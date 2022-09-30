Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night
By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
WEATHER TO WATCH: Remnants of Ian to bring heavy rain threat for the weekend
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says Ian's remnants could cause the possibility for flooding this weekend
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Orlene to Bring Heavy Rains and Gusty Winds to Mexico
Forecasts revealed that Tropical Storm Orlene is expected to pound Mexico with heavy rains and gusty winds, causing small to massive flooding. Residents are advised to keep updated with the weather update. Tropical Storm Orlene is the 16th storm of the East Pacific Hurricane Season and is said to approach...
Wind and rain chances increase today
Winds will increase today with showers moving in this afternoon.
rsvplive.ie
Met Eireann predicts rain and winds destined for Ireland in the coming days
The Irish meteorological service has issued an update for the coming week of weather, with showers of rain and winds expected. The weather has been a mixed bag recently, with heavy rains being broken up with patches of bright and blustery phases. However, we are set to get a steadier...
Forecast: See where Tropical Storm Ian is headed next
CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri says he expects Hurricane Ian to lose speed and become a tropical storm before picking up steam to make its third landfall in Georgia and the Carolinas.
Hurricane Ian to hit Florida then march to Midlands where severe weather is forecast
Ian strengthened to a Category 4 storm, but is not expected to still be a hurricane when it hits the Columbia area.
natureworldnews.com
NWS Forecasts Heavy Rain and Flash Flooding over the Rocky Mountains, Heat over the South and Southeast
Heavy rain and flash flooding are possible to fall over the Rock Mountains in the coming days. In addition, persistent heat is possible in the southern and southeastern United States. Meanwhile, Hurricane Fiona will continue to bring dangerous rip currents along the US East Coast. This is according to the...
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Ian May Bring Heavy Rains and Flooding to Cuba and Florida
Reports said that Tropical Storm Ian is set to unleash heavy rains and strong winds in Cuba and eventually in Florida. Tropical Storm Ian is reported as the 9th named Hurricane hitting the Atlantic basin this season. While it is not yet on Hurricane level, Tropical Storm Ian is seen...
NBC Miami
Bright, Dry Weather Across South Florida as Humidity Expected to Remain Low
Gorgeous weather being whisked in on the remnants of Ian’s backside will continue into Sunday. The only complication Saturday was an area of low pressure just off our coast that bent the winds more northeast, kept the clouds a little thicker and even sprayed in a few showers. As...
rsvplive.ie
Ireland weather: Wet and windy week ahead as unsettled conditions to continue
After a mixed weekend, unfortunately things aren't set to improve much. The week ahead is set to be unsettled with rain and wind, although there will be a few sunny spells. It will be a cloudy start to the day on Monday, and Met Eireann predicts that it'll be a wet one too. Showers will become persistent throughout the day with temperatures set to reach highs of 15 to 18 degrees.
Tracking The Tropics: tropical wave may form into tropical depression
MIAMI - The CBS4 NEXT Weather team is closely monitoring an area of low pressure in the Central Atlantic. As of 8 a.m., it was located about 800 miles east of Lesser Antilles. The National Hurricane Center says this disturbance now has a 70 % chance of cyclone development over the next five days. Although there is some wind shear, an increase in organization could lead to the formation of a tropical depression. It is forecast to move generally westward over the Atlantic and will move near or over parts of the Leewards Islands by Friday. If a named storm forms, it will be Fiona. Regardless of development, all the moisture associated with this wave is forecast to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Caribbean islands by the end of the week and possibly into the weekend. Since forecast models currently show this disturbance may move in the general direction of South Florida, we will keep a close eye on it.
natureworldnews.com
Hurricane Ian to Unleash Heavy Rains in Florida As It Quickly Intensifies
Forecasts said Hurricane Ian would unleash flooding, storm surges, and coastal flooding in Florida. Residents are urged to prepare. The National Hurricane Center said that Hurricane Ian is said to approach the west coast of Florida as a dangerous hurricane. From Tropical Storm to Hurricane, Ian has strengthened, causing damaging...
Western rainfall to bring drought relief, increase flood risk
Flooding and mudslides have been common in the Southwest since Tropical Storm Kay brought an increase in moisture to the region last week. AccuWeather forecasters say that more drenching rain is on the way. After days of scorching, record-shattering heat in the western United States, cooler air has filtered in...
natureworldnews.com
Storm Alert: Former Typhoon Merbok Violently Hits Alaska with Powerful, Damaging Winds
Alaska is bracing for a powerful and historic storm this weekend as remnants of Typhoon Merbok violently struck the US state through the Bering Sea. Previous forecasts from the National Weather Service (NWS) indicates that the remnant storm will bring high winds and intense flooding due to heavy rainfall. Communities...
Click10.com
Major river flooding continues in Ian’s wake, no tropical threats this week
Once Hurricane Ian’s leftovers are spread out over the mid-Atlantic this morning, making for a dreary and windy day from the Shenandoah Valley to the Jersey and Delaware coasts, where coastal flood advisories are in place into Monday for low-lying roads and coastal communities. Meanwhile, major river flooding in Ian’s wake continues through this week for many areas most recently impacted by the destructive hurricane.
natureworldnews.com
Ian Unleashed Heavy Rainfall, Flooding and Power Outages in South Carolina
Ian slammed South Carolina, causing rainfall flooding and power outages. As Ian weakened, the National Hurricane Center on October 1, said in an advisory that Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian could continue heavy rains in the central mid-Atlantic and Appalachians central. National Hurricane Center (NHC) advisory said that Ian's location was about...
US News and World Report
Hurricane Orlene Could Bring Flash Floods, Mudslides to Mexico
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Hurricane Orlene barreled toward Mexico's southwestern coast as a dangerous Category 3 storm and is expected to dump torrential rains even as it is forecast to weaken in the coming days, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday. Orlene, which is packing maximum sustained winds...
