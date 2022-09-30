MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — John Paddock passed for 403 yards, Carson Steele’s third rushing touchdown was the go-ahead score in the second overtime and Ball State defeated Northern Illinois 44-38 after trailing by 17 points at the half. Ball State’s win overshadowed a 230-yard, three-touchdown rushing performance by Harrison Waylee of Northern Illinois. After Steele’s short touchdown in the second overtime, a sack by Ball State’s Cole Pearce left NIU facing fourth-and-19 from the 34-yard line then Ethan Hampton’s fourth-down pass was broken up by Tyler Potts. Paddock completed 40 of 58 passes and threw for three touchdowns. Tanner Koziol had two TD catches, including a 6-yarder with 36 second left in regulation as the Cardinals scored 10 points in 3 1/2 minutes to force overtime.

