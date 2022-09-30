Read full article on original website
Related
Mahoning County library branch to temporarily close
PLYMC announced on their Facebook page that their Tri-Lakes branch in North Jackson will temporarily close due to a staffing shortage.
scriptype.com
Methodist pastor returns to local roots
The congregation of Hudson United Methodist Church welcomed a new pastor this past summer, and it was a homecoming of sorts for the Rev. Bruce Hartley, a Ravenna native. He accepted the appointment to lead the Hudson church after most recently pastoring a Methodist church in Medina County. Hartley fills...
wqkt.com
WCS board may change eligibility age for students entering kindergarten
The Wooster City School District’s board of education has taken the first step toward changing the eligibility age of kindergarteners. The board recently approved the first reading of a measure that would change the requirement of a child turning five by September 30th to turning five by August 1st. The state allows the choice of either date, and as of right now, Wooster is the only district in Wayne County using the September 30th date. The district says about 40 students would be impacted by the change, which would also affect preschoolers. A final vote is expected at the board’s meeting in October.
Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose
Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
scriptype.com
Village in court battle with U-Haul rental firm
In a dispute whose beginnings date to 2016, Richfield Village is attempting to enforce its zoning code against the operator of a business that rents U-Haul trucks and trailers and cold storage units. After efforts to find a solution through negotiations failed and following village council’s rejection of the company’s...
whbc.com
Canton City Schools Superintendent Breaks Down Proposal with Pam Cook
Canton City Schools superintendent Jeffrey Talbert at June 16, 2020 school board meeting. (Canton City School District) When is all this happening? How much will this cost? What happens to the athletics facilities? Where exactly will the school go? Who all will be affected by this? All these questions loomed after Canton City Schools Superintendent Jeff Talbert proposed Canton McKinley High school move from it’s current location near the Hall of Fame and move downtown near the Timken Campus. Superintendent Talbert joins Pam Cook to discuss all the details involved, goals behind the move, next steps in the process, and more.
WTRF
Major local events canceled this weekend due to weather
Two major events have been canceled this weekend due to weather. The 7th Annual Harrison County “Pulling for a Cure” benefit originally scheduled for tomorrow, October 1st, has been pushed back to October 15th. Ohio area has tractor pull for a cure. The benefit has already helped many...
Summit County Fiscal Office searching for owners of $2.2m in unclaimed funds
Summit County Fiscal Officer Kristen M. Scalise is searching for owners of over $2.2 million in unclaimed county funds, according to a press release from the Summit County Fiscal Office.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fire heavily damages trailer in Columbiana County
The fire started at a double-wide trailer on Mechanicstown Road, according to the Hanoverton Fire Association.
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
Frost advisory issued for almost all of Northeast Ohio
A frost advisory has been issued from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio, according to the National Weather Service.
This Is Ohio's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Romantic Restaurants in the Akron Area
Are you and your significant other looking for a romantic restaurant to visit?. If so, you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Akron. If you and your date love Italian cuisine, you should check out this family-owned restaurant with an upscale atmosphere. Their pasta is fresh, made in house, and delicious. You can't go wrong with delicious staples like chicken parmesan (which comes with homemade cheese ravioli and roasted garlic cream), lasagna Bolognese, and veal marsala. If you have room for dessert, try some of their homemade gelato.
Northeast Ohio man and president of radiology services company sentenced to 15 years in prison following healthcare fraud scheme
CLEVELAND — A Northeast Ohio man who was part of a $2 million health care scheme was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 58-year-old Thomas O'Lear of...
Stark County Dog Warden's Officer reduces adoption fees for October
CANTON, Ohio — The Stark County Sheriff's Office is partnering with two local non-profits to celebrate October being "Adopt a Shelter Dog Month." The sheriff's department along with Pawsitive Ohio and the Friends of the Stark Pound have joined together to lower dog adoption fees at the Stark County Dog Warden's Office to $49 -- that's over a 50% discount off the regular adoption fee!
Ohio babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape
A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Check out a nutty pick-your-own opportunity in Carrollton
CARROLLTON, Ohio — At Route 9 Cooperative Farm, there's a heck of a deal on pick your own. These rows of trees are loaded with a fruit that's making a long awaited comeback in Ohio. Chestnuts!. These trees are the Chinese variety. "What we grow here have been several...
Farm and Dairy
ONLINE ONLY: Trucks, equipment, Harley Davidson, and misc.
Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders online only. PREVIEW/PICKUP LOCATION: 19 NW LEBANON RD., DALTON, OH 44618 Directions: Located on the NE corner of US RT 30 and NW Lebanon Rd., 8.8 miles west of SR-21. PREVIEW: THURSDAY – OCTOBER 6, 2022 – 5:00-6:00 P.M. PICKUP:...
WHIZ
Fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County
Zanesville, Ohio—The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post, the crash happened at 2:12 a.m. Saturday on SR 60 near milepost 13 in Wayne Township. Authorities said the driver, 24-year-old Dontel Mayle...
wadsworthbruin.com
Hurricane Ian strikes, leaving horrible damage to Wadsworth alumni homes
Two former members of the Wadsworth community have survived Hurricane Ian with massive damage to their property. Hurricane Ian struck West Florida on September 28, flooding and damaging areas across the state. Many people have, or continue to evacuate. Alyssa Baxley, a Wadsworth High School Alumni who graduated in 2018,...
Comments / 0