After the 23-17 double overtime loss to the Quakers Friday night, the Big Green’s record stands at 1-2. For the first time since 2017, Dartmouth football has lost two consecutive games, this time against the University of Pennsylvania in a double overtime thriller. This comes on the heels of last week’s overtime loss to Sacred Heart University. The game, televised on ESPNU on Friday, saw both teams stumble into overtime at 10 points apiece, but the Quakers eventually got the best of the Big Green and closed it out at 23-17.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO