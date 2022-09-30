Read full article on original website
Death toll from Hurricane Ian reaches 100 across Florida and South Carolina
The death toll from Hurricane Ian rose to 100 across areas of Florida and South Carolina. FEMA and first responders are going door to door in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., to see if anyone needs rescuing or was left behind in the damage.Oct. 3, 2022.
At least 100 dead from Hurricane Ian as Florida's top emergency official defends Lee County over delayed evacuations
Hurricane Ian's death toll reached 100 Monday as Florida's top emergency administrator pushed back against growing criticism of Lee County officials who were accused of being slow to evacuate low-lying communities. The latest count was 96 deaths in Florida and four in North Carolina. Lee County, Florida, where officials didn't...
Officials delayed evacuation orders as ‘catastrophic’ storm surge hit Lee County
As the death toll from Hurricane Ian continues to rise in Florida, officials in Lee County are facing a number of questions on whether they enacted evacuation orders fast enough. Oct. 3, 2022.
‘This entire area was once a marina’: Catastrophic damage in Florida
Damage from Hurricane Ian cut off access to two islands off of the coast of Fort Meyers, Florida. NBC News correspondent Blayne Alexander reports.Oct. 2, 2022.
Rescue efforts underway in Florida as death toll expected to rise
The death toll from Hurricane Ian has reached at least 87 as search and rescue team continue going door to door, combing through rubble looking for survivors in the hardest hit areas. NBC News’ Dasha Burns breaks down how FEMA’s search and rescue teams are handling the huge undertaking and how people impacted by the storm are reacting to the rescue efforts. Oct. 3, 2022.
South Carolina grapples with storm damage as Florida searches for survivors
Coverage on this live blog has ended. Please click here for full coverage. Saturday promised to reveal Hurricane Ian's true impact in South Carolina after the storm's second landfall, while rescuers continued to comb hard-hit Florida, where record river flooding was expected. At least 73 people have died in the...
Residents’ emotional return to Sanibel Island synagogue after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian forced many in Florida to evacuate on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch is with one couple as they travel back to their synagogue on Sanibel Island, hoping to survey the damage and bring the Torahs back to the mainland.Oct. 3, 2022.
Full Rick Scott Interview: Building resilience in Florida for future hurricanes requires ‘balance’
During an interview with Meet the Press, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) talks about cleanup from Hurricane Ian, future steps that Florida can take to encourage storm resilience, and Republicans’ chances in the upcoming midterms.Oct. 2, 2022.
'We have avoided the worst’ of Hurricane Ian: Full N.C. Governor
In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (D), says that his state is exploring how it can support Florida, after Hurricane Ian’s damage in North Carolina was less severe than anticipated.Oct. 2, 2022.
Search and rescue teams scour Florida after Hurricane Ian’s devastation
NBC News’ Sam Brock is with the International Association of Firefighters as they search through Hurricane Ian’s destruction in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. Rescuers are seeing mere frames of homes left behind, unrecognizable lots full of rubble, and unstable structures.Oct. 3, 2022.
As Florida prepares to rebuild after Ian, the ‘state is in an insurance meltdown’
Hurricane Ian could be the most expensive hurricane in Florida's history, and even though a lot of the damage has been caused by flooding, only 18% of Florida homeowners have flood insurance. President Biden has suggested the federal government could aid in closing that insurance gap.Oct. 3, 2022.
Biden to visit Puerto Rico to survey Hurricane Fiona's damage
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit Puerto Rico on Monday to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Fiona, the White House said. The Bidens will travel to Ponce, where they will meet with families and community leaders and help pack bags with food and other essential items. They will also thank federal and local officials working on recovery efforts, a White House official said.
NBC News
Florida should ‘look at’ changes to make mobile homes safer: Rick Scott
Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) discusses the state’s responsibility regarding building codes for mobile homes during an interview with Meet the Press. Mobile homes in Southwest Florida were affected by Hurricane Ian. Damage costs are estimated to be in the billions. during an interview with Meet the Press.Oct. 2, 2022.
Florida before and after photos capture scope of Hurricane Ian’s destruction
Images captured by Nearmap before and after Hurricane Ian show the devastation the powerful storm left behind in Florida.Oct. 1, 2022.
Florida faces dire new threat in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath
Flood waters are pushing levees to their breaking points. This afternoon, a levee near the Myakka River was compromised, forcing hundreds to flee. The death toll across the state is exploding, with at least 77 now dead. About 35 of those from Lee County alone. More than 5,000 Florida National Guard members are working alongside FEMA to provide relief while neighbors pitch in to help those who lost everything.Oct. 1, 2022.
Hurricane Ian’s death toll climbs to 87 as rescue teams search for survivors
Rescue teams are searching for survivors in some of Florida’s hardest hit areas. The Coast Guard, Florida National Guard, and local agencies have teamed up to save more than 2,000 people and 150 pets so far. Crews are restoring power to half a million people, but more than 700,000 people still remain without it. Ian’s death toll now stands at 87, but is expected to rise.Oct. 2, 2022.
Biden announces new aid for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona
President Biden traveled to hard-hit Puerto Rico to announce $60 million in funding after Hurricane Fiona. Residents tell NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez they “feel helpless” as they wait for power to be fully restored to the island.Oct. 3, 2022.
Florida sheriff warns of possible flooding from levee breach in Sarasota County
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office in Florida is warning residents of a potential levee breach that could cause flooding for about 70 homes. A notification was sent out around 3 a.m. Saturday saying that homes near the Hidden River levee could be affected. 'The compromise of this levee appears...
Fast-moving Nebraska wildfire scorches 15,000 acres and forces evacuations
A fast-moving Nebraska wildfire that started Sunday afternoon and was "likely human-caused" has scorched an estimated 15,000 acres and forced evacuations, according to the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands. The blaze, which officials are calling the Bovee Fire, broke out Sunday afternoon in the Bessey Ranger District of the Nebraska...
