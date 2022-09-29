ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Governor Laura Kelly Breaks Ground on Hilmar Cheese Facility in Dodge City

DODGE CITY, Kan. – Friday, Governor Laura Kelly participated in the groundbreaking of Hilmar Cheese Company’s new state-of-the-art production facility in Dodge City. In the short-term, the company’s $600 million investment will create 250 new full-time jobs. The project is expected to bring an additional $500 million in capital investment and an additional 750 jobs within the Dodge City area by late 2023.
Kansas Foster Parents See Payment Increase

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas foster parents are getting a 5% increase to the daily payments they receive for caring for foster children. The raise could mean hundreds or thousands more per year, depending on the needs of the child. The Department for Children and Families says it was...
Kansas Hospitals Urge Lawmakers to Increase Number of Mental Health Beds

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas hospital officials are urging lawmakers to increase the state’s capacity for mental health care. The Kansas News Service reports that the shortage of such beds is causing a burden for local hospitals. A lack of mental health resources in Kansas is often forcing hospitals to take in people experiencing mental health emergencies.
HPAI now in Tuscola County

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been found in the Thumb. A 135-bird backyard flock in Tuscola County tested positive for the virus and has since been depopulated. State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland says most of the cases detected...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
Freezing temps do little harm to Minnesota crops

Freezing temperatures earlier this week (last week) were mostly positive for crops in the Upper Midwest. University of Minnesota Extension crops educator Dave Nicolai says northern Minnesota experienced a freeze Tuesday night into Wednesday morning while other parts of the state saw frost. “It might’ve helped from the standpoint of...
MINNESOTA STATE
Archery season opens in Iowa

Thousands of hunters will be heading to the woods in Iowa the next few months as the state’s popular archery whitetail season opened Saturday, October 1st. On this week’s episode of Brownfield’s Outdoor Adventures, Mick Klemesrud with the Iowa DNR says Iowa is known nationwide as a premier destination for hunting big bucks.
IOWA STATE

