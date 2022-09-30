Read full article on original website
IVCC awarded $3.5 million grant for ag education facility
OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College has secured a large grant to construct a new agriculture education facility. The $3.5 million grant awarded from the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration will be matched with $1.1 millionin local funds and generate $500,000 in private investment. This grant will allow IVCC to train and upskill agriculture workers, aid in the development of new technology, and develop sustainable practices. The EDA investment is expected to create 100 jobs and retain 15 jobs.
Illinois Valley Community College to host FAFSA workshop
OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College will host a FAFSA workshop from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at its Ottawa Center in downtown Ottawa. Students can stop in anytime to apply for federal aid, work-study and loans through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA. No appointment is necessary. Participants should bring their 2021 tax information for both the student and parents. Free refreshments will be served and IVCC prizes awarded.
Water main flushing announced in Spring Valley
SPRING VALLEY – The City of Spring Valley has announced the upcoming schedule of water main flushing, which begins today. All areas west of Hall High School will have potentially low water pressure and some discoloration. Flushing will continue around the community through Friday, October 14th.
Final designs for new IVCC Ag facility could be ready in three months
OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College is expecting construction of the new ag and lab classrooms south of the campus in the next 12-18 months. IVCC was named the recipient of a $3.5 million U.S. Department of Economic Development Administration grant to construct the new facility. The grant will cover about 80 percent of the cost of an ag classroom and lab building south of campus. Two years ago, IVCC opened phase 1 of its ag complex, a 60 x 100-foot storage facility to house tractors, tillage tools, planters and other high-tech equipment.
Illinois Valley Community College announces 21st Century Scholar award winner
OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College has announced their 16th annual 21st Century Scholar award winner. Gunnar Jauch of Spring Valley was named the Illinois Valley Community College Foundation 21st Century Scholar at a Thursday evening ceremony at Starved Rock Lodge. He was honored along with three other finalists at the 16th annual 21st Century Scholars Society dinner. The son of Edward and Dana Jauch will transfer to Belmont University in Nashville next fall to double-major in economics and finance and plans to stay on at the university to pursue its joint, three-year JD/MBA program.
OSF Saint Elizabeth announces Sunflower Award winner
OTTAWA – OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center announced that the Sunflower Award was recently presented to Ronald Buendia, clinical lab scientist in the hospital lab. Ronald has been with OSF HealthCare for twenty-one years and resides in Ottawa. OSF HealthCare encourages patients, family members, and fellow staff to recognize caregivers who have provided exceptional care and service by nominating them for an award to honor their dedication.
IVCC Wind Ensemble Concert Thursday
OGLESBY- Illinois Valley Community College’s Wind Ensemble will offer a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre. The performance will include the music of Leroy Anderson, Johnny Mercer/Jacques, Prevert/Joseph Kosma, Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakoff, Camille Saint-Saens, Robert Sheldon, and Haydn Wood. Selections will include “The Typewriter,” “Autumn Leaves,” “Procession of the Nobles,” “Bacchanale,” “Rhapsodic Celebration,” and “Mannin Veen.”
Paddock, Steele lead Ball State back from 17-point deficit
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — John Paddock passed for 403 yards, Carson Steele’s third rushing touchdown was the go-ahead score in the second overtime and Ball State defeated Northern Illinois 44-38 after trailing by 17 points at the half. Ball State’s win overshadowed a 230-yard, three-touchdown rushing performance by Harrison Waylee of Northern Illinois. After Steele’s short touchdown in the second overtime, a sack by Ball State’s Cole Pearce left NIU facing fourth-and-19 from the 34-yard line then Ethan Hampton’s fourth-down pass was broken up by Tyler Potts. Paddock completed 40 of 58 passes and threw for three touchdowns. Tanner Koziol had two TD catches, including a 6-yarder with 36 second left in regulation as the Cardinals scored 10 points in 3 1/2 minutes to force overtime.
