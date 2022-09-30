Read full article on original website
Sand Hills Express
Broken Bow Girls Golf Competes Today at District Meet
The Broken Bow girls golf team will be among the teams competing today at the C-4 district meet at the Cross Creek golf course at Cambridge. Broken Bow will look to qualify for the NSAA girls golf Class C state championships. The Lady Indians are the two time defending Class C state champions having won the team title in 2020 and 2021. Joining Broken Bow at today’s district meet are Adams Central, Arcadia/Loup City, Burwell, Cambridge, Centura, Cozad, Doniphan-Trumbull, Gibbon, Gothenburg, Grand Island Central Catholic, Holdrege, Kearney Catholic, Minden, Ravenna, St. Paul. Broken Bow girls golf coach Kelly Cooksley visited with KCNI/KBBN sports Friday evening about today’s meet.
KSNB Local4
Viaero Center installing new ice system, Storm home-opener postponed again
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - After years of ice maintenance issues at the Viaero Center in Kearney, the building is revamping its ice system, according to a joint statement from the facility and the Tri-City Storm. The Storm compete in the United States Hockey League and use the Viaero Center as...
Kearney Hub
Kearney retiree creates priceless jewelry from turquoise, other stones
KEARNEY — Jim Armagost loves to get stoned. Stoned, that is, with turquoise, lapis lazuli, moonstone and obsidian. Armagost creates pendants and rings from silver and precious stones. A retired certified financial planner, Armagost spends hours at his basement workbench or in his workshop in his garage, which is...
News Channel Nebraska
Dawson County businesses pass alcohol inspections
DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol reported Dawson County businesses had 100% compliance in alcohol inspections. NSP said that Wednesday evening they conducted alcohol inspections is Dawson County. The project was supported by a grant under the SAMHSA Center. The Nebraska State Patrol checked, in total, 13 businesses.
KSNB Local4
Hastings brothers donate birthday money to Salvation Army
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Three Longfellow elementary students are giving back to those in need. The three brothers received $100 between the three of them for their birthdays that they share in September. But they didn’t buy toys with it; instead, they wanted to donate it to the Salvation Army in Hastings.
1011now.com
Osceola man facing charges connected to Hastings officer-involved shooting
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Osceola man is facing six felony charges connected to an officer-involved shooting in Hastings. Anthony Mattison, 33, is charged with attempted second degree murder; attempted first degree assault on an officer; terroristic threats; use of a firearm to commit a felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
Sand Hills Express
Reminder: Political Forum Monday, October 3
BROKEN BOW – A reminder that KCNI/KBBN, in collaboration with the Custer County Chief and KBEAR, will be holding a political forum for candidates in several November area elections. All candidates will be in attendance; the forum will take place in the Municipal Building’s auditorium at 7 p.m. The...
News Channel Nebraska
19-year-old charged with motor vehicle homicide in Lexington fatal accident
LEXINGTON, NE — A Central Nebraska teenager is facing charges after a fatal accident over the weekend. Lexington Police responded to a report of a vehicle and pedestrian accident near Adams and Oak Streets around 5:00 Saturday morning. Officers found 59-year-old Abdelaziz Suliman dead at the scene. 19-year-old Salvador...
Kearney Hub
Kearney man accused of distributing fentanyl, causing serious injury to victim
LINCOLN — A Kearney man has been federally indicted for selling fentanyl. Tanner Hudson, 24, is charged in U.S. Federal District Court with distribution of fentanyl on March 13. The charge alleges distribution of the drug at a house at Countryside Trailer Court at 1920 15th Ave. in Kearney, which resulted in serious bodily injury to a 23-year-old man.
