Environment

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Orlene to Bring Heavy Rains and Gusty Winds to Mexico

Forecasts revealed that Tropical Storm Orlene is expected to pound Mexico with heavy rains and gusty winds, causing small to massive flooding. Residents are advised to keep updated with the weather update. Tropical Storm Orlene is the 16th storm of the East Pacific Hurricane Season and is said to approach...
rsvplive.ie

Ireland weather: Wet and windy week ahead as unsettled conditions to continue

After a mixed weekend, unfortunately things aren't set to improve much. The week ahead is set to be unsettled with rain and wind, although there will be a few sunny spells. It will be a cloudy start to the day on Monday, and Met Eireann predicts that it'll be a wet one too. Showers will become persistent throughout the day with temperatures set to reach highs of 15 to 18 degrees.
CBS Miami

Tracking The Tropics: tropical wave may form into tropical depression

MIAMI - The CBS4 NEXT Weather team is closely monitoring an area of low pressure in the Central Atlantic. As of 8 a.m., it was located about 800 miles east of Lesser Antilles. The National Hurricane Center says this disturbance now has a 70 % chance of cyclone development over the next five days. Although there is some wind shear, an increase in organization could lead to the formation of a tropical depression. It is forecast to move generally westward over the Atlantic and will move near or over parts of the Leewards Islands by Friday. If a named storm forms, it will be Fiona. Regardless of development, all the moisture associated with this wave is forecast to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Caribbean islands by the end of the week and possibly into the weekend. Since forecast models currently show this disturbance may move in the general direction of South Florida, we will keep a close eye on it.
natureworldnews.com

Hurricane Ian to Unleash Heavy Rains in Florida As It Quickly Intensifies

Forecasts said Hurricane Ian would unleash flooding, storm surges, and coastal flooding in Florida. Residents are urged to prepare. The National Hurricane Center said that Hurricane Ian is said to approach the west coast of Florida as a dangerous hurricane. From Tropical Storm to Hurricane, Ian has strengthened, causing damaging...
Click10.com

Major river flooding continues in Ian’s wake, no tropical threats this week

Once Hurricane Ian’s leftovers are spread out over the mid-Atlantic this morning, making for a dreary and windy day from the Shenandoah Valley to the Jersey and Delaware coasts, where coastal flood advisories are in place into Monday for low-lying roads and coastal communities. Meanwhile, major river flooding in Ian’s wake continues through this week for many areas most recently impacted by the destructive hurricane.
natureworldnews.com

Ian Unleashed Heavy Rainfall, Flooding and Power Outages in South Carolina

Ian slammed South Carolina, causing rainfall flooding and power outages. As Ian weakened, the National Hurricane Center on October 1, said in an advisory that Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian could continue heavy rains in the central mid-Atlantic and Appalachians central. National Hurricane Center (NHC) advisory said that Ian's location was about...
US News and World Report

Hurricane Orlene Could Bring Flash Floods, Mudslides to Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Hurricane Orlene barreled toward Mexico's southwestern coast as a dangerous Category 3 storm and is expected to dump torrential rains even as it is forecast to weaken in the coming days, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday. Orlene, which is packing maximum sustained winds...
