fintechfutures.com
UK challenger Bank North collapses
Manchester-based neobank Bank North is winding down its operations with immediate effect after failing to raise the funds needed for a full banking licence from the Bank of England. In a letter to the bank’s shareholders, board chair Ron Emerson stated the firm had failed to secure funding within the...
Apiture partners Newtek to provide digital banking services to businesses
Digital banking solution provider Apiture has been tapped by Newtek Business Services, a business development firm, to provide the digital capabilities for its soon-to-be-launched Newtek Bank. The Apiture Digital Banking Platform will provide business banking and account opening solutions to power a suite of financial and business services for independent...
Arab Jordan Investment Bank taps Codebase for digital onboarding tech
Arab Jordan Investment Bank (AJIB) has partnered with Codebase Technologies to enable digital onboarding for resident and non-resident Jordanians. According to AJIB, Jordan has a high rate of financial literacy and smartphone penetration but only 43% of Jordanians have a bank account. The deployment of Codebase’s Digibanc platform is designed to plug this gap, making it easier for Jordanians to open a bank account and access financial services.
Swedish lendtech DBT secures $284m financing from NatWest and Värde Partners
Stockholm-based lending fintech DBT has secured SEK 3.1 billion ($284m, €287m) in financing from UK retail bank NatWest and US investment firm Värde Partners. The financing will increase DBT’s lending ability to Swedish small and medium-sized growth companies, allowing it to meet an increased demand for such financing.
How ESG reporting fuels financial success
When organisations talk about environmental, social and governance (ESG), it’s a two-fold process: a detailed and transparent reporting of an organisation’s ESG initiatives and a systematic implementation of them. But while many think it’s just a regulatory requirement, it’s so much more than just a compliance box-ticking exercise...
SME financing platform Rapid Finance acquires lendtech firm Thrive
Rapid Finance, a Maryland-based fintech that provides financing options to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has acquired digital lending technology provider Thrive for an undisclosed sum. Designed for banks, non-bank lenders and credit unions, Thrive’s end-to-end digital lending tech boosts operational efficiencies in the origination and underwriting processes for both...
How Paycraft is helping ease urban mobility in India
As digital transaction volumes in India continue to break records, transportation and urban transit remains a segment playing catch up. In an effort to boost the country’s transport payments sector and align with the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s “one nation, one card” vision, Paycraft is taking definitive steps towards closing the gap between offline and online payments.
Video: Apiture at FinovateFall 2022 – The rise of embedded banking
At the FinovateFall 2022 conference in New York, FinTech Futures sat down with Daniel Haisley, EVP of innovation at Apiture, to discuss the evolution of embedded banking and the benefits for firms looking to leverage new technological developments in the field. What embedded banking is and the work Apiture is...
Global PSP Worldline obtains 40% stake in Dutch Online Payment Platform
Global payment services provider Worldline is to acquire a 40% stake in the Netherlands’ Online Payment Platform (OPP) for an undisclosed sum. Founded in 2011, OPP is a Dutch online payment service provider (PSP) co-led by its founder Richard Straver and Maurice Jongmans, CEO, who between them own the remaining 60% of the company. The deal is expected to close by the end of this year.
SinoPac modernises retail banking tech front-to-back office with Temenos
SinoPac, one of Taiwan’s largest banks, has selected banking tech heavyweight Temenos for digital banking software modernisation. The bank is already a long-standing user of Temenos’ core banking solution, Transact (the bank implemented it a decade ago), and is now extending the tie-up with the vendor to the front-office.
$4.7bn Prosus acquisition of India’s BillDesk falls through
Dutch e-commerce company Prosus has nixed a deal to acquire Indian digital payments provider BillDesk. Prosus subsidiary PayU was set to acquire BillDesk for $4.7 billion, but the firm says certain conditions were not met by the 30 September 2022 long stop date and the agreement was automatically terminated. The...
