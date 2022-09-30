AM Buffalo cohosts Emily Lampa and Mercedes Wilson know that a good morning can set the whole day’s tone, which is why they strive to bring viewers joy every weekday. Prior to joining the AM Buffalo team in February 2021, Lampa, an Emmy-nominated investigative reporter and news anchor, worked all over the country. “I bring an outside perspective that supports what Western New Yorkers already know,” Lampa says. “This is one of the best places in the world to live and raise a family.”

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO