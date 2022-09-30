The Broken Bow girls golf team will be among the teams competing today at the C-4 district meet at the Cross Creek golf course at Cambridge. Broken Bow will look to qualify for the NSAA girls golf Class C state championships. The Lady Indians are the two time defending Class C state champions having won the team title in 2020 and 2021. Joining Broken Bow at today’s district meet are Adams Central, Arcadia/Loup City, Burwell, Cambridge, Centura, Cozad, Doniphan-Trumbull, Gibbon, Gothenburg, Grand Island Central Catholic, Holdrege, Kearney Catholic, Minden, Ravenna, St. Paul. Broken Bow girls golf coach Kelly Cooksley visited with KCNI/KBBN sports Friday evening about today’s meet.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO