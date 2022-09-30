Read full article on original website
Volleyball splits games in Ivy League double header
The Big Green fell to Princeton University but came out on top against University of Pennsylvania. Big Green volleyball played its second and third Ivy League games in Leede Arena this weekend. While the team fell short against Princeton University 0-3 on Friday, on Saturday, the team proceeded to take back the court and won against the University of Pennsylvania, 3-1.
Men and women’s soccer shut out by Princeton
The men lost 1-0 and the women 2-0, with both teams yet to notch an Ivy League win. This weekend, the men’s and women’s soccer teams faced off against Ivy League competitor Princeton University. Dropping their first match of Ivy play, the men’s team fell to a 2-3-2 record while the women’s team lost a hard fought game, moving to 5-4-1 on the season and 0-2 against conference opponents.
Football loses heartbreaker to Penn in Ivy League opener
After the 23-17 double overtime loss to the Quakers Friday night, the Big Green’s record stands at 1-2. For the first time since 2017, Dartmouth football has lost two consecutive games, this time against the University of Pennsylvania in a double overtime thriller. This comes on the heels of last week’s overtime loss to Sacred Heart University. The game, televised on ESPNU on Friday, saw both teams stumble into overtime at 10 points apiece, but the Quakers eventually got the best of the Big Green and closed it out at 23-17.
Women’s rugby defeats Army West Point in championship game rematch
The Big Green won this redo of last year’s championship-clinching match with a score of 24-15 Women’s rugby has started off the 15s fall season incredibly strong. To begin competition, the team won its first away match 29-3 in Connecticut against Sacred Heart University on Sep. 17. The Big Green captured another win at home on Sep. 24 against Quinnipiac University, 41-10.
Along for the Ride: For One Weekend, Families Attend Dartmouth Too
Family Weekend presents an opportunity to reconnect and reflect. This weekend, as the leaves started to shift into brilliant reds and oranges, thousands of parents and loved ones descended on Hanover to reunite with family members from the Classes of 2023 and 2026. We connected with a few of the visiting parents to gauge the important — and sometimes invisible — role parents play in our college community.
Sian Beilock Visits Campus and Discusses Her Research
President-elect Sian Leah Beilock visited campus on Tuesday to meet with senior Dartmouth officials and students and to deliver a keynote speech about her research on anxiety and performing under pressure at a Geisel School of Medicine forum. Beilock, a leading cognitive scientist and president of Barnard College, met in...
Let’s Fall in Love at Left Bank Books
Left Bank Books is a bookstore for romantics. Named in homage to the bouquinistes of Paris, the shop epitomizes the beauty and adventure of secondhand book culture. Students might come to Left Bank Books for its immaculate selection of curated literature, but we stay for the whimsical atmosphere and excellent customer service. From a floral tea set, stashed between crochet gloves and an antique copy of Babar’s Visit to Bird Island, to a vintage anthology of T.S. Eliot poems, Left Bank Books is filled to the brim with hidden treasures and conversation starters.
