saturday morning. Police say the quadruple shooting erupted out he 5000 block of Frankford Avenue, which is just feet away from Jefferson Frankford Hospital. Four men were...
Muslims Serve offers free meals to Philadelphia’s hungry, no questions asked
Abdellah Abdul Qawi is tackling food insecurity in Philadelphia and Camden as director of Muslims Serve, an organization that prepares and serves free meals to those in need.
kensingtonvoice.com
Where to find free food and produce in Kensington this fall
Harvest season has begun in Philadelphia. Many Kensington community gardens, food distributions, and food pantries will be overflowing with fresh produce soon. In Kensington, residents can take advantage of yearlong and seasonal resources addressing food access. According to Feeding America’s annual study, nearly 250,000 Philadelphians (about 16%) experienced food insecurity...
Next City
Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT
Next City is a nonprofit organization with a mission to inspire social, economic and environmental change in cities through journalism and events around the world.https://nextcity.org/
Comments / 0