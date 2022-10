The University of Michigan will prohibit the use of all tobacco products on all of its campuses effective Nov. 17, in conjunction with the Great American Smokeout. The existing Smoking on University Premises policy, SPG 601.04, will be revised and renamed the Tobacco-Free University Premises policy. The update bans the following products not addressed in the current policy:

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO