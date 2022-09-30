Sunny and cool today; rain from Ian headed toward Connecticut this weekend

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Mike Favetta says Friday will feature a mixture of clouds and sun with highs generally in the mid-60s.

The National Weather Prediction Center says there is a slight risk Saturday of excessive rainfall as tropical moisture advances north

and northeast during the first half of the weekend. Areas impacted are Fairfield, New Haven, New London, and Middlesex Counties.

NEXT: Some rain associated with Hurricane Ian will stream northward into our area late tonight and into the weekend, especially on Saturday.

This rain is much needed with the drought conditions across the state.

No flooding or problems are expected this weekend with this rain.

Early next week turns drier with partly sunny skies.

FRIDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. High of 67.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. High of 60.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. (Depending on how the remnants of IAN move.) High of 63.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High of 64.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High of 64.