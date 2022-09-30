Read full article on original website
3 emerging market dividend stocks to buy now
The UK stockmarket accounts for less than 5% of global market indices, yet it makes up a huge proportion of British investors’ portfolios. Nowhere is the tendency to invest mostly at home more pronounced than among income investors. For many, the UK remains the “go to” market for dividends,...
Credit Suisse share price fall: what’s happened at the Swiss bank?
Credit Suisse is in the middle of a crisis, says Ben Martin in The Times. Executives at the “troubled bank” have failed to allay investors’ fears about its “financial health”. The problem began last week, when worries started to circulate “that the lender could be...
Markets may have bounced, but this is not the end of the bear market
We’ve seen incredible rallies across the board this week. After a worrying sell-off late in the day and into the close on Friday, the Dow and S&P500 all both took off on Monday, rallying by over 3%. They then followed through with gains of another 3% on Tuesday. The...
Should I buy an annuity now? Annuity rates reach 14-year high
Annuity rates have surged to a 14-year high, giving retirees that convert their pension pots into annuities thousands of pounds of extra income. With rates rising to the highest level seen in 14 years, could now be the time to buy an annuity?. Rates have risen by 52% this year,...
October’s Premium Bonds: how to check if you are a winner
Two lucky Premium Bond holders from outer London and Suffolk have each won the £1m jackpot in the October prize draw. The winner from outer London bought their winning bond no. 333XB827779 in June 2018 and holds the maximum £50,000 in Premium Bonds. Meanwhile, the winner from Suffolk,...
Kwasi Kwarteng U-turns on top tax rate decision
Today, Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng made the first major U-turn in their government. The chancellor confirmed this morning that he will not be abolishing the top income-tax rate of 45p as he promised in his Budget two weeks ago. The additional rate of income tax is paid by workers...
Toyota expects to restart sales of first EV after recall-sources
TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp expects to resume selling its first mass-produced electric vehicle, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday, after the automaker fixed a defect that caused an embarrassing recall of the new bZ4X.
