Minus the Politics, Migrants Often Use Buses, Planes to Reach Shelter
Despite some Republican governors using migrant buses to try to embarrass Democrats, transportation for migrants from border areas to places where they can find shelter may be an important part of handling an unprecedented crush of asylum seekers. Providing bus and plane tickets is a longstanding method used by local...
What We're Reading: Top State Stories 9/29
CA: California governor signs bill aimed at helping farmworkers organize. After previously indicating he might veto the measure, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law that will make it easier for California’s agricultural laborers to join unions, a hard-fought win for the United Farm Workers. TN: Tennessee lawsuit...
Losing a Home for Unpaid Taxes Often Means Losing Your Equity, Too
Last year, Massachusetts Democratic state Reps. Tommy Vitolo and Jeff Roy saw a newspaper story about two brothers in their state who had almost lost their home due to unpaid property taxes. That was followed by another article this year featuring a New Bedford woman, recovering from COVID-19, who slept in her car when her home was taken for the same reason.
California Leads the World in Testing Drinking Water for Microplastics
You are drinking microplastics. Miniscule fragments of deteriorated plastic from bottles, bags and other products are in the deepest depths of the ocean, in the Antarctic and Arctic, and in countless rivers and lakes. Now, these specks — some less than 5 millimeters and others only visible by microscopes — are in the drinking water of millions of Americans.
Prison Staff Shortages Take Toll on Guards, Incarcerated People
HOUSTON — The pay is rising — but so are average temperatures, and because many of the workplaces are not air-conditioned, toiling for this employer often means broiling in the Texas heat. The job is stable and recession-proof but also potentially dangerous, with an ever-present threat of violence.
California Legalizes Human Composting
Earlier this week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, signed into law a bill that will allow human composting, a “green burial” option that is slowly gaining recognition. California is the fifth state to legalize the practice, following Colorado, Oregon, Vermont and Washington. Under the law, human composting...
States Look to Help Tenants Pay for Air Conditioning as Climate Warms
As an intense heat wave scorched Oregon in the summer of 2021, state Sen. Kayse Jama, a Democrat from Portland, knew people were literally dying from the heat. About 100 Oregonians passed away from heat-related causes, mostly low-income, older apartment-dwellers. About a quarter of the people who died lived in his district.
New Jersey Raises Offshore Wind Ambitions
New Jersey is aiming to harness more wind energy from offshore turbines than any other Atlantic coast state, part of an aggressive push that includes millions in state funding for a port to bolster the growing industry. Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, announced that New Jersey will target 11 gigawatts...
Pandemic Prompts More States to Mandate Paid Sick Leave
For all the punishment COVID-19 has inflicted in New Mexico, the virus also is responsible for the state enacting one of the broadest paid sick leave laws in the country. “It’s almost completely related to the pandemic,” said Democratic state Sen. Mimi Stewart, who co-sponsored the bill in her chamber.
Michigan Governor Seeks to Reopen Nuclear Plant
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s last-minute attempts to save the Palisades Nuclear Plant appeared to have failed when the plant shut down in May. But the Democrat now is backing a new plan to reopen the plant under a different company, pledging state support and asking for federal funds to save the facility.
Court Victories Deliver Cautious Hope for Voters With Disabilities
Editor's note: The story has been updated to say a federal judge limited a state court's decision. Paralyzed from the neck down, downtown Milwaukee resident Martha Chambers has difficulty voting. She can use a mouth stick to mark her ballot and sign her name on an absentee ballot, but she...
That Hoppy IPA Might Have a Terroir, Just Like Wine
ST. PAUL, Oregon — The first hint of harvest time in one of the nation's major hop-growing regions is obvious: All along the backroads of Oregon's Willamette Valley are trucks overflowing with ropes of bouncy, freshly cut hops dropping their distinctive bright green cones on blacktop warmed by the early September sun.
State AGs Want Power to Hit Airlines for Consumer Complaints
Just like airline passengers, state attorneys general are frustrated with flight delays, cancellations and the airlines’ sometimes bad treatment of customers. Some 38 attorneys general, from both parties, sent a letter to Congress last week calling on congressional leaders to pass legislation that would give state attorneys general the power to go after the airlines for potential violations of both state and federal consumer protection laws.
