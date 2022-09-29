ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

New laws take effect: Maryland marriage age increase, DC paid family leave changes and more

A Maryland law is increasing the legal age for marriage to 17. It’s among several that went into effect in the state and D.C. on Saturday. The legal age to get married in Maryland has increased by two years. The minimum age used to be 15, and those minors will only be allowed to get hitched if they have the permission of each living parent or guardian. They can also petition a court.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Hogan convenes meeting with supporters to discuss possible White House run

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Gov. Larry Hogan continues to take tentative steps toward seeking the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. On Thursday evening, Hogan convened a meeting of about 50...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

Coastal Virginia prepares for potentially severe flooding

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the U.S., residents of coastal Virginia are bracing for the potential of severe tidal flooding. National Weather Service meteorologist Cody Poche says remnants of Ian have moved offshore and formed a nor’easter that is expected to pile even more water into an already inundated Chesapeake Bay.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Cars
City
Baltimore, MD
WTOP

Abortion info fight targets university but affects far more

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A box truck equipped with a bright LED billboard began circling around the University of Idaho campus Friday. “Pregnant? You still have a choice,” read one of the bright blue-and-white messages flashing across the side. “You can still get abortion pills by mail,” read another message.
IDAHO STATE
WTOP

Excessive force lawsuit filed after Virginia man’s death

FRONT ROYAL, Va. — The son of a 77-year-old man who died after sustaining injuries during a traffic stop in Virginia earlier this year has filed a $6 million lawsuit alleging the deputies involved in his father’s arrest used excessive force. The Northern Virginia Daily reports the civil...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WTOP

Howard Co. police charge 9 men for home burglaries

Nine men have been charged with crimes related to home burglaries in Howard County, Maryland. The suspects are from two groups that targeted residences in the county in May and September, according to a statement from Howard County Police Department. While investigating one group on Sept. 3, police said they...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Move Over Law#Transportation Department#Traffic Accident
WTOP

3 die when plane hits Minnesota home, but 2 in house unhurt

HERMANTOWN, Minn. (AP) — Three people aboard a small airplane died when it crashed into a house near a northern Minnesota airport, but the two people sleeping inside the home — and their cat — were unhurt. Hermantown Police said the Cessna 172 plane crashed into the...
HERMANTOWN, MN
WTOP

DC woman charged in robbery of hair extensions from Woodbridge store

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A D.C. woman wanted in connection with a robbery of hair extensions at a Woodbridge beauty store this summer was arrested Sept. 28. Samiya Damiyon Neal, 24,...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WTOP

DC’s Go-Go Fitness celebrates 10 years

This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. Danette “Dani” Tucker was 12 years old when her father took her to her first go-go. She referred to her father and her uncles as “go-go heads,” in an interview with WTOP.
WORKOUTS
WTOP

DC area chills out on what will ‘likely be the coldest’ Oct. 4 on record

Sweater weather is in on Tuesday in what meteorologists say will “likely be the coldest Oct. 4 day on record” in the D.C. area. Here’s what you need to know. It will be rainy like it had been since Friday night when the remnants of Ian arrived in the region. Now the storm’s leftovers have developed into a nor’easter, Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper said.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy