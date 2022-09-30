Arab Jordan Investment Bank (AJIB) has partnered with Codebase Technologies to enable digital onboarding for resident and non-resident Jordanians. According to AJIB, Jordan has a high rate of financial literacy and smartphone penetration but only 43% of Jordanians have a bank account. The deployment of Codebase’s Digibanc platform is designed to plug this gap, making it easier for Jordanians to open a bank account and access financial services.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO