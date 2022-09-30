The Wooster City School District’s board of education has taken the first step toward changing the eligibility age of kindergarteners. The board recently approved the first reading of a measure that would change the requirement of a child turning five by September 30th to turning five by August 1st. The state allows the choice of either date, and as of right now, Wooster is the only district in Wayne County using the September 30th date. The district says about 40 students would be impacted by the change, which would also affect preschoolers. A final vote is expected at the board’s meeting in October.

WOOSTER, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO