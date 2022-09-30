ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscarawas, OH

scriptype.com

Methodist pastor returns to local roots

The congregation of Hudson United Methodist Church welcomed a new pastor this past summer, and it was a homecoming of sorts for the Rev. Bruce Hartley, a Ravenna native. He accepted the appointment to lead the Hudson church after most recently pastoring a Methodist church in Medina County. Hartley fills...
HUDSON, OH
wqkt.com

WCS board may change eligibility age for students entering kindergarten

The Wooster City School District’s board of education has taken the first step toward changing the eligibility age of kindergarteners. The board recently approved the first reading of a measure that would change the requirement of a child turning five by September 30th to turning five by August 1st. The state allows the choice of either date, and as of right now, Wooster is the only district in Wayne County using the September 30th date. The district says about 40 students would be impacted by the change, which would also affect preschoolers. A final vote is expected at the board’s meeting in October.
WOOSTER, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose

Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
OHIO STATE
scriptype.com

Village in court battle with U-Haul rental firm

In a dispute whose beginnings date to 2016, Richfield Village is attempting to enforce its zoning code against the operator of a business that rents U-Haul trucks and trailers and cold storage units. After efforts to find a solution through negotiations failed and following village council’s rejection of the company’s...
RICHFIELD, OH
whbc.com

Canton City Schools Superintendent Breaks Down Proposal with Pam Cook

Canton City Schools superintendent Jeffrey Talbert at June 16, 2020 school board meeting. (Canton City School District) When is all this happening? How much will this cost? What happens to the athletics facilities? Where exactly will the school go? Who all will be affected by this? All these questions loomed after Canton City Schools Superintendent Jeff Talbert proposed Canton McKinley High school move from it’s current location near the Hall of Fame and move downtown near the Timken Campus. Superintendent Talbert joins Pam Cook to discuss all the details involved, goals behind the move, next steps in the process, and more.
CANTON, OH
WTRF

Major local events canceled this weekend due to weather

Two major events have been canceled this weekend due to weather. The 7th Annual Harrison County “Pulling for a Cure” benefit originally scheduled for tomorrow, October 1st, has been pushed back to October 15th. Ohio area has tractor pull for a cure. The benefit has already helped many...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in the Akron Area

Are you and your significant other looking for a romantic restaurant to visit?. If so, you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Akron. If you and your date love Italian cuisine, you should check out this family-owned restaurant with an upscale atmosphere. Their pasta is fresh, made in house, and delicious. You can't go wrong with delicious staples like chicken parmesan (which comes with homemade cheese ravioli and roasted garlic cream), lasagna Bolognese, and veal marsala. If you have room for dessert, try some of their homemade gelato.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Stark County Dog Warden's Officer reduces adoption fees for October

CANTON, Ohio — The Stark County Sheriff's Office is partnering with two local non-profits to celebrate October being "Adopt a Shelter Dog Month." The sheriff's department along with Pawsitive Ohio and the Friends of the Stark Pound have joined together to lower dog adoption fees at the Stark County Dog Warden's Office to $49 -- that's over a 50% discount off the regular adoption fee!
STARK COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Ohio babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape

A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE ONLY: Trucks, equipment, Harley Davidson, and misc.

Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders online only. PREVIEW/PICKUP LOCATION: 19 NW LEBANON RD., DALTON, OH 44618 Directions: Located on the NE corner of US RT 30 and NW Lebanon Rd., 8.8 miles west of SR-21. PREVIEW: THURSDAY – OCTOBER 6, 2022 – 5:00-6:00 P.M. PICKUP:...
DALTON, OH
WHIZ

Fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County

Zanesville, Ohio—The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post, the crash happened at 2:12 a.m. Saturday on SR 60 near milepost 13 in Wayne Township. Authorities said the driver, 24-year-old Dontel Mayle...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
wadsworthbruin.com

Hurricane Ian strikes, leaving horrible damage to Wadsworth alumni homes

Two former members of the Wadsworth community have survived Hurricane Ian with massive damage to their property. Hurricane Ian struck West Florida on September 28, flooding and damaging areas across the state. Many people have, or continue to evacuate. Alyssa Baxley, a Wadsworth High School Alumni who graduated in 2018,...
WADSWORTH, OH

