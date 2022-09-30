Read full article on original website
BSF 'Long Live DJ Shay' Is A Worthy Memorial For The Late Buffalo Producer
Not all compilation albums are created equal, certainly not when they have an overabundance of moving parts and personalities. This has certainly been true in the case of Benny The Butcher and his constantly evolving Black Soprano Family crew. Past releases, like their Trust Gang collaboration Trust The Sopranos and even the Gangsta Grillz tape, Da Respected Sopranos, were good but not great.
Good morning, Buffalo!
AM Buffalo cohosts Emily Lampa and Mercedes Wilson know that a good morning can set the whole day’s tone, which is why they strive to bring viewers joy every weekday. Prior to joining the AM Buffalo team in February 2021, Lampa, an Emmy-nominated investigative reporter and news anchor, worked all over the country. “I bring an outside perspective that supports what Western New Yorkers already know,” Lampa says. “This is one of the best places in the world to live and raise a family.”
5 Halloween Couple Costumes That Only Work In Buffalo
Today is officially the start of the Halloween season and this year if you want to do a couple's costume, why not go as something that will only play well here in Western New York?. Halloween is just a couple of weeks away and now is the time you need...
Famous ’90s Movie Took Place in Lockport and We Had No Idea
Western New York loves when the region and the City of Buffalo is in the national spotlight. It's due to the small-town mentality. The underdog thinking that Buffalo has and there truly is no city in the country that is more proud than Buffalo, New York. It's even more awesome...
Report: Popular Pizzeria in Western New York Will Close This Week
Over the past two years, there have been many businesses who have been forced to close its doors; whether it be temporarily or for good, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. Some of the closures have not been because of the pandemic, but it's still...
Wake Up! Wags: Pluto from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is helping dogs find their forever homes. On Saturday, New 4 Weekend Wake Up! was joined by Julie Mang and Victoria Sclafani from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, along with Pluto. You can watch the full segment above. For more information on Buddy’s...
JAMES BEARD IN THE HOUSE
IN AUGUST, Buffalo hosted what might have been its first-ever official James Beard Foundation event, thanks to Brian Mietus, owner of Bacchus Wine Bar. The event—which also benefited PUNT Foundation—featured culinary heavy hitters along with Chef Mietus and his team including Alex Seidel, Lamar Moore, Kevin Nashum, and Oliver’s own Ross Warhol. The multi-course wine pairing dinner was a sold-out success; guests enjoyed dishes like compressed melon with feta, cucumber, tomato, and pistachio, and NY strip with a red-eye black pepper demi-glace. Bacchus routinely hosts wine seminars, coursed dinners, and other events. Follow on Instagram or Facebook.
Did You know these Horror/Thriller Movies were Filmed in Buffalo?
We’ve all been there, biting our nails, watching the suspense play out in front of us. While we want to look away, our eyes are glued to the big screen and practically shouting at the characters to get out of the situation they’re in. The tension is real.
2022 Hertel Fall Fest
Hertel is heating up this weekend, with the arrival of the annual Hertel Fall Fest. This relatively new event is being organized by the Hertel businesses, which are anticipating that this event will be well attended by the North Buffalo residential community, as well as by people from all over the region.
Open Letter To Fans Who Put Their Own Name On A Sports Jersey
If there is one thing about Buffalo, Western New York, and pretty much the entire state of New York, we love our sports. We love our sports teams. And we love the jersey's from our favorite sports teams. Especially in Buffalo and New York City, it's not out of the...
United States Pumpkin Record To Be Broken in Lancaster, New York
A family in Lancaster, New York is trying to break the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever recorded in the United States of America. You might be shocked to learn that the pumpkin was born on June 16 this year and is already knocking on the door of 2,500 pounds. That means the pumpkin was growing, at one point, 50 POUNDS A DAY!
Checking in with Buffalo natives about impact from Hurricane Ian
The path of Hurricane Ian is impacting millions, including Buffalo natives. Hurricane Ian has taken a devastating toll on Florida's southwestern coast.
World Pumpkin Weigh-off winner sets new record
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Great Pumpkin Farm held its annual World Pumpkin Weigh-off contest Saturday. This year’s first place winner set a new state record and walked away with a $5,000 cash prize.
New Skatepark Opening in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new skatepark is slated to open in the City of Jamestown this Saturday. The Power House Skatepark is located at 117 Fairmount Avenue between West 6th and 8th Streets. The site is named in memory of the City’s trolley system power station,...
Blue pumpkin event benefits the Buffalo Police K-9 unit
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blue pumpkin sale on Saturday gave people the opportunity to support the Buffalo Police K-9 unit. Organizers say it's all in honor of fallen officer Craig Lehner, who worked in the K-9 unit. The annual event raises money for training materials, equipment, and safety vests...
Amherst man shot in Buffalo
Buffalo Police tells WBEN that a 39-year-old Amherst man was hit multiple times by gunfire just after 1 p.m. ET Saturday afternoon. Read more here:
New Restaurant, Ale House Opens in Hamburg With Dog-Friendly Menu
October begins tomorrow, and that means many Western New York residents will be venturing out to restaurants and breweries for great fall beer and comfort food. If you live in the southtowns, you probably know about the former location of the Armor Inn and Tap Room on Abbott Road. Armor...
Rush Creek Alehouse opens at former Armor Inn & Tap Room in Hamburg
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Rush Creek Alehouse will open in Hamburg at the former Armor Inn and Tap Room under new ownership. The restaurant/pub opened Sept. 20 at 5381 Abbott Road for takeout, followed by a soft opening Sept. 24. A full opening is expected in early October once state regulators finalize a liquor license.
Plaintiff awarded $30 million in lawsuit against pastor
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A plaintiff has been awarded $30 million in a case against a pastor at a church in East Aurora over three decades ago. A jury awarded the money after it was found that a former pastor at St. Nicodemus Lutheran Church, Douglas D. Thore, molested the plaintiff, referred to as “Doe” […]
4 Observations: Lancaster wins instant classic against Canisius
LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — On a legendary Friday night under the lights at Foyle-Kling Field, two of Western New York’s premier football programs played a game for the ages. Lancaster outlasted Canisius in a back-and-forth final quarter to win 24-20. Here are our four observations: Memorable matchup An overflow crowd of close to 3,000 came […]
