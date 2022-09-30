ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Stateline

What We're Reading: Top State Stories 9/29

CA: California governor signs bill aimed at helping farmworkers organize. After previously indicating he might veto the measure, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law that will make it easier for California’s agricultural laborers to join unions, a hard-fought win for the United Farm Workers. TN: Tennessee lawsuit...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Stateline

Losing a Home for Unpaid Taxes Often Means Losing Your Equity, Too

Last year, Massachusetts Democratic state Reps. Tommy Vitolo and Jeff Roy saw a newspaper story about two brothers in their state who had almost lost their home due to unpaid property taxes. That was followed by another article this year featuring a New Bedford woman, recovering from COVID-19, who slept in her car when her home was taken for the same reason.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Stateline

California Leads the World in Testing Drinking Water for Microplastics

You are drinking microplastics. Miniscule fragments of deteriorated plastic from bottles, bags and other products are in the deepest depths of the ocean, in the Antarctic and Arctic, and in countless rivers and lakes. Now, these specks — some less than 5 millimeters and others only visible by microscopes — are in the drinking water of millions of Americans.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Portland, ME
State
Maryland State
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
City
Portland, MI
State
Hawaii State
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Okemos, MI
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
Local
California Food & Drinks
State
Maine State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Stateline

Prison Staff Shortages Take Toll on Guards, Incarcerated People

HOUSTON — The pay is rising — but so are average temperatures, and because many of the workplaces are not air-conditioned, toiling for this employer often means broiling in the Texas heat. The job is stable and recession-proof but also potentially dangerous, with an ever-present threat of violence.
TEXAS STATE
Stateline

California Legalizes Human Composting

Earlier this week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, signed into law a bill that will allow human composting, a “green burial” option that is slowly gaining recognition. California is the fifth state to legalize the practice, following Colorado, Oregon, Vermont and Washington. Under the law, human composting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Stateline

New Jersey Raises Offshore Wind Ambitions

New Jersey is aiming to harness more wind energy from offshore turbines than any other Atlantic coast state, part of an aggressive push that includes millions in state funding for a port to bolster the growing industry. Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, announced that New Jersey will target 11 gigawatts...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Caballero
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Gavin Newsom
Stateline

Pandemic Prompts More States to Mandate Paid Sick Leave

For all the punishment COVID-19 has inflicted in New Mexico, the virus also is responsible for the state enacting one of the broadest paid sick leave laws in the country. “It’s almost completely related to the pandemic,” said Democratic state Sen. Mimi Stewart, who co-sponsored the bill in her chamber.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Stateline

Michigan Governor Seeks to Reopen Nuclear Plant

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s last-minute attempts to save the Palisades Nuclear Plant appeared to have failed when the plant shut down in May. But the Democrat now is backing a new plan to reopen the plant under a different company, pledging state support and asking for federal funds to save the facility.
MICHIGAN STATE
Stateline

That Hoppy IPA Might Have a Terroir, Just Like Wine

ST. PAUL, Oregon — The first hint of harvest time in one of the nation's major hop-growing regions is obvious: All along the backroads of Oregon's Willamette Valley are trucks overflowing with ropes of bouncy, freshly cut hops dropping their distinctive bright green cones on blacktop warmed by the early September sun.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Lunch#Local Food#Nutrition Education#School Food#Food Drink
Stateline

State AGs Want Power to Hit Airlines for Consumer Complaints

Just like airline passengers, state attorneys general are frustrated with flight delays, cancellations and the airlines’ sometimes bad treatment of customers. Some 38 attorneys general, from both parties, sent a letter to Congress last week calling on congressional leaders to pass legislation that would give state attorneys general the power to go after the airlines for potential violations of both state and federal consumer protection laws.
COLORADO STATE
Stateline

Stateline

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

Stateline provides daily reporting and analysis on trends in state policy.

 https://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/blogs/stateline

Comments / 0

Community Policy