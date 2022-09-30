ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Bow, NE

Sand Hills Express

Broken Bow Girls Golf Competes Today at District Meet

The Broken Bow girls golf team will be among the teams competing today at the C-4 district meet at the Cross Creek golf course at Cambridge. Broken Bow will look to qualify for the NSAA girls golf Class C state championships. The Lady Indians are the two time defending Class C state champions having won the team title in 2020 and 2021. Joining Broken Bow at today’s district meet are Adams Central, Arcadia/Loup City, Burwell, Cambridge, Centura, Cozad, Doniphan-Trumbull, Gibbon, Gothenburg, Grand Island Central Catholic, Holdrege, Kearney Catholic, Minden, Ravenna, St. Paul. Broken Bow girls golf coach Kelly Cooksley visited with KCNI/KBBN sports Friday evening about today’s meet.
Kearney Hub

Kearney retiree creates priceless jewelry from turquoise, other stones

KEARNEY — Jim Armagost loves to get stoned. Stoned, that is, with turquoise, lapis lazuli, moonstone and obsidian. Armagost creates pendants and rings from silver and precious stones. A retired certified financial planner, Armagost spends hours at his basement workbench or in his workshop in his garage, which is...
Broken Bow, NE
Broken Bow, NE
Cozad, NE
Holdrege, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Dawson County businesses pass alcohol inspections

DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol reported Dawson County businesses had 100% compliance in alcohol inspections. NSP said that Wednesday evening they conducted alcohol inspections is Dawson County. The project was supported by a grant under the SAMHSA Center. The Nebraska State Patrol checked, in total, 13 businesses.
KSNB Local4

Hastings brothers donate birthday money to Salvation Army

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Three Longfellow elementary students are giving back to those in need. The three brothers received $100 between the three of them for their birthdays that they share in September. But they didn’t buy toys with it; instead, they wanted to donate it to the Salvation Army in Hastings.
1011now.com

Osceola man facing charges connected to Hastings officer-involved shooting

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Osceola man is facing six felony charges connected to an officer-involved shooting in Hastings. Anthony Mattison, 33, is charged with attempted second degree murder; attempted first degree assault on an officer; terroristic threats; use of a firearm to commit a felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
Sand Hills Express

Reminder: Political Forum Monday, October 3

BROKEN BOW – A reminder that KCNI/KBBN, in collaboration with the Custer County Chief and KBEAR, will be holding a political forum for candidates in several November area elections. All candidates will be in attendance; the forum will take place in the Municipal Building’s auditorium at 7 p.m. The...
News Channel Nebraska

19-year-old charged with motor vehicle homicide in Lexington fatal accident

LEXINGTON, NE — A Central Nebraska teenager is facing charges after a fatal accident over the weekend. Lexington Police responded to a report of a vehicle and pedestrian accident near Adams and Oak Streets around 5:00 Saturday morning. Officers found 59-year-old Abdelaziz Suliman dead at the scene. 19-year-old Salvador...
Kearney Hub

Kearney man accused of distributing fentanyl, causing serious injury to victim

LINCOLN — A Kearney man has been federally indicted for selling fentanyl. Tanner Hudson, 24, is charged in U.S. Federal District Court with distribution of fentanyl on March 13. The charge alleges distribution of the drug at a house at Countryside Trailer Court at 1920 15th Ave. in Kearney, which resulted in serious bodily injury to a 23-year-old man.
