Buffalo, NY

HipHopDX.com

BSF 'Long Live DJ Shay' Is A Worthy Memorial For The Late Buffalo Producer

Not all compilation albums are created equal, certainly not when they have an overabundance of moving parts and personalities. This has certainly been true in the case of Benny The Butcher and his constantly evolving Black Soprano Family crew. Past releases, like their Trust Gang collaboration Trust The Sopranos and even the Gangsta Grillz tape, Da Respected Sopranos, were good but not great.
buffalospree.com

Good morning, Buffalo!

AM Buffalo cohosts Emily Lampa and Mercedes Wilson know that a good morning can set the whole day’s tone, which is why they strive to bring viewers joy every weekday. Prior to joining the AM Buffalo team in February 2021, Lampa, an Emmy-nominated investigative reporter and news anchor, worked all over the country. “I bring an outside perspective that supports what Western New Yorkers already know,” Lampa says. “This is one of the best places in the world to live and raise a family.”
Entertainment
WIVB

Wake Up! Wags: Pluto from Buddy's Second Chance Rescue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is helping dogs find their forever homes. On Saturday, New 4 Weekend Wake Up! was joined by Julie Mang and Victoria Sclafani from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, along with Pluto. You can watch the full segment above. For more information on Buddy’s...
buffalospree.com

JAMES BEARD IN THE HOUSE

IN AUGUST, Buffalo hosted what might have been its first-ever official James Beard Foundation event, thanks to Brian Mietus, owner of Bacchus Wine Bar. The event—which also benefited PUNT Foundation—featured culinary heavy hitters along with Chef Mietus and his team including Alex Seidel, Lamar Moore, Kevin Nashum, and Oliver’s own Ross Warhol. The multi-course wine pairing dinner was a sold-out success; guests enjoyed dishes like compressed melon with feta, cucumber, tomato, and pistachio, and NY strip with a red-eye black pepper demi-glace. Bacchus routinely hosts wine seminars, coursed dinners, and other events. Follow on Instagram or Facebook.
stepoutbuffalo.com

Did You know these Horror/Thriller Movies were Filmed in Buffalo?

We’ve all been there, biting our nails, watching the suspense play out in front of us. While we want to look away, our eyes are glued to the big screen and practically shouting at the characters to get out of the situation they’re in. The tension is real.
buffalorising.com

2022 Hertel Fall Fest

Hertel is heating up this weekend, with the arrival of the annual Hertel Fall Fest. This relatively new event is being organized by the Hertel businesses, which are anticipating that this event will be well attended by the North Buffalo residential community, as well as by people from all over the region.
erienewsnow.com

New Skatepark Opening in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new skatepark is slated to open in the City of Jamestown this Saturday. The Power House Skatepark is located at 117 Fairmount Avenue between West 6th and 8th Streets. The site is named in memory of the City’s trolley system power station,...
2 On Your Side

Blue pumpkin event benefits the Buffalo Police K-9 unit

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blue pumpkin sale on Saturday gave people the opportunity to support the Buffalo Police K-9 unit. Organizers say it's all in honor of fallen officer Craig Lehner, who worked in the K-9 unit. The annual event raises money for training materials, equipment, and safety vests...
News 4 Buffalo

4 Observations: Lancaster wins instant classic against Canisius

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — On a legendary Friday night under the lights at Foyle-Kling Field, two of Western New York’s premier football programs played a game for the ages. Lancaster outlasted Canisius in a back-and-forth final quarter to win 24-20. Here are our four observations: Memorable matchup An overflow crowd of close to 3,000 came […]
LANCASTER, NY

