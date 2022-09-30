Read full article on original website
Sand Hills Express
Broken Bow Girls Golf Competes Today at District Meet
The Broken Bow girls golf team will be among the teams competing today at the C-4 district meet at the Cross Creek golf course at Cambridge. Broken Bow will look to qualify for the NSAA girls golf Class C state championships. The Lady Indians are the two time defending Class C state champions having won the team title in 2020 and 2021. Joining Broken Bow at today’s district meet are Adams Central, Arcadia/Loup City, Burwell, Cambridge, Centura, Cozad, Doniphan-Trumbull, Gibbon, Gothenburg, Grand Island Central Catholic, Holdrege, Kearney Catholic, Minden, Ravenna, St. Paul. Broken Bow girls golf coach Kelly Cooksley visited with KCNI/KBBN sports Friday evening about today’s meet.
News Channel Nebraska
Dawson County businesses pass alcohol inspections
DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol reported Dawson County businesses had 100% compliance in alcohol inspections. NSP said that Wednesday evening they conducted alcohol inspections is Dawson County. The project was supported by a grant under the SAMHSA Center. The Nebraska State Patrol checked, in total, 13 businesses.
North Platte Telegraph
The ultimate garage sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard sales around North Platte. (6) updates to this series since Updated 43 min ago.
News Channel Nebraska
19-year-old charged with motor vehicle homicide in Lexington fatal accident
LEXINGTON, NE — A Central Nebraska teenager is facing charges after a fatal accident over the weekend. Lexington Police responded to a report of a vehicle and pedestrian accident near Adams and Oak Streets around 5:00 Saturday morning. Officers found 59-year-old Abdelaziz Suliman dead at the scene. 19-year-old Salvador...
Sand Hills Express
Reminder: Political Forum Monday, October 3
BROKEN BOW – A reminder that KCNI/KBBN, in collaboration with the Custer County Chief and KBEAR, will be holding a political forum for candidates in several November area elections. All candidates will be in attendance; the forum will take place in the Municipal Building’s auditorium at 7 p.m. The...
