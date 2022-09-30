Read full article on original website
Funding Circle forms lending partnership with Bayview Asset Management
UK-based small business lending platform Funding Circle has signed a lending partnership worth £700 million with Florida-based Bayview Asset Management. The partnership aims to support “thousands” of UK small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through the provision of the £700 million funding over a period of 18 months. Bayview aims to leverage Funding Circle’s platform towards the disbursal of the funds.
SME financing platform Rapid Finance acquires lendtech firm Thrive
Rapid Finance, a Maryland-based fintech that provides financing options to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has acquired digital lending technology provider Thrive for an undisclosed sum. Designed for banks, non-bank lenders and credit unions, Thrive’s end-to-end digital lending tech boosts operational efficiencies in the origination and underwriting processes for both...
Swedish lendtech DBT secures $284m financing from NatWest and Värde Partners
Stockholm-based lending fintech DBT has secured SEK 3.1 billion ($284m, €287m) in financing from UK retail bank NatWest and US investment firm Värde Partners. The financing will increase DBT’s lending ability to Swedish small and medium-sized growth companies, allowing it to meet an increased demand for such financing.
UK challenger Bank North collapses
Manchester-based neobank Bank North is winding down its operations with immediate effect after failing to raise the funds needed for a full banking licence from the Bank of England. In a letter to the bank’s shareholders, board chair Ron Emerson stated the firm had failed to secure funding within the...
Crypto banking firm Juno lands $18m Series A, launches loyalty token
Singapore-based crypto banking firm Juno has raised $18 million in a Series A funding round and launched a loyalty token, JCOIN. The company will use the latest funding to expand and develop its product suite and operations, CoinDesk reports, and support the launch of its loyalty token, Juno coin (JCOIN), available to verified account holders.
Global PSP Worldline obtains 40% stake in Dutch Online Payment Platform
Global payment services provider Worldline is to acquire a 40% stake in the Netherlands’ Online Payment Platform (OPP) for an undisclosed sum. Founded in 2011, OPP is a Dutch online payment service provider (PSP) co-led by its founder Richard Straver and Maurice Jongmans, CEO, who between them own the remaining 60% of the company. The deal is expected to close by the end of this year.
Bangor Savings Bank partners Treasury Prime to leverage BaaS offering
Bangor Savings Bank has partnered with banking-as-a-service (BaaS) company Treasury Prime to enable businesses to embed financial services onto their platforms. The Maine-based firm says the partnership will expand its revenue opportunities and enable low-cost deposits. With over $7 billion in assets under management, the bank currently offers retail banking...
Apiture partners Newtek to provide digital banking services to businesses
Digital banking solution provider Apiture has been tapped by Newtek Business Services, a business development firm, to provide the digital capabilities for its soon-to-be-launched Newtek Bank. The Apiture Digital Banking Platform will provide business banking and account opening solutions to power a suite of financial and business services for independent...
Societe Generale set to buy majority stake in PayXpert
French banking giant Societe Generale has signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in fintech PayXpert for an undisclosed sum. Established in 2009, London-based PayXpert is a fintech firm offering specialised payment services for online and retail merchants – enabling them to accept customer payments via all methods including cards, mobile app and QR code, among others.
Merck commits $20m to CNote to support underserved communities in the US
German science and tech firm Merck KGaA has made a $20 million commitment to CNote, a women-led impact investing platform. The investment will be used to support underrepresented communities in the US by providing capital to minority-owned and women-led small businesses. The money from Merck will go to communities in...
Dubai’s Fintech Surge set to accelerate MENA region’s rapid fintech growth
Fintech Surge 2022, the MENA region’s leading finance and innovation conference, is set to return to the Dubai World Trade Centre from 10-13 October 2022. An integral part of GITEX Global 2022, the biggest tech and start-up event of the year featuring over 4,500 tech and digital companies from 170 countries, the four-day event is poised to be the premier hub for fintech entrepreneurs, innovators, investors, and regulators, and will accelerate the growth of paytech, wealthtech, insurtech, and regtech in the MENA region.
How ESG reporting fuels financial success
When organisations talk about environmental, social and governance (ESG), it’s a two-fold process: a detailed and transparent reporting of an organisation’s ESG initiatives and a systematic implementation of them. But while many think it’s just a regulatory requirement, it’s so much more than just a compliance box-ticking exercise...
How Paycraft is helping ease urban mobility in India
As digital transaction volumes in India continue to break records, transportation and urban transit remains a segment playing catch up. In an effort to boost the country’s transport payments sector and align with the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s “one nation, one card” vision, Paycraft is taking definitive steps towards closing the gap between offline and online payments.
Kim Kardashian hit with $1.26m SEC fine for crypto promotion violations
Celebrity influencer Kim Kardashian has been fined $1.26 million by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for violating the anti-touting provision of the US federal securities laws. The SEC says Kardashian was paid $250,000 to publish a post on her Instagram account about EMAX tokens, a crypto asset being...
Video: Apiture at FinovateFall 2022 – The rise of embedded banking
At the FinovateFall 2022 conference in New York, FinTech Futures sat down with Daniel Haisley, EVP of innovation at Apiture, to discuss the evolution of embedded banking and the benefits for firms looking to leverage new technological developments in the field. What embedded banking is and the work Apiture is...
What the FinTech? | S.3 Episode 14 | How team work makes the dream work
In this episode of the What the Fintech? podcast, Gabriele Columbro, founder and executive director of FINOS, the Fintech Open Source Foundation, joins us to discuss how open source approaches can revolutionise financial services. Gabriele and FinTech Futures reporter Alex Pugh begin by drilling down into some stats and figures...
$4.7bn Prosus acquisition of India’s BillDesk falls through
Dutch e-commerce company Prosus has nixed a deal to acquire Indian digital payments provider BillDesk. Prosus subsidiary PayU was set to acquire BillDesk for $4.7 billion, but the firm says certain conditions were not met by the 30 September 2022 long stop date and the agreement was automatically terminated. The...
