ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
depaulbluedemons.com

Blue Demons trail #19 Georgetown in Game 10

CHICAGO, Ill. – On Sunday, October 2, DePaul women's soccer lost to #19 Georgetown 1-0. The Blue Demons shut out the Hoyas in the first half, but Georgetown found the back of the net in the second to secure the win. Right off the bat the Hoyas were relentless...
CHICAGO, IL
depaulbluedemons.com

DePaul Downs UConn 3-1

CHICAGO – DePaul volleyball served tough and utilized a balanced attack to power past Connecticut in a four-set victory on Saturday night at McGrath-Phillips Arena. The Blue Demons totaled a season-high eight service aces while four attackers posted nine or more kills en route to DePaul's first victory over UConn in program history.
CHICAGO, IL
depaulbluedemons.com

Blue Demons Take Down Providence 3-1 at McGrath-Phillips Arena

CHICAGO – DePaul volleyball returned to the win column on Friday night with a 3-1 victory over Providence at McGrath-Phillips Arena. The Blue Demons used a balanced offense with three attackers in double figures to power past the Friars while Rachel Krasowski collected a match-high 28 digs en route to surpassing 1,000 career digs.
CHICAGO, IL
depaulbluedemons.com

Blue Demons Drop Conference Home Opener

CHICAGO - DePaul men's soccer suffered a setback in their BIG EAST home opener on Saturday afternoon at Wish Field. The Friars won the contest after scoring a penalty kick goal in the 73rd minute. The first half began with much back and forth between the Blue Demons and the...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy